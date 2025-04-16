Does Medicare Cover International Travel? (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
Healthcare might be the last thing on your mind when planning a trip abroad. But if you have Medicare, you can’t afford not to think about it. In many cases, Medicare provides no coverage if you’re on foreign soil.
Whether Medicare covers international travel depends on your plan and the reason you need medical care. For instance, Medigap and Medicare Advantage offer limited emergency coverage. Either way, it’s wise to consider buying medical travel insurance.
We’ll break down your options so you can get on your way.
Does Medicare cover international travel?
Generally speaking, Medicare covers you only within the U.S., which includes all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands, and American Samoa.[1] It also covers “medically necessary” care you need on a cruise ship, but only from a licensed doctor and if you’re within six hours of a U.S. port.
Some Medicare plans cover a portion of medical expenses when you’re traveling abroad, though. If you’ve opted for a Medicare Advantage plan from a private insurer, check your policy documents. It may cover emergency care when you’re traveling outside the U.S.[2]
Similarly, if you’re on Original Medicare, you may be able to buy a Medigap plan that offers a lifetime cap of $50,000 in coverage for emergency medical expenses while traveling abroad. Whether you have a Medigap policy or not, Original Medicare (Parts A and B) also covers medical costs outside the U.S. under three limited scenarios:
Emergencies near the border
If you need emergency medical help while on U.S. soil, and a foreign hospital is the closest option, Medicare will cover its share of the cost.
Traveling to and from Alaska
Medicare determines on a case-by-case basis whether it covers medical care in Canada based on whether you’re traveling “without unreasonable delay” on the most direct route between Alaska and your destination state.
Specialty treatment near borders
Medicare may pay if you need care — nonemergency or otherwise — and a foreign hospital is the closest option for that specialized service.
Do Medicare supplement plans cover travel outside the U.S.?
Original Medicare, which consists of Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (medical coverage), won’t cover travel outside the U.S.[3] But two other types of Medicare plans will, at least to some extent: Medicare supplement plans (also known as Medigap) and Medicare Advantage (also known as Part C coverage).
What Medicare Advantage covers
When you sign up for Medicare, you can choose between Original Medicare, a federal program, or Medicare Advantage, provided through private insurers. In general, Medicare Advantage plans cover the same things as Original Medicare, but some offer extra types of coverage, too, such as for prescription drugs or international medical care.
Since each insurer designs its own coverage package on top of the basics, coverage and plan details vary. You’ll need to check with your insurance company for specifics.
Good to Know
In general, Medicare Advantage international coverage is intended for emergency medical care rather than regular ongoing care for ex-pats. In fact, with most plans, if you’re out of the country for more than six months, you can lose your Medicare Advantage coverage and be automatically switched to Original Medicare.
What Medigap covers
You can only buy Medigap coverage if you’re on Original Medicare. It’s designed to help you pay for things Original Medicare won’t pay for, like your deductibles, copays, and — yes — international medical care.[4] Most Medigap plans offer a lifetime coverage limit of $50,000 for emergency care you need while traveling abroad.
A few limitations apply, though. You’re only covered for emergencies that start within the first 60 days of your trip. You’ll also have to pay a $250 deductible and 20% of the medical bill.
Other medical insurance options for international travel
“Travel insurance” is a broad term. It can describe various types of coverage, such as trip cancellations or lost luggage.
If you’re traveling abroad, experts recommend buying travel medical insurance to ensure you’re fully protected on your trip. After all, a lot more could go wrong while traveling than if you’re sitting at home, like coming down with a nasty stomach bug, slipping and falling while out touring the town, or even catching a respiratory virus while being around so many people.
You can get travel insurance from many companies. For instance, some credit card issuers offer trip cancellation insurance in limited amounts. Travel agents and insurance companies often provide comprehensive travel insurance policies that include medical coverage.
When shopping for travel insurance, make sure it includes medical care, and read the policy to understand exactly how it works. Some policies exclude pre-existing conditions, for example, or won’t cover popular vacation activities like skiing or skydiving.
Most travel medical insurance plans cover the following:
Emergency medical treatment from a doctor or at a hospital
24/7 phone line for help finding medical coverage and translating information
Emergency evacuation to the nearest hospital or even back to the U.S. [5]
If you’re traveling abroad for an extended time, you can also consider long-term travel medical insurance. This coverage is designed for ex-pats and covers basic medical care, too, not just emergency expenses.
How to file a Medicare claim while traveling abroad
When you get healthcare in the U.S., you’re probably used to your doctor submitting the medical claim for you. But when you get medical care abroad, that’s not always the case. Generally, the responsibility of filing a claim falls on you.
Here’s how it works:
Pay the cost out of pocket. International doctors aren’t connected to the U.S. medical insurance system. For that reason, you’ll need to pay your bill out of pocket and file a claim when you return home.
Keep detailed records. Keep all receipts, medical records, and documents related to your trip and the medical care you receive. For example, if you receive medical care on a cruise, you may need to provide a copy of the itinerary.
Submit a claim within one year. If you’re on Original Medicare and have Medigap coverage, you’ll need to submit your claim within one year of receiving medical services to receive reimbursement. You’ll use form CMS-1490S to provide the information and additional documents required to process your claim.
Does Medicare cover international travel FAQs
Here are some quick answers to people’s most common questions about whether Medicare covers international travel or not.
Do any Medicare plans cover international travel?
Yes. Medigap plans (offered in tandem with Original Medicare) and some Medicare Advantage plans provide medical coverage during international travel. This coverage is usually limited to emergency expenses, though, and you’ll need to meet other requirements.
Does Medicare provide coverage in Mexico?
In most cases, no. Original Medicare covers medical costs in Mexico only in rare cases.
But Medigap plans often provide coverage for emergency expenses. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer limited emergency medical coverage in Mexico, too.
Will Medicare cover medical care on a cruise ship?
It depends. Medicare covers medical care on a cruise ship only if you receive treatment from a licensed physician and are within six hours of a U.S. port.
How can you avoid unexpected healthcare costs while traveling?
The best way to protect yourself from medical emergency expenses while traveling is to buy travel insurance that includes medical coverage.
How far before a trip do you need to purchase travel insurance?
It’s best to buy comprehensive travel insurance policies as soon as you’ve booked your tickets. That way, you can ensure you have coverage if a weather event forces you to cancel your plans.
