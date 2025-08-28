QBE Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Insurify’s take on QBE renters insurance

QBE offers renters insurance in all 50 states. It has flexible coverage limits and optional add-ons so you can tailor your policy to your needs.

Rates vary by location, but many policies cost between $300 and $450 annually, which is higher than other companies in the industry. It also has limited discounts, although you might qualify for reduced premiums by bundling or maintaining a claims-free record.[1]

Online QBE renters insurance reviews are mostly negative, with reports of delayed communication and a slow claims process.[2] Its North American website has little information about QBE’s renters insurance, which can make researching policies difficult.

Given its higher-than-average renters insurance quotes and negative customer feedback, QBE may not be the strongest choice for most renters. But, with its nationwide availability and flexible coverage, it could still appeal to some.

Below are some of the main benefits and drawbacks of QBE renters insurance: