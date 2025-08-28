QBE Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
QBE is a global insurance company offering commercial, health, homeowners, renters, and specialized insurance products. With headquarters in Australia, QBE operates in 26 countries, including the U.S.
Many landlords include renters insurance as part of their lease requirements. By comparing insurance companies and policy details, you can find the coverage you need at the best rate.
In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at QBE renters insurance reviews, coverage options, and pricing to help you decide if it’s the right insurer for you.
Quick Facts
QBE serves all 50 states, though coverage and add-ons may vary.
Policies typically cost between $300 and $450 annually, depending on location, coverage limits, and additional protections.
QBE has a Trustpilot rating of 1.2 out of 5 stars.
Insurify’s take on QBE renters insurance
QBE offers renters insurance in all 50 states. It has flexible coverage limits and optional add-ons so you can tailor your policy to your needs.
Rates vary by location, but many policies cost between $300 and $450 annually, which is higher than other companies in the industry. It also has limited discounts, although you might qualify for reduced premiums by bundling or maintaining a claims-free record.[1]
Online QBE renters insurance reviews are mostly negative, with reports of delayed communication and a slow claims process.[2] Its North American website has little information about QBE’s renters insurance, which can make researching policies difficult.
Given its higher-than-average renters insurance quotes and negative customer feedback, QBE may not be the strongest choice for most renters. But, with its nationwide availability and flexible coverage, it could still appeal to some.
Below are some of the main benefits and drawbacks of QBE renters insurance:
Pros
Customizable coverage limits and add-ons
Available in all 50 states
Some discounts available
Cons
Higher-than-average premiums
Limited digital tools (no app or online sign-up option)
Poor customer service reputation and limited online policy details
What QBE renters insurance covers
QBE renters insurance covers your personal property and liability in living situations like apartments or rental properties.
A standard policy covers your belongings if they’re damaged or lost in a covered disaster, including fire, smoke damage, theft, vandalism, and certain weather events. If your rental home becomes uninhabitable, loss of use coverage could help with temporary living arrangements and expenses, such as hotel bills.
Most policies reimburse you for the actual cash value of your belongings, meaning they factor in depreciation. That said, you can upgrade to replacement cost coverage, which pays what it would cost to replace your items at today’s prices.
Along with personal contents coverage, QBE includes renters liability insurance. This could help if a guest is injured in your rental or if you accidentally damage your landlord’s property.[3]
QBE also offers optional add-ons, such as coverage for:
Assisted living care facilities
Students away at college
Identity theft
Personal injury
High-value items (like jewelry or antiques)
Good to Know
While QBE doesn’t list specific exclusions, most renters insurance policies don’t cover floods or earthquakes. QBE may exclude power surges, outages, and water damage as well.
Your renters insurance also won’t cover repairs for the dwelling you’re renting. Your landlord’s insurance policy should cover those costs.
QBE renters insurance discounts
Taking advantage of discounts when choosing a renters insurance company can help lower your premiums, saving you money on your policy.
Here are a few discounts and credits that QBE offers through its FlexHome Renters Insurance Program:
Protect your stuff and find affordable peace of mind
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
4.8/5 (7,669+ reviews)
QBE renters insurance reviews: What real customers are saying
QBE renter insurance reviews are generally unfavorable, although not a lot of customer feedback is available online.
On Trustpilot, the company holds an overall 1.2-star rating from more than 200 reviews, with 97% rating it 1 star. Customers report issues with the claims process, including delays, poor communication, and the denial of valid claims.
The QBE Insurance Corporation in New York has only 1 star from 16 reviews on the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) website. Although the company isn’t BBB-accredited, it has an A+ rating.[4]
While low ratings indicate customer dissatisfaction, the small sample size is worth noting, especially for U.S. renters policies. Customer feedback can vary by product and location, so comparing QBE renters insurance reviews with other insurers and reading policy terms carefully are important before deciding if QBE is right for you.
How to buy a QBE renters insurance policy
QBE doesn’t currently offer an option to purchase renters insurance online, so you’ll need to call customer service to sign up.
Here’s the typical process for buying an insurance policy over the phone:
Contact QBE. Call 1 (866) 318-2016 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central time.
Provide your details. Share your name, birth date, address, details about your property and belongings, desired limits, and coverage add-ons.
Receive a quote. The representative will check your eligibility and estimate your premium based on your location and coverage.
Review policy terms. You’ll typically receive documents by email outlining your coverage limits, deductibles, and exclusions. Make sure to read them carefully.
Purchase your policy. Sign your documents, make your first premium payment, and then your coverage will begin.
Once you have your policy number, you can create an account and log in to QBE’s self-service portal to make payments and view your policy details.
How to file a renters insurance claim with QBE
If you experience a personal property or liability loss, here’s what the claims process with QBE typically looks like:
1. File your claim
Call either your agent, your broker, or QBE’s 24/7 hotline to report the loss or damage. QBE also has a claims form you can submit on its website or a PDF you can send by email.
2. Share your details
A QBE claims professional will contact you, usually within one business day, to verify your claim and discuss your coverage and deductibles.
3. Get an estimate
An independent service through QBE may help you create an inventory list and estimate the value of your covered belongings. It might require proof of ownership, like receipts and photos. For liability claims, QBE will ask for your statement of what happened and may investigate further.
4. Receive your payment
If QBE approves your claim, it’ll send a final summary confirming how much you’ll receive. It may send a check for smaller claims or contact you with the next steps.
QBE renters insurance FAQs
QBE offers flexible renters insurance policies to cover your belongings and personal liability. Read on to learn more about QBE so you can see if it’s the right fit for you.
Is QBE reputable?
Yes. QBE is a licensed insurance company that offers commercial and specialized insurance products across the globe. While QBE renters insurance reviews are overall negative, it doesn’t have a lot of customer feedback online, so the sample size is small.
Which company has the cheapest renters insurance?
Erie, American Family, and Travelers tend to offer the most affordable renters protection, often around $15 to $17 per month. Although QBE provides competitive rates, you’ll likely find lower-priced insurance policies from other companies.
What states does QBE insurance cover?
QBE serves all 50 states, along with D.C. and Puerto Rico. It’s also a surplus line insurer in D.C. and all states except North Dakota.
What are the disadvantages of renters insurance?
Renters insurance provides critical protection for your belongings and can shield you from personal liability. That said, it’s still an added expense and won’t cover every situation. In some cases, it may reimburse you only for the actual cash value instead of the replacement cost of your belongings. Unless your landlord requires it, getting renters insurance is your decision.
Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.