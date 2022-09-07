Do You Need Renters Insurance in College Dorms?

As a renter, insurance can cover your belongings and protect you against liability. But as a college student, whether you need renters insurance depends on where you live. You might not need college dorm insurance if you live on campus and are covered under your parents’ home insurance.
If you live off campus, though, you might need to get a renters policy, as your parents’ homeowners policy might not cover you.
Learn more about renters insurance and how to determine whether it makes sense to get a policy for your dorm room.
Do students need renters insurance for dorm rooms?
Depending on the situation, your college or university might offer limited insurance coverage for your dorm room. But not all colleges and universities offer insurance — especially for personal belongings stolen from your dorm room.
Review the insurance information provided by your college or university (if applicable) to determine what’s covered in your dorm apartment and what isn’t. Chances are, you need to handle it on your own and look for outside insurance coverage.
Find out about coverage limits as well. Perhaps the school’s coverage includes some items but not in amounts you’re comfortable with. The same goes for your parents’ insurance. It might cover some of your items due to off-premises coverage but have a limit.
Say you have an expensive computer or gaming system. The insurance policies available to you may not cover the entire cost of replacing these items if they’re stolen. In that case, it might be a good idea to purchase additional coverage.
Pay attention to the difference between a renters insurance policy and a dorm policy. Your dorm policy likely focuses on personal property, while a renters policy includes liability. That said, some dorm policies include liability coverage.
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Dorm insurance
Generally, students who live in a dorm have coverage through their parents’ homeowners policy. But some items might not be covered, and a separate policy might make sense — especially for expensive personal belongings like a laptop.
Dorm insurance generally covers personal belongings and focuses specifically on theft damage. It can be useful if you know you’re bringing expensive devices and want extra peace of mind if they’re stolen.
Policies like those offered by the company GradGuard are specifically designed to protect items like bicycles, computers, textbooks, clothing, and other personal property you might have when you live in a dorm. It can kick in if your parents’ homeowners policy lacks the coverage needed.[1]
Are you covered by your parents’ homeowners insurance?
In general, students who live on campus are covered by the off-premise portion of their parents’ homeowners policy. But the amount of coverage is sometimes limited.
For example, a policy might limit off-premises coverage to 10% of the regular coverage. In that case, the student is responsible for the rest of the cost.[2]
If you’re concerned about high-ticket items not being completely covered, dorm insurance might make sense. Additionally, if your parents don’t have homeowners insurance, getting an insurance policy to cover stolen or damaged items and protect your personal property might make sense.
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Do students need renters insurance for off-campus apartments?
If you live off campus, you might need a separate renters insurance policy as a college student.
In some cases, like living in university-owned off-campus housing, you might still be covered by your parents’ insurance.
But if you rent your own apartment not affiliated with your college, you likely won’t be covered by your parents’ insurance, and you should get renters insurance. Many landlords require you to carry a separate renters insurance policy for your apartment.[3]
Renters insurance covers more than just personal property. It also includes liability in many cases. As a result, if you’re concerned about damage to other people’s possessions or concerned about injury, a renters policy can offer peace of mind for off-campus housing.
Renters insurance for dorms FAQs
As you consider whether to get renters insurance or dorm insurance, here are some things to keep in mind.
Does your roommate need to be on your renters insurance?
No. If your roommate wants their personal property covered, they need separate insurance. Your dorm insurance and renters insurance normally only cover your items.
What items aren’t covered by renters insurance?
It’s important to understand that renters insurance doesn’t cover some items without being considered an add-on. For example, bicycles aren’t always covered automatically.
Additionally, you may need riders for high-value items like jewelry. Check your policy or talk to an agent for specifics.
Should you get renters insurance for your dorm?
As a college student living in a dorm, your parents’ insurance often covers you. But there might be coverage limits, so it might make sense to get a separate policy for your personal property in case of theft or damage.
Does homeowners insurance cover dorms?
Yes. Homeowners insurance can cover dorms with off-premises coverage. But there might be limits on off-premises coverages. Check your policy or talk to an agent to confirm.
Sources
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed thousands of quotes from more than a dozen national renters insurance companies. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the median price for a given coverage level and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the median cost for 35-year-old tenants with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
- Personal proprietary limit: $30,000
- Liability coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $500
- Medical payments: $1,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database.