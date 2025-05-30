Home>Homeowners Insurance>Illinois

Best Springfield Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Westfield, Travelers, and Chubb offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Springfield, Illinois.

Taylor Milam-Samuel
Written byTaylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

  • 8+ years writing for major outlets, including MarketWatch and Business Insider

  • Master’s in Education

Taylor Mlam-Samuel is a personal finance writer and credentialed educator. When she’s not helping readers better save and spend money, she can be found teaching.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Home insurance in Springfield costs $2,465 per year for a $300,000 policy with a $1,000 deductible, which is just below the national average. Illinois is prone to flooding and has a higher-than-average number of tornadoes, so although home insurance is fairly affordable, you may need additional coverage to ensure you have sufficient protection.

Standard homeowners insurance includes wind and hail coverage for storms, but it’s probably a good idea to add flood insurance, as Sangamon County has a history of flash flooding.[1]

Here’s what you need to know about finding home insurance in Springfield.

Quick Facts

  • Springfield homeowners pay $2,545 per year for a $300,000 policy with a $500 deductible.

  • You might have a separate wind/hail deductible of 1% to 5% of your coverage limit.

  • Chicago and Waukegan have more expensive rates than Springfield.

Best home insurance companies in Springfield

Finding the best home insurance company is a multi-step process. First, consider your priorities and situation, including your budget, home value, ZIP code, and coverage needs. Next, look at each company’s financial stability, customer service reviews, and pricing.

Here’s a look at Springfield’s leading home insurance companies to help you get started.

Best company for cheap rates: Westfield

cheap ratesWestfield logoWestfield

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
NR
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$79/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$92/mo

Westfield is a regional insurer with offices near Springfield. It’s one of the top companies in the area due to its comprehensive private flood coverage, which includes additional living expenses and debris removal. Its rates are also much lower than average.

But it’s not the best pick if you want to compare quotes or set up coverage online. You must contact an agent to get information about pricing. The company’s digital tools are also more limited compared to bigger insurers.

Pros

  • Flood insurance available

  • Very low rates

Cons

  • Fewer home insurance discounts than competitors

  • Must contact an agent for a quote

Best company for private flood insurance: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$128/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$188/mo

Travelers has some of the lowest rates in Springfield and great discounts. The company has unique discounts for eco-friendly homes and security upgrades. You can also get private flood insurance through Travelers to protect against flash flooding. The coverage includes temporary living expenses and basement protection.

Even though Travelers’ pricing is impressive, it might come with a trade-off, considering the company’s below-average claims satisfaction. You also can’t get coverage for mobile or manufactured homes, so it’s not an option for homeowners in local mobile-home communities.

Pros

  • Flood insurance available

  • Very low rates

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power score for claims satisfaction

  • No coverage for manufactured homes

Best company for overall experience: Chubb

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
6.5/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$149/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$230/mo

Chubb is the top pick for customer experience. Earning an impressive 773 out of 1,000 in the  2025 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study, Chubb earned the highest score for 2025. Generous coverage at no extra cost, including cash settlement and additional living expenses, helps explain the high customer satisfaction rating.

But you can’t work with a local agent, since the only location in Illinois is in Chicago. This might be a deal breaker if you prefer in-person help. Chubb also isn’t the cheapest insurer in Springfield. The company standardizes coverage that most companies charge extra to include, so rates are slightly higher.

Pros

  • Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Extensive coverage with no extra charge

Cons

  • No local branches

  • Not the cheapest option

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Springfield to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Springfield

Westfield is the most affordable insurance company in Springfield, and its rates are a fraction of the city’s average insurance cost of $2,465.

You can also find cheap home insurance from the following companies.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Westfield$988
USAA$1,520
Travelers$1,535
Allstate$1,723
Farmers$1,733
Chubb$1,806

Shop for Home Insurance in Springfield

Insurify partners with top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How much is home insurance in Springfield?

Springfield home insurance costs an average of $2,465 per year, or $205 per month, for a coverage limit of $300,000 with a $1,000 deductible. With a $500 deductible, the rate increases to $2,545 per year, or $212 per month.

But insurance is personal, and your rates might be lower or higher depending on your situation. Your type of homeowners policy, claims history, and home features affect how much you pay. Comparing quotes and discounts from insurance companies can help you find the best deal and avoid overpaying.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Illinois

Your dwelling coverage limit is the maximum amount your insurer pays when you file a claim. For example, let’s say you have a coverage limit of $100,000, and your home has $200,000 of damage due to a fire. The insurance company will cover up to $100,000 of the repairs, but you’re responsible for the rest.[2]

A higher coverage limit offers more protection, and it costs more, too. Let’s take a look at the average cost for different dwelling coverage amounts in Illinois.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$1,299
$200,000$1,918
$300,000$2,516
$400,000$3,088
$500,000$3,698

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your insurance deductible is the amount you’re responsible for paying when you file a claim. Regardless of the claim size or reason, you always have to pay it.[3]

For example, let’s say your home has $5,000 in damage due to a storm, and you file an insurance claim. You have a $500 deductible, so after you pay your $500, the insurer will cover the remaining $4,500 of repairs.

A lower deductible is cheaper for you when you file a claim. But it increases your annual premium. A higher deductible saves you more day to day but is more expensive when you need to file a claim.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$2,545
$1,000$2,465

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Illinois

Springfield is a medium-sized city in Illinois — it’s not one of the biggest or smallest areas in the state. The same is true of Springfield’s average home insurance costs.

Homeowners in some cities in Illinois have lower insurance costs, while others in different areas have higher costs. Insurers take into account crime rates, weather patterns, and how close you are to emergency services when setting rates. Springfield’s smaller size keeps rates lower, but the city’s higher-than-average crime rate offsets the potential savings.

Here’s how the cost of home insurance in Springfield compares to other cities in the state.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Aurora$2,408
Berwyn$2,520
Chicago$2,945
Cicero$2,539
Des Plaines$2,379
Joliet$2,596
Naperville$2,284
Normal$2,386
Springfield$2,465
Waukegan$2,644

Compare Springfield Home Insurance Quotes

Insurify partners with top insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What to know about owning a home in Springfield

Homes in Springfield are affordable, and the cost of living is low. Home insurance costs don’t follow the same trend, though. Rates are similar to the national average.

Plus, you might need some additional coverage. This includes:[1]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0194b78427/weather-96x96-orange_043-flood.svg

    Flooding

    Standard home insurance policies don’t include flood coverage, so you need to buy a separate policy from FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program or from a private insurer if you want flood coverage. Floods account for 90% of