Does Medicare Cover International Travel? (2025)

Do Medicare supplement plans cover travel outside the U.S.?

Original Medicare, which consists of Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (medical coverage), won’t cover travel outside the U.S.[3] But two other types of Medicare plans will, at least to some extent: Medicare supplement plans (also known as Medigap) and Medicare Advantage (also known as Part C coverage).

What Medicare Advantage covers

When you sign up for Medicare, you can choose between Original Medicare, a federal program, or Medicare Advantage, provided through private insurers. In general, Medicare Advantage plans cover the same things as Original Medicare, but some offer extra types of coverage, too, such as for prescription drugs or international medical care.

Since each insurer designs its own coverage package on top of the basics, coverage and plan details vary. You’ll need to check with your insurance company for specifics.

Good to Know In general, Medicare Advantage international coverage is intended for emergency medical care rather than regular ongoing care for ex-pats. In fact, with most plans, if you’re out of the country for more than six months, you can lose your Medicare Advantage coverage and be automatically switched to Original Medicare.

What Medigap covers

You can only buy Medigap coverage if you’re on Original Medicare. It’s designed to help you pay for things Original Medicare won’t pay for, like your deductibles, copays, and — yes — international medical care.[4] Most Medigap plans offer a lifetime coverage limit of $50,000 for emergency care you need while traveling abroad.

A few limitations apply, though. You’re only covered for emergencies that start within the first 60 days of your trip. You’ll also have to pay a $250 deductible and 20% of the medical bill.