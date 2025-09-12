6 years experience in personal finance writing
Featured on Credit Karma and Insider
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Featured in
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
Reading time: 4 minutes
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
While dogs can safely eat dates, it’s best to provide them only as an occasional treat. Dates are high in nutrients that can support your dog’s digestion and overall health.
But they’re also high in natural sugar and fiber, which may contribute to stomach upset or weight gain if eaten too often. Let’s look at the health benefits of feeding your dog dates and how to add them to your pet’s diet safely.
Are dates safe for dogs to eat?
Dogs can benefit from eating fruit as part of their diet, according to the American Kennel Club. They don’t need much, and feeding your dogs dates is safe. Since dates are packed with fiber, feeding an appropriate amount to dogs who experience constipation can be especially beneficial. Dates also have many vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy treat.[1]
But dates also have a high sugar content, so it’s essential to feed them to your dog in moderation. Eating too many dates could cause your dog to gain weight or develop dental issues over time. Plus, the high fiber content could lead to an upset stomach.
And while dates aren’t toxic to dogs, they’re also not a necessary part of their diet. If you’re considering feeding your dog dates — or any other new food — it’s a good idea to get your vet’s approval first. If your dog suffers from obesity, diabetes, or other health conditions, your vet may advise you to avoid dates altogether.
Can puppies eat dates?
No, it’s not a good idea to give puppies dates. Puppies have very sensitive digestive systems, and dates could upset their stomachs. Plus, stray pits are a choking hazard for puppies and can also cause intestinal blockages, resulting in an emergency vet visit.
Nutritional benefits of dates for dogs
Dates have several nutritional benefits for dogs, including:
Fiber: Dates have a high fiber content, which can help with tummy issues and support overall gut health. A high-fiber diet can also help dogs feel full longer.
Natural sugars: Dates also contain natural sugars — an energy boost — and serve as a satisfying treat. But because of this natural sweetness, it’s best not to offer too many, as too much natural sugar can cause weight gain and even diabetes.
Vitamins: Dates are a good source of vitamin A, which can help your dog’s vision and skin health. They also contain vitamin B6, which can support your dog’s metabolism and nervous system.
Minerals: Dates are also packed full of minerals like potassium, which helps with muscle function and plays a role in maintaining heart health. The fruit also includes magnesium, which supports your dog’s nerves and muscles, and manganese, which is good for bone health.
How to safely feed your dog dates
Dates are best as an occasional treat, so you shouldn’t give them to your dog more than once or twice a week. For your dog’s safety, follow these steps to feed it dates:
Remove the pit. Start by removing the pit (if there is one) so it doesn’t pose a choking hazard to your dog. Based on your dog’s size, it can also be a good idea to cut the date into smaller pieces.
Introduce dates slowly. If dates are a new food for your dog, introduce them gradually. This lets you monitor your dog for signs of indigestion or an allergic reaction.
Monitor your dog’s reaction. Finally, watch closely to see how your dog responds to the date, and look for potential side effects.
Dogs can enjoy dates in moderation, but the serving size matters. Small dogs should have only about a quarter of a date at a time, medium dogs can have half a date, and large dogs can eat one whole date.
Can dogs be allergic to dates?
Dates are safe for most dogs, but food allergies can occur even with fruits typically considered safe. While date allergies are uncommon, some dogs can develop an allergic reaction. Signs of an allergic reaction in a dog can include itching, skin irritation, swelling, excessive licking, or gastrointestinal issues like vomiting and diarrhea.[2]
In rare cases, dogs with food allergies may experience difficulty breathing. If your dog shows any of these symptoms after eating dates, stop feeding it dates and contact your veterinarian immediately for further guidance.
Alternatives to dates for your dog
Dates can be a good treat to offer your dog occasionally, but they shouldn’t be a staple in your dog’s diet. The following are some great alternatives:[3]
Apples: Apples are a low-calorie snack full of fiber and vitamin C. Before offering apples to your dog, be sure to remove the seeds.
Blueberries: Blueberries are packed with antioxidants, which help support your dog’s immune system.
Carrots: Carrots are a low-calorie, high-fiber snack that can benefit your dog’s teeth. They may be a better option than dates if weight management is a concern.
Cucumbers: Cucumbers are low in calories and also hydrating for dogs.
Pumpkin: Pumpkin is rich in fiber and beta-carotene, which support digestion and eye health.
Watermelon: Watermelon is hydrating and provides a good source of amino acids, antioxidants, and vitamins. Remove the seeds before feeding watermelon to your dog.
Dogs eating dates FAQs
Dates can be a safe treat option for your dog. For additional information, consider the answers to the frequently asked questions below.
Are dried dates OK for dogs?
Yes. Dogs can eat dried dates in small amounts. But they’re higher in sugar and calories than fresh fruit, so limit them to an occasional treat to prevent tooth decay and weight gain.
How many dates can you give your dog?
The frequency and portion size for feeding dates depend on your dog’s weight. Small dogs should have only a quarter of a date, medium dogs can have a half, and large dogs can have a whole date. And dogs should eat dates only once or twice per week.
Can dogs eat dates without the pit?
Yes. You should give your dog dates only after removing the pit. Date pits are choking hazards and can also cause digestive blockages.
What dried fruit can dogs not have?
You should never give your dog raisins. Raisins are dried grapes, which are toxic to dogs. You should also avoid feeding your dog dried fruits with added sugar, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives.
Can dogs eat prunes?
No. In general, experts don’t recommend giving dogs prunes. Prunes are dried plums and often cause stomach upset or diarrhea in dogs. They also contain high amounts of sugar.
Sources
- American Kennel Club. "Can Dogs Eat Dates?."
- American Animal Hospital Association. "Decoding Dog Allergies: Symptoms, Testing, and Treatment."
- PetMD. "What Fruits Can Dogs Eat?."
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.
Jamie has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.