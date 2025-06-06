Home>Homeowners Insurance>Mississippi

Best Gulfport Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

USAA and Nationwide offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Lindsay VanSomeren
Written byLindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

  • 8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Sitting on Mississippi’s southern border, Gulfport boasts beautiful beaches and a warm climate. The average home insurance costs $5,626 annually for a policy covering a $300,000 home with a $1,000 deductible.

Due to its coastal location, many homeowners will need to purchase flood insurance, too. Homes in the region are at extreme hurricane risk, and the right insurance protection can help ensure you don’t lose your biggest asset.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about finding the best home insurance in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Quick Facts

  • Homeowners in Gulfport face some of the highest insurance costs in the nation, thanks to the looming hurricane threat.

  • Mississippi offers a “catastrophe” savings account to help people set money aside for big claims.

  • A $300,000 homeowners policy with a $500 deductible costs $5,705 per year in Gulfport.

Best home insurance companies in Gulfport

Gulfport homeowners aren’t strangers to finding new insurance; in 2023, insurance companies dropped 5% of homeowners in Harrison County.[2] Luckily, you still have lots of options for coverage.

Here are Insurify’s top picks to help get you started.

Best company for affordable coverage: Mississippi Farm Bureau

affordable coveragemississippi farm bureau logomississippi farm bureau

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
NR
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$98/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$148/mo

It helps to work with a local company that understands your challenges and can provide the insurance solutions you need. Mississippi Farm Bureau’s headquarters is in Jackson, with two locations in Gulfport. Its main selling point is its price. It’s much lower than competitors, but it comes with a dated online presence.

Pros

  • Rates are much lower than average

  • Local company with several local agents

Cons

  • Few available discounts

  • Dated online service and mobile app

Best company for military and veterans: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$345/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$534/mo

Gulfport has a strong military community due to the Naval Construction Battalion Center. Active-duty military members, veterans, and their families can take advantage of USAA.

USAA consistently gets high scores for its quality service. Even better, it offers more affordable premiums than the average insurance company in Gulfport. Each homeowners policy comes standard with useful perks, like replacement cost coverage and the ability to choose your own payment due date.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Exceptional J.D. Power rating for claims processing and customer satisfaction

Cons

  • No local insurance agency

  • Available only to homeowners with a military affiliation

Best company for hurricane claims: Nationwide

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$254/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$424/mo

Gulfport is extremely vulnerable to hurricanes and subsequent damage — especially to your roof. Nationwide offers you more control over your costs when it comes to rebuilding your roof.

You can choose from three levels of coverage options: limited, standard, and “better.” It also offers optional extended dwelling coverage. If construction prices go up after a disaster, you’ll have coverage for up to twice of your home’s value.

Pros

  • Good J.D. Power rating for claims handling

  • Several roof coverage options are available

Cons

  • Many customer complaints lodged with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Lower AM Best financial strength rating than competitors

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Gulfport to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Gulfport

Mississippi Farm Bureau blows the competition away with its low rates. Here’s what a typical quote looks like from other companies offering home insurance in Gulfport:

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Mississippi Farm Bureau $1,174
USAA$3,586
Foremost$4,554
Allstate$5,741
State Farm$6,711
Nationwide$7,331

Find Home Insurance in Gulfport

See personalized quotes from top home insurers in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How much is home insurance in Gulfport?

Home insurance for a $300,000 policy in Gulfport costs an average of $5,626 per year, assuming you choose a $1,000 deductible. With a $500 deductible, the cost increases to $5,705 per year. 

Although homes cost less in Gulfport than the national average, homeowners also face much greater hurricane risks than the average homeowner, driving up premiums.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Mississippi

Your dwelling coverage covers the structure of your home. Coverage pricing works like most other things: The more of it you buy, the more expensive it is. In general, you should carry enough coverage for 80% of the value of your home. Repairing a less-expensive home costs less than fixing a million-dollar mansion along the coastline, so your premiums will reflect this.[3]

Here’s what homeowners pay in Mississippi based on their dwelling coverage limits.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$1,731
$200,000$2,788
$300,000$3,758
$400,000$4,809
$500,000$5,867

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Insurance requirements state that you have to pay some amount of money out of pocket before your coverage kicks in. This is known as a deductible. If you can afford to pay a higher deductible when you need to file a claim, you’ll pay less overall for a home policy. But remember that you have to pay this deductible for every claim, and you may have a different deductible for wind damage.

Mississippi offers a catastrophe savings account that can help you save on taxes while having money set aside for natural disasters.[4]

Here’s how your deductible affects your premium in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$5,705
$1,000$5,626

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Mississippi

Your flood risk and other weather perils can vary from one area to another, and that’s why insurers look closely at where you live, even down to the ZIP code. For example, someone living in Starkville doesn’t have to worry about a tidal storm surge like homeowners in Gulfport.

The table below shows how rates fluctuate based on where you live in Mississippi.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Brandon$2,724
Gulfport$5,626
Hattiesburg$3,548
Hattiesburg$3,550
Jackson$3,060
Madison$2,914
Ocean Springs$8,375
Olive Branch$2,634
Oxford$2,620
Starkville$2,532

Compare Gulfport Home Insurance Quotes

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What to know about owning a home in Gulfport

Home ownership brings a lot of joys, but it can bring challenges, too. That’s especially true when it comes to finding affordable ways to meet your lender’s insurance requirements or just to make sure your home has the best protection available.

The same thing that attracts many people to Gulfport is the same thing driving up insurance costs: the ocean and the storms it can bring. Wind and flood damage are the biggest perils, putting homeowners and insurers at risk when major hurricanes roll through the area.

That’s why base home insurance prices are so high in Gulfport. But many mortgage lenders require people living in flood-prone areas to buy extra flood insurance. Some insurers also charge separate deductibles for wind damage.[5] Policies for older homes built without hurricane-proof materials can also have higher premiums or less coverage.

Luckily, Mississippi offers a unique tax-advantaged catastrophe savings account, which can help you save up for when you need to file a claim. Recently, the state also began taking steps to open up the Strengthen Mississippi Homes grant program, helping people in Gulfport to increase their homes’ hurricane resistance.

Gulfport home insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for home insurance in Gulfport, here’s some additional information that can help you understand your insurance options a bit better.

  • The average cost of home insurance for Gulfport residents is $469 per month, or $5,626 per year. That doesn’t include flood insurance, which many homeowners must purchase, given the area’s high flood risk.

  • Mississippi Farm Bureau Insurance offers the cheapest homeowners insurance in Gulfport. On average, it costs $1,174 per year for a $300,000 policy with a $1,000 deductible, according to Insurify data.

  • In general, you should have coverage for at least 80% of the value of your home. If you lower your coverage limits to below 80% of your home’s replacement cost, insurers may decrease the amount of any claims payouts, too. Otherwise, they’d normally pay out the full cost to fix or repair your home, up to your policy limits.

  • Mississippi is one of the most expensive places to insure a home in America because it’s a frequent target for incoming hurricanes, which cause widespread wind damage and flooding from storm surge.

  • The average home insurance premium in Gulfport, Mississippi, is $5,626, not including the cost of flood insurance. That’s based on a $300,000 policy with a $1,000 deductible.

Sources

  1. First Street. "Gulfport Flooding Risk."
  2. Mississippi Senate. "NEXT TO FALL: THE CLIMATE-DRIVEN INSURANCE CRISIS IS HERE – AND GETTING WORSE."
  3. Naic.org. "Consumer Homeowners."
  4. Official Website of the Mississippi Insurance Department. "Catastrophe Savings Account."
  5. III. "Understanding your insurance deductibles."
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.

Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate