Homebody Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Homebody provides various financial services, including renters insurance for apartments, condos, duplexes, and townhouses. Launched in 2023 by Entrata, a property management software company, Homebody is relatively new to the industry. And while Homebody doesn’t have many online reviews, the reviews it does have are mostly positive.
If you currently rent or lease, it’s important to compare insurance companies and understand the specifics of your policy. This review can help you make an informed decision about whether Homebody renters insurance is the right fit for your needs.
Homebody renters insurance policies offer a fast enrollment process and a variety of customized coverage options.
Homebody’s monthly prices are about average when compared to other insurers.
Homebody doesn’t offer as many discounts as other insurance companies.
Insurify’s take on Homebody renters insurance
Homebody’s online quoting process is easy and takes less than five minutes to generate a quote. The company offers a variety of deductibles and coverage amounts to pick from, as well as several add-on coverage benefits. You can also choose between monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual billing.
Homebody’s monthly rates are about average when compared to what other popular insurers charge. A policy with $30,000 in property coverage and $100,000 in liability coverage costs $18 per month. But your rates may be higher if you add on things like theft coverage, water backup coverage, or identity theft protection. Your rates can also vary quite a bit depending on what state you live in.[1]
One possible downside is that Homebody doesn’t advertise many discounts on its website. From our research, we found that you can receive a discount for paying annually. You can also receive a discount by bundling several policies, like renters and pet insurance.
Instant quoting process
Four billing plans to pick from
Offers nationwide coverage
Few advertised discounts
Other insurers may offer cheaper rates
Must pay extra for theft coverage
What Homebody renters insurance covers
Homebody offers renters insurance for apartments, condos, duplexes, and townhomes. Here are the different coverage options you can choose from:[2]
Liability coverage
Liability coverage protects you if you damage another person’s property or they suffer an injury on your property. This is a standard part of renters insurance, and coverage amounts range from $50,000 to $300,000.
Personal contents
Personal contents insurance covers your personal property, like your clothes, books, and furniture — basically, anything that isn’t fixed to your home. This is also a standard part of renters insurance, and coverage amounts range from $5,000 to $100,000.
Replacement cost
This coverage pays to repair or replace your property with items of similar quality, and you may have to have it if you get renters insurance, depending on your state.
Water backup
Water backup coverage protects you from sewer and drain backups, which a standard homeowners or renters policy doesn’t cover.
Theft coverage
This optional add-on coverage pays to replace your items if someone steals them in a theft or burglary.
Individual and family identity theft protection
This optional coverage protects you and your family if you’re victims of identity theft. An individual plan costs $7 per month, and a family plan costs $10 per month.
Homebody renters insurance discounts
Discounts are an important part of choosing a renters insurance company because they provide additional ways to save on your premiums.
Unfortunately, Homebody doesn’t advertise any discounts on its website. Through our research, we found that the primary ways you can save are by paying annually and bundling several policies together, like renters and auto insurance.
Homebody reviews: What real customers are saying
Given how recently the company was founded, Homebody doesn’t have tons of online reviews, but the reviews it has are mostly positive. While it’s not an accredited business, Homebody has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau.[3]
Homebody has 3.5 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, with more than 20 reviews thus far. Here are four different recent positive reviews and complaints the company received:
How to buy a Homebody renters insurance policy
Here’s the process you’ll follow to purchase a renters insurance policy from Homebody:
Contact the company. You can sign up for a policy by applying for an online quote or calling 1 (877) 577-0850.
Provide your information. If you apply online, you’ll start by entering your ZIP code, rental type, and the date you want your policy to begin.
Choose your plan. Next, you’ll choose how much coverage you want, your billing frequency, and any add-on coverages.
Create your account. Provide your email address and personal information to set up your account.
Enroll in your plan. Once you’ve made your first month’s payment and paid the admin fee (which is waived if you’re paying annually), you’re officially enrolled in your plan.
How to file a renters insurance claim with Homebody
According to Homebody, you’ll take the following steps to file a claim:
Policy numbers starting with RTH will call Markel American Insurance at 1 (800) 236-3113.
Policy numbers starting with PRH will call QBE Insurance at 1 (844) 723-2524.
It’s a good idea to have any supporting documentation on hand, like the location and date of the incident, a list of any stolen items, or a police report. Being prepared can greatly speed up the claims process.
Homebody renters insurance FAQs
Here’s some additional information about taking out a renters insurance policy through Homebody.
Is Homebody reputable?
Yes. Homebody is a reputable company owned by Entrata, Inc., a property management company in business since 2003. Though Homebody is a newer company, it’s received quite a few positive online reviews and has an A rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Which company has the cheapest renters insurance?
Erie and American Family offer the cheapest renters insurance, with an average monthly rate of $15. But the exact rate you receive will vary depending on your location and coverage amounts.
How do you cancel Homebody insurance?
You can make certain changes to your policy by logging into your account at residentinsure.com. But you may need to call the company directly at 1 (877) 577-0850 to cancel your policy.
What does renters insurance not cover?
Renters insurance doesn’t cover damage to the building itself. Your landlord’s personal policy covers that. It also doesn’t cover damages caused by earthquakes or floods.
What are the disadvantages of renters insurance?
Renters insurance provides valuable protection for your belongings at a low monthly cost. But you’ll have to pay an out-of-pocket deductible if you file a claim, which can be expensive. And if you do file a claim, your monthly premiums may increase, since your insurer will consider you to be a higher risk going forward.
