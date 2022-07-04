Does Renters Insurance Cover Dog Bites?

Each year, an estimated 800,000 dog bite injuries require medical attention in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Your furry friend may be an angel, but the American Veterinary Medical Association warns that any dog can be provoked to bite.[1] Depending on state law, dog owners may be liable for the victim’s medical expenses and more.
Fortunately, homeowners insurance and renters insurance policies include liability insurance that covers the cost of a lawsuit brought by a dog bite victim. But you need to be aware of several caveats, including restricted dog breeds and situations when renters insurance dog bite coverage doesn’t apply. Here’s what you need to know.
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When renters insurance covers dog bites
If your dog damages someone else’s property or injures someone other than you and your dependents, the loss is typically covered under the liability portion of your renters insurance policy. A standard renters policy usually includes at least $100,000 in liability coverage, and you can purchase higher policy limits for a higher premium. The average dog bite claim was more than $58,000 in 2023.[2]
If your dog bites someone, your renters insurance company may pay for the injured person’s medical bills up to your policy limit, whether you’re found liable or not. This is known as no-fault medical coverage. Should the victim file a lawsuit, your renters policy will also cover your attorney fees. If the court finds you liable, your policy may also cover the judgment.
For example, your renters insurance coverage may help in the following situations:
Your dog bites a guest in your home, and they need care. If your guest goes to the hospital to get stitches or a tetanus shot due to your dog’s bite, your renters policy may reimburse you for their medical bills.
Your dog disfigures a stranger, and they sue you. If you drop your dog’s leash while on a walk and your dog attacks a stranger, that person might file a lawsuit if their injuries are severe. Your renters policy may cover the cost of hiring a lawyer, up to your policy limits.
Your dog escapes and attacks another dog. If your dog escapes through a hole in your fence and attacks another dog, that dog’s owner could sue you for negligence. If the court requires you to pay damages, your renters policy would cover the expense.
Make sure to read the fine print of your policy. Some renters policies may not cover dog bites in every situation, such as injuries that your dog causes while outside your residence.
Parts of a renters insurance policy that cover dog bites
Renters insurance policies include a few different types of coverage that can protect you when a dog bite occurs.
Liability coverage
Renters liability coverage helps pay for legal fees and judgments when your dog bites someone who isn’t insured under your policy and the injured person files a lawsuit against you. The same coverage will also pay for legal expenses if your dog damages someone’s property.
Liability coverage limits typically start at $100,000, but many experts recommend purchasing higher limits because lawsuits can be costly. Your policy will cover the cost of hiring an attorney as well as the settlement or court judgment if you’re found liable.[3]
Medical payments coverage
Most renters insurance policies also include no-fault medical coverage. This helps pay for another person’s medical bills after your dog causes an injury on your property. This is the case even if the injured person doesn’t claim negligence or bring a lawsuit. You can typically choose a policy limit between $1,000 and $5,000 for this coverage.
Umbrella coverage
A standard renters insurance policy doesn’t typically include umbrella insurance, also known as excess liability insurance. But some renters insurance companies offer it as an optional rider.
You can also purchase a separate policy. Umbrella insurance adds broad liability coverage for a variety of risks. An annual premium of a few hundred dollars can buy an extra $1 million in protection.
When renters insurance doesn’t cover dog bites
While renters insurance provides important protection for dog owners, a renters policy won’t cover every dog bite incident. For example, you can’t rely on your renters policy to cover the following situations:
Your dog bites someone insured under your policy. Renters liability insurance only covers injuries that people and pets insured under the policy cause to others. No-fault medical coverage won’t pay for an insured’s medical bills. Renters policies automatically insure the policyholder’s family members who live in the residence, along with others named on the policy, like a pet or domestic partner. So if your dog bites your child, your renters insurance won’t reimburse you for their medical bills.
You failed to disclose your dog to your renters insurance company. If you got your dog after your renters policy went into effect and failed to inform the company about your furry friend, the insurer may deny any dog bite claims.
Your policy excludes your dog due to breed or bite history. Some renters insurance policies exclude specific dog breeds, such as pit bulls or rottweilers, or dogs with a history of biting. Other companies may decide whether to cover a dog on a case-by-case basis. If your dog is excluded from your renters policy, the company won’t pay your legal fees if your dog injures someone.
Your dog needs veterinary care after a bite. If another animal bites your dog and a trip to the emergency vet is in order, your renters policy won’t help with the cost. If you want to protect your dog’s health in the event of an injury, you should consider purchasing a pet insurance policy.
Does renters insurance cover bites from other types of pets?
Whether your renters insurance company will cover liability claims related to other animals depends on the policy. Most renters insurance policies cover liability claims related to dog or cat bites as long as you inform the company about the pets in your home. But many renters insurance companies exclude exotic animals and breeds known to be aggressive.
Tenants who own dogs with a bite history, breeds that are often deemed dangerous, or exotic animals like reptiles may need to purchase a custom animal liability policy to cover the risk of injury to others.
Renters insurance and restricted dog breeds
Some dog breeds are more prone to aggression than others, and some renters insurance companies aren’t willing to insure against the higher risk of dog bites among those breeds. For example, research shows that German shepherds and pit bulls tend to cause the most serious injuries, which are costly for insurance companies.
Policies vary, but renters insurance companies commonly exclude the following breeds:
Akitas
Alaskan malamutes
Chow chows
Doberman pinschers
German shepherds
Mastiffs
Pit bulls
Presa Canarios
Rottweilers
Wolf hybrids
Pet parents of breeds that get a bad rap have options, though. State Farm is “breed-blind,” meaning the company won’t ask about your dog’s breed when issuing a renters insurance policy. A handful of other dog-friendly home and renters insurance companies may also cover some commonly restricted breeds.
