Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.
Home>Homeowners Insurance>News

State Farm Cutting Auto Rates, Hiking Home Premiums in Louisiana

Rate changes will affect more than 1.3 million policyholders in the Bayou State.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

State Farm has good news and bad news for Louisiana policyholders. It plans to cut car insurance rates and increase home insurance rates in the state, affecting more than 1,360,000 policyholders.

State Farm is the largest personal auto and homeowners insurer in Louisiana. Nearly 30% of the state’s personal auto market and more than 20% of the home insurance market have a policy with the insurer, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

More than 1,066,000 State Farm personal auto insurance policyholders will receive an average rate decrease of 5.9%, starting on Jan.1, 2026.

This rate decrease matches a statewide trend. Over 20 auto insurance companies filed more than 35 rate decreases in 2025, according to Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) rate filing records.

The slew of rate decreases may be related to a January 2025 winter storm that kept some Louisianans off the road for about a week, according to the Insurance Journal.

“We had an entire week where you didn’t have vehicles on the road,” Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple told the publication. “When people stopped driving, just the frequency of accidents went down.”

Homeowners will see higher State Farm premiums in 2026

Though some auto insurance policyholders will see lower rates next year, State Farm’s home insurance customers will likely be paying higher premiums.

State Farm’s more than 300,000 home insurance customers are facing an average rate increase of 9.7%, which kicked in for renewed business on Dec. 15. State Farm filed for the home insurance rate increase in September, and the rate increase for new policies has been in place since Oct. 15.

Broken down by home insurance type, State Farm has increased basic premiums by 9.9% for homeowners, 2.3% for renters, and 6.3% for condominium owners, according to the company’s filing with the LDI.

State Farm’s hurricane modeling, which estimates higher losses in the years ahead, was the main driver for these average rate increases, according to an LDI press release. Higher non-catastrophe losses also contributed.

What’s next? Weather drives higher home insurance rates

Louisiana experiences the third-highest rate of hurricanes among U.S. states.

Hurricane Katrina, the state’s deadliest recorded storm in recent history, resulted in 1,200 deaths and $75 billion in property damage when it made landfall in Louisiana in 2005. In 2021, Hurricane Ida caused an estimated $84.6 billion in damages, per estimates from the National Centers for Environmental Information.

Like insurers in other high-risk states, Louisiana insurance companies respond to these risks by charging higher premiums, limiting the sale of certain coverage, or canceling some home insurance policies altogether.

Louisiana homeowners paid an average of $10,964 for a standard home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage in 2024, according to Insurify data. This state average is second only to Florida and much higher than the 2024 national average of $3,259 per year for the same amount of home insurance coverage.

“Addressing the affordability of homeowners insurance in Louisiana will require continued commitment to improving the insurance marketplace, as well as a serious focus on strengthening the resilience of our homes and communities,” said Temple.

5 Ways AI Can Help You Keep Your 2026 Financial Resolutions

5 Ways AI Can Help You Keep Your 2026 Financial Resolutions

Progressive to Refund Nearly $1 Billion to Florida Drivers in 2026

Progressive to Refund Nearly $1 Billion to Florida Drivers in 2026

State Farm Suffers Credit Downgrade, Despite Signs of Financial Comeback

State Farm Suffers Credit Downgrade, Despite Signs of Financial Comeback

Lower Disaster Losses for Insurers Won’t Add Up to Lower Rates for Homeowners

Lower Disaster Losses for Insurers Won’t Add Up to Lower Rates for Homeowners


Katie Powers
Katie PowersSenior Editor

Katie Powers is a Senior Editor at Insurify with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in New York and expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo