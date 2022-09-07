Do You Need Renters Insurance in College Dorms?

Do students need renters insurance for dorm rooms?

Depending on the situation, your college or university might offer limited insurance coverage for your dorm room. But not all colleges and universities offer insurance — especially for personal belongings stolen from your dorm room.

Review the insurance information provided by your college or university (if applicable) to determine what’s covered in your dorm apartment and what isn’t. Chances are, you need to handle it on your own and look for outside insurance coverage.

Find out about coverage limits as well. Perhaps the school’s coverage includes some items but not in amounts you’re comfortable with. The same goes for your parents’ insurance. It might cover some of your items due to off-premises coverage but have a limit.

Say you have an expensive computer or gaming system. The insurance policies available to you may not cover the entire cost of replacing these items if they’re stolen. In that case, it might be a good idea to purchase additional coverage.

Pay attention to the difference between a renters insurance policy and a dorm policy. Your dorm policy likely focuses on personal property, while a renters policy includes liability. That said, some dorm policies include liability coverage.