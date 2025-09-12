Are dates safe for dogs to eat?

Dogs can benefit from eating fruit as part of their diet, according to the American Kennel Club. They don’t need much, and feeding your dogs dates is safe. Since dates are packed with fiber, feeding an appropriate amount to dogs who experience constipation can be especially beneficial. Dates also have many vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy treat.[1]

But dates also have a high sugar content, so it’s essential to feed them to your dog in moderation. Eating too many dates could cause your dog to gain weight or develop dental issues over time. Plus, the high fiber content could lead to an upset stomach.

And while dates aren’t toxic to dogs, they’re also not a necessary part of their diet. If you’re considering feeding your dog dates — or any other new food — it’s a good idea to get your vet’s approval first. If your dog suffers from obesity, diabetes, or other health conditions, your vet may advise you to avoid dates altogether.

No, it’s not a good idea to give puppies dates. Puppies have very sensitive digestive systems, and dates could upset their stomachs. Plus, stray pits are a choking hazard for puppies and can also cause intestinal blockages, resulting in an emergency vet visit.