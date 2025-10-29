El Niño May Dampen 2026 Hurricane Season, But Coastal Risk Still Looms

An already moderate-to-below-average hurricane forecast for the 2026 season may receive a further boost if El Niño predictions materialize, according to experts.

Though it’s a natural climate pattern in which waters in the central and eastern Pacific become warmer than normal, El Niño can be disruptive — causing flooding, droughts, wildfires, crop damage, and economic losses. But it also tends to suppress hurricanes. The strong upper-level winds associated with El Niño often break up developing storms, preventing hurricanes from intensifying. This tends to reduce the number of dangerous tropical cyclones.

“El Niño does not completely shut down the hurricane season, but on average, it reduces the number of hurricanes,” Paul E. Roundy, a professor of atmospheric science at the University at Albany, told Insurify.

That trend, if it holds true, would be good news for homeowners, businesses, and insurers in coastal states. Last year was an unusually low season for hurricane-related insurance losses, and a similar outcome in 2026 would be welcome.

Hurricane-related insured losses plunged by 90% in 2025 to only a few billion dollars, down from roughly $50 billion or more in 2024, underscoring how a quiet landfall year can dramatically ease pressure on insurers even when storms still form.

The hurricane season runs from June to October.