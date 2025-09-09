Travel Insurance for Traveling Within the U.S.

Licensed auto and home insurance agent
Table of contents
Domestic travel insurance is a type of policy that covers you on domestic trips. It typically covers trip cancellation, baggage loss, delays, and emergency medical treatment costs. Even if you have health insurance, a domestic travel insurance policy can be useful, as it may cover things your healthcare coverage won’t, like out-of-network care and travel-related incidents.
Here’s what you should know about common travel insurance coverages, average costs, how and where to buy travel insurance, and the best domestic travel insurance companies.
Domestic travel insurance can fill coverage gaps your health insurance and credit card perks don’t cover.
Travelex offers some of the cheapest coverage for U.S. travel insurance.
Travel insurance won’t cover any costs resulting from illegal activities.
Do you need travel insurance for a trip within the U.S.?
You don’t legally need to purchase travel insurance for any domestic travel, but you may want to, depending on your trip. It can help save you money on nonrefundable costs if an aspect of your travels falls through.
For example, domestic travel insurance can come in handy if you have to cancel an expensive prepaid tour, experience weather-related cancellations, or have a sudden illness.
Many U.S. health insurance plans won’t reimburse you for out-of-network transportation or lodging expenses during delays, if related to medical care. This is where domestic travel insurance comes into play.
Buying this coverage can be a good idea if you’re taking a long road trip, traveling to a destination wedding, or have paid for an expensive theme-park package.
What travel insurance covers
Travel insurance essentially acts as a financial safety net, protecting you from unexpected costs you may experience during your trip. Travel insurers sell two main types of travel insurance policies: travel medical insurance and comprehensive travel insurance.
Travel medical insurance focuses on emergency medical coverage you may need during your trip. Comprehensive travel insurance covers medical expenses while protecting your trip from things like cancellation, delays, and baggage loss.[1]
Any existing health insurance or credit card travel benefits you have likely won’t provide enough coverage for your travel. Even if you have coverage through your credit card issuer, you’ll have gaps in coverage, and you’ll typically need to pay first and then submit a claim after, if needed.
Travel insurance typically includes the following coverages:
Emergency medical care and evacuation: This can cover emergency medical costs related to illness or injury. It can cover the cost of an emergency medical transport in the event of serious injury, which can be especially helpful in remote areas like national parks.
Trip cancellation and interruption: This covers the cost of a delayed, canceled, or interrupted trip. For example, this coverage can be helpful if an unexpected hurricane interrupts your trip to Florida.
Baggage protection: This coverage pays for delayed, damaged, stolen, or lost luggage.
What travel insurance won’t cover in the U.S.
Travel insurance doesn’t cover everything, and exclusions are common. For example, most travel insurance policies won’t cover the following:
Pre-existing conditions: Most policies won’t cover pre-existing conditions. Some companies offer waivers that allow for coverage.
Change of mind: If you simply change your mind about going on your trip, your policy likely won’t cover your costs.
High-risk sports: Most travel insurance companies don’t cover high-risk or adventure sports like skydiving and scuba diving, unless you cover them through an add-on.
Illegal activities: Your travel insurance policy won’t cover any illegal activities.
Pandemics: Travel insurance typically doesn’t cover pandemic or epidemic outbreaks, unless your policy does.
How much does travel insurance cost?
Travel insurance typically costs between 5% and 10% of your trip costs.[2] For example, if your trip costs $2,000, you’ll likely pay between $100 and $200 for a travel insurance policy. The exact cost of your policy will vary based on factors like your age, destination, coverage limits, trip duration, number of travelers, medical conditions, and trip cost.
The quotes below, pulled from each insurer’s website, compare costs for two different travel profiles. Compare travel insurance quotes for one-week trips to California from a few of the best insurers.
Insurance Company
35-Year-Old Couple With a Trip Cost of $5,500
Family of Four (With Two Kids Younger Than 13) With a Trip Cost of $8,000
|AIG Travel Guard
|$387
|$306
|Allianz Global Assistance
|$308
|$214
|Travelex
|$196
|$268
|Battleface
|$204
|$305
How to compare and buy travel insurance for the U.S.
You can buy travel insurance for trips in the U.S. through online comparison sites, travel agents or brokers, insurance companies, and credit card benefits. To find the best possible plan and coverage for you, follow these steps:
Consider your needs. Think about your trip and the risks that come along with it. This should help you determine what kinds of coverage you need.
Check existing coverage. Consider what coverage you already have through your health insurance or credit card perks.
Compare insurance policies. Before buying travel insurance, compare policies from multiple companies. Find one that’s affordable and covers all your needs.
Read policy details. Read your policy’s details and fine print closely. Make sure the policy includes coverage for everything you want covered.
Buy a policy. The sooner you buy a policy after booking your trip, the better.
How to file a travel insurance claim
The process of filing a travel insurance claim is pretty straightforward. Follow these steps if you need to file a claim:
1. Contact your insurer
The first thing you should do is let your travel insurance company know about the incident.
2. Prepare your documentation
Gather any medical reports, police reports, receipts, or any other relevant documents that you may need.
3. Complete claims forms
You’ll need to fill out your claim with your insurer. Every insurance company has a different process for this.
4. Submit relevant evidence
Submit any documentation your insurer asks for while making sure to keep digital copies for yourself.
5. Receive your payout
You’ll receive your payout if the insurer approves your claim. You may need to follow up with your insurer to push the process along.
U.S. travel insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about U.S. travel insurance, check out the additional information below as you research your coverage options.
Is my health insurance enough for domestic trips?
In some cases, yes. Your health insurance should cover some of the medical costs of your domestic trips. But it may not cover some emergency transportation and evacuation costs. It also won’t cover any travel or baggage issues.
When should you buy travel insurance for a U.S. vacation?
You should buy travel insurance for a U.S. vacation as soon as you book your trip. This ensures that you have protection against cancellations, weather disruptions, or other unexpected events that can prevent you from traveling.
How do you file a claim if something goes wrong?
The first step in filing a claim if something goes wrong is letting your insurer know. Next, you’ll need to fill out claims and submit any supporting documents, like receipts, reports, and itineraries. Finally, your insurer will pay out your claim.
Does credit card trip protection replace travel insurance?
While credit card trip protection may have some overlap with travel insurance, it typically doesn’t cover as much as a stand-alone travel insurance policy does. It mostly covers trip interruptions and baggage loss, with very limited or no medical coverage.
