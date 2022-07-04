Does Renters Insurance Cover Dog Bites?

Parts of a renters insurance policy that cover dog bites

Renters insurance policies include a few different types of coverage that can protect you when a dog bite occurs.

Liability coverage

Renters liability coverage helps pay for legal fees and judgments when your dog bites someone who isn’t insured under your policy and the injured person files a lawsuit against you. The same coverage will also pay for legal expenses if your dog damages someone’s property.

Liability coverage limits typically start at $100,000, but many experts recommend purchasing higher limits because lawsuits can be costly. Your policy will cover the cost of hiring an attorney as well as the settlement or court judgment if you’re found liable.[3]

Medical payments coverage

Most renters insurance policies also include no-fault medical coverage. This helps pay for another person’s medical bills after your dog causes an injury on your property. This is the case even if the injured person doesn’t claim negligence or bring a lawsuit. You can typically choose a policy limit between $1,000 and $5,000 for this coverage.

Umbrella coverage

A standard renters insurance policy doesn’t typically include umbrella insurance, also known as excess liability insurance. But some renters insurance companies offer it as an optional rider.

You can also purchase a separate policy. Umbrella insurance adds broad liability coverage for a variety of risks. An annual premium of a few hundred dollars can buy an extra $1 million in protection.