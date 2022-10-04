What information does a renters insurance declaration page include?

A renters insurance declaration page contains key details about your renters insurance policy. If you have a question about your policy or need to file a claim, you can typically find the relevant information on the declaration page. The page will look different depending on your insurance company, but you can always find it at the front of your policy documents.

You can learn more about what information a standard renters insurance declaration page includes below.

Policy and insurer information

You’ll find general details about your policy and insurance company on your renters insurance declaration page. You may need the following information when reporting a claim or making changes to your existing policy:

Policy period: The policy period includes the policy’s effective start date and end date.

Policy number: The dec page contains your policy number, often at the top of the page.

Insured property: The address of your rented property is on the dec page.

Insurance company: Your policy declaration page shows the name of the insurance company that underwrites your policy.

Insurance agent: If you have a designated insurance agent, the dec page includes their name and contact information.

Named insureds

Your renters insurance declaration page lists all the named insureds on your policy. This includes you, the main policyholder, as well as other people living in the same household the policy covers. For example, a partner or spouse could be a named insured.

Keep in mind that named insureds are the people you explicitly add to the policy. Your renters insurance doesn’t automatically cover other people you live with, such as roommates. If you want your policy to cover other people in your household, you must add them as named insureds.

Your coverages

Your renters policy typically includes property coverage, liability coverage, and loss of use coverage, though you may also add common endorsements.

Here are several of the main types of renters insurance coverage:

Personal property coverage Personal property coverage pays to replace your personal items, like clothing, furniture, and small appliances, following damage or loss from a covered peril. Personal liability coverage If you accidentally injure someone or damage their property, personal liability insurance will pay for a settlement and your legal fees. Loss of use coverage Also called additional living expenses coverage, loss of use insurance can cover costs if a covered peril makes it necessary for you to relocate temporarily. It can cover expenses for a hotel, restaurant meals, laundry, and other essentials. Medical payments coverage If a guest incurs an injury at your home, medical payments insurance can provide some coverage for their medical bills, regardless of fault. Scheduled personal property coverage Scheduled personal property insurance is an optional endorsement that provides higher coverage limits for specific high-value items, like art, fine jewelry, and collections. Water backup coverage Water backup insurance is a different type of endorsement that covers damage from water backing up into your home through drains or pipes.

Your deductible

You can find your deductible information on your renters policy declaration page. The deductible is the amount of money you’re responsible for when you file a claim. The declaration page lists your deductible for each type of coverage.

Your premium

Your declaration page clearly states your renters insurance premium. Your premium is the cost of keeping your policy in force. The declaration page also lists out other policy fees you’re paying, like taxes and service charges. Depending on your insurance company, the dec page might also include the discounts that your insurance company has factored into your premium, like a pay-in-full discount or automatic payment discount.