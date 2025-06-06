How much is home insurance in Gulfport?

Home insurance for a $300,000 policy in Gulfport costs an average of $5,626 per year, assuming you choose a $1,000 deductible. With a $500 deductible, the cost increases to $5,705 per year.

Although homes cost less in Gulfport than the national average, homeowners also face much greater hurricane risks than the average homeowner, driving up premiums.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Mississippi

Your dwelling coverage covers the structure of your home. Coverage pricing works like most other things: The more of it you buy, the more expensive it is. In general, you should carry enough coverage for 80% of the value of your home. Repairing a less-expensive home costs less than fixing a million-dollar mansion along the coastline, so your premiums will reflect this.[3]

Here’s what homeowners pay in Mississippi based on their dwelling coverage limits.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $1,731 $200,000 $2,788 $300,000 $3,758 $400,000 $4,809 $500,000 $5,867

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Insurance requirements state that you have to pay some amount of money out of pocket before your coverage kicks in. This is known as a deductible. If you can afford to pay a higher deductible when you need to file a claim, you’ll pay less overall for a home policy. But remember that you have to pay this deductible for every claim, and you may have a different deductible for wind damage.

Mississippi offers a catastrophe savings account that can help you save on taxes while having money set aside for natural disasters.[4]

Here’s how your deductible affects your premium in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $5,705 $1,000 $5,626

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Mississippi

Your flood risk and other weather perils can vary from one area to another, and that’s why insurers look closely at where you live, even down to the ZIP code. For example, someone living in Starkville doesn’t have to worry about a tidal storm surge like homeowners in Gulfport.

The table below shows how rates fluctuate based on where you live in Mississippi.

City Average Annual Premium Brandon $2,724 Gulfport $5,626 Hattiesburg $3,548 Hattiesburg $3,550 Jackson $3,060 Madison $2,914 Ocean Springs $8,375 Olive Branch $2,634 Oxford $2,620 Starkville $2,532