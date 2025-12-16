State Farm Cutting Auto Rates, Hiking Home Premiums in Louisiana

State Farm has good news and bad news for Louisiana policyholders. It plans to cut car insurance rates and increase home insurance rates in the state, affecting more than 1,360,000 policyholders.

State Farm is the largest personal auto and homeowners insurer in Louisiana. Nearly 30% of the state’s personal auto market and more than 20% of the home insurance market have a policy with the insurer, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

More than 1,066,000 State Farm personal auto insurance policyholders will receive an average rate decrease of 5.9%, starting on Jan.1, 2026.

This rate decrease matches a statewide trend. Over 20 auto insurance companies filed more than 35 rate decreases in 2025, according to Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) rate filing records.

The slew of rate decreases may be related to a January 2025 winter storm that kept some Louisianans off the road for about a week, according to the Insurance Journal.

“We had an entire week where you didn’t have vehicles on the road,” Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple told the publication. “When people stopped driving, just the frequency of accidents went down.”