Some U.S. states prohibit insurers from denying coverage on the basis of breed alone. For example, home insurers in New York can’t deny liability coverage or increase premiums for specific breeds. But they can cancel coverage or refuse to issue a policy covering a dog that a court has declared dangerous.[4] Michigan and Pennsylvania have similar “breed-blind” laws.
How to add a pet to your renters insurance policy
Whether you just brought home a new puppy or are buying a renters policy for a new apartment, you need to let the insurance company know about your pet. In most cases, you’ll follow these steps to add your pet to your renters insurance policy:
1. Contact your insurer
Call your insurance agent or the customer service department for your renters insurance company. You may also be able to add your pet to your policy through the company’s online portal or app.
2. Provide info about your pet
Answer questions about your dog’s breed and bite history. You may need to submit documents, like a pet license, if it’s required in your area.
3. Pay any additional premium
Adding a dog to your renters policy may lead to an increased premium if your renters insurance company views the change as adding to the risk of a liability claim.
4. Seek additional coverage if necessary
Consider an umbrella policy if your renters insurance can’t offer coverage for your pet. It also might be a good idea if the coverage has unwanted gaps that leave you vulnerable to personal injury lawsuits when you walk your dog away from your residence.
How to file a renters insurance claim for a dog bite
If your dog bites someone, follow these steps to file a renters insurance claim:
Get medical care. Most importantly, ensure the victim of the dog bite gets appropriate medical care, and ask for copies of all medical records.
File a police report. The victim may choose to contact local authorities. A police report may be helpful when filing a claim.
Contact the insurance company. The tenant’s insurance company will provide guidelines on how to file a claim. Either the victim or the dog owner can file the claim.
Gather photos and documents. Submit photographs of the injury, medical bills, witness statements, an account of lost wages, contact info for the dog owner and the victim, and any other information the renters insurance company requests.
Follow up on the claim. Contact the insurance company to follow up on the claims adjuster’s findings. Provide any missing information needed to process the claim.
Review the settlement offer. If the insurance company approves the claim, decide if the settlement offer is sufficient. The victim may choose to pursue legal action rather than accept. If the insurer denies the claim, they may also want to file a dispute.
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Ways to prevent dog bites
Following these tips can help you prevent dog bites and avoid expensive claims:
Train and socialize your dog. Exposing puppies and adult dogs to other animals and people in a controlled environment may help prevent aggression. Obedience training can also help you control your dog’s behavior.
Spay/neuter your dog. Research suggests that spayed/neutered dogs may be less likely to bite.
Keep up with routine veterinary care. Make sure your dog gets necessary preventative care, such as regular rabies vaccines and heartworm prevention. You should also treat any health conditions that may cause pain, since dogs are more likely to be aggressive if they’re in pain.
Contain or leash your dog. Keep your dog in a secure fenced yard at home, and always use a leash when you’re in public. This can prevent liability if you live in an area with negligence laws. You can also use a muzzle if you know your dog is prone to aggression.
Pay attention to your dog’s behavior. Look for signs that your dog is anxious and may become aggressive so you can respond appropriately.
Seek behavior therapy. If DIY methods aren’t enough, consider getting behavioral treatment from a veterinary professional. Some pet insurance policies cover behavioral conditions that aren’t considered pre-existing.
Renters insurance and dog bite FAQs
Liability coverage for dog bites can be complicated by differences in state and local laws and policy exclusions that vary from one renters insurance company to the next. Pet parents commonly ask the following questions about dog bite coverage in renters insurance.
Will renters insurance cover your dog biting someone?
Most renters insurance policies cover dog owners’ legal fees if someone files a lawsuit related to a dog bite. The policy may also cover the victim’s medical bills even if there’s no litigation. There may be caveats, though, so be sure to read your renters policy carefully.
Does your renters insurance go up if your dog bites someone?
It’s possible. Your renters insurance premium may go up after a dog bite. Because a dog with a bite history poses a greater risk, your renters insurance company may increase your premium, decline to renew your policy, or exclude coverage for your dog upon your first policy renewal after a dog bite.
What is the average insurance payout for a dog bite claim?
In 2023, the average homeowners insurance payout for a dog bite claim was $58,545, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
Do you have to tell your renters insurance company if you have a dog?
Yes. If you fail to tell your renters insurance company about your dog, the insurer may deny all liability claims related to your dog, including dog bite claims.
Does renters insurance cover pet damage?
Renters insurance typically covers property damage your dog causes to someone who isn’t insured under your policy. For example, your policy may cover your legal fees if your neighbor sues you after your dog destroys their yard. But renters insurance doesn’t cover pet damage to your own property. Some insurers offer a rider that covers pet damage to a rental property.
Sources
- American Veterinary Medical Association. "Dog bite prevention."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Spotlight on: Dog bite liability."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Renters Insurance."
- Michigan State University. "McKinney's Consolidated Laws of New York Annotated. Insurance Law. Chapter 28. Of the Consolidated Laws. Article 34. Insurance Contracts--Property/Casualty. § 3421. Homeowners' liability insurance; dog."
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed thousands of quotes from more than a dozen national renters insurance companies. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the median price for a given coverage level and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the median cost for 35-year-old tenants with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
- Personal proprietary limit: $30,000
- Liability coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $500
- Medical payments: $1,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database.