Average Pet Insurance Rates as of March | Insurify

The average cost of pet insurance for dogs dipped slightly through February 2025. But cats still remain more affordable to insure. As of March 1, the average monthly cost of pet insurance was $44 per month for dogs and $24 for cats, according to Insurify data. The cost of pet insurance for cats has held steady so far this year but dipped slightly for dogs.
Average cost of pet insurance by state as of March 2025
Insurance rates can vary greatly based on location, which influences factors like the cost of living, frequency of potential pet-related hazards, and the availability and cost of veterinary care.
Compared to January, rates stayed largely consistent in February, with rate fluctuations of only a dollar or two.
The table below shows how rates can vary by state.
State
Monthly Rate Dog
Monthly Rate Cat
National
$44
$24
Alabama
$33
$20
Alaska
$59
$31
Arizona
$29
$13
Arkansas
$47
$24
California
$47
$24
Colorado
$52
$31
Connecticut
$53
$29
Delaware
$49
$23
Florida
$43
$21
Georgia
$37
$20
Hawaii
$47
$28
Idaho
$35
$17
Illinois
$48
$24
Indiana
$46
$25
Iowa
$43
$22
Kansas
$44
$21
Kentucky
$38
$17
Louisiana
$36
$18
Maine
$53
$29
Maryland
$48
$27
Massachusetts
$53
$26
Michigan
$45
$23
Minnesota
$43
$22
Mississippi
$38
$21
Missouri
$35
$18
Montana
$48
$18
Nebraska
$37
$21
Nevada
$45
$23
New Hampshire
$41
$28
New Jersey
$51
$32
New Mexico
$48
$28
New York
$41
$26
North Carolina
$41
$26
North Dakota
$57
$32
Ohio
$38
$21
Oklahoma
$38
$19
Oregon
$51
$28
Pennsylvania
$40
$24
Rhode Island
$40
$24
South Carolina
$39
$22
South Dakota
$47
$22
Tennessee
$43
$22
Texas
$35
$17
Utah
$42
$23
Vermont
$42
$23
Virginia
$45
$24
Washington
$44
$23
Washington, D.C.
$52
$25
West Virginia
$45
$28
Wisconsin
$40
$18
Wyoming
$47
$21
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are one-year, rolling medians of Insurify price data through the end of February 2025.
5 states with the highest pet insurance rates as of March 2025
Alaska again ranks as the most expensive state for pet insurance. This is likely due to the low availability of veterinary care and expensive vet costs. The Northeast also continues to rank as the most expensive area likely due to high vet costs as well.
However, rates in Connecticut and Massachusetts have decreased since February.
State
Overall Average
Alaska
$45
New York
$45
Connecticut
$41
Massachusetts
$41
Maine
$40
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are one-year, rolling medians of Insurify price data through the end of February 2025.
5 states with the lowest pet insurance rates as of March 2025
The five cheapest states for pet insurance lie in the Midwest and the South. Arkansas pet insurance rates sit well below the overall national average of $34 per month. Additionally, rates in Texas have decreased slightly since February, while the Mississippi average remained the same.
State
Overall Average
Arkansas
$21
Iowa
$26
Texas
$26
Alabama
$27
Mississippi
$27
Disclaimer: All rates displayed in the table are one-year, rolling medians of Insurify price data through the end of February 2025.
Factors that affect pet insurance rates
Pet insurance rates can vary significantly based on many factors that insurers use to estimate risk. Some common rating factors include:
Pet’s age: Older pets are more likely to require veterinary care, increasing pet insurance premiums.
Deductible: A higher deductible means a pet’s owner will cover more of the expenses up front. This lowers premiums because owners are taking on more of the risk.
Reimbursement level: The plan’s reimbursement level represents the amount of covered costs the insurer will reimburse you for once you meet the deductible. A lower reimbursement level will lower your premiums because you’ll get less money back from your insurer.
Location: Pet care prices differ dramatically around the country. People in areas where care is very expensive, like New York City, will pay more for pet insurance than someone who lives in an area where care costs are lower.
Pet’s breed: Dogs are more expensive to insure than cats, in most cases, but the breed of pet matters as well. Breeds with known health issues will lead to more expensive insurance rates.
How to save on pet insurance
Pet owners can take steps to reduce the cost of pet insurance by:
Comparison shopping: Many pet insurance options are on the market, and each offers different rates. Comparing rates for different plans can help identify the most affordable plan for each pet owner.
Reviewing plans: Plans generally come in three different coverage types: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness. And matching a pet’s needs to a plan can lead to significant savings. Pet owners who already factor routine veterinary visits into their budget, for example, can save money by choosing an accident-only plan.
Increasing the deductible: A higher deductible typically leads to lower rates because pet owners are taking on more of the up-front risk themselves.
Enrolling ASAP: Older pets are more expensive to insure, and some insurers won’t offer coverage to pets with pre-existing conditions. Enrolling early in a pet’s life allows customers to secure coverage before these considerations take effect.
Searching for discounts: Many pet insurers offer discounts, and customers can save by asking their insurer what discounts they may qualify for.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 240,000 quotes from pet insurance applications in Insurify’s proprietary database provided by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) to calculate the premium prices displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across 50 states and Washington, D.C. All premium prices reflect the cost of pet insurance for both dogs and cats.
For most states, pet insurance premium prices represent one-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatility seen over the past few years. This volatility is due to factors like rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership. Specific breed-level prices account for both mixed and purebred breeds within each pet type, ensuring a minimum quote count of 15 for reliability.
For a comprehensive look at historical data, please visit Insurify’s Pet Insurance Data Center. Data housed in the Data Center dates back to 2021 and represents the median monthly cost of pet insurance for both dogs and cats.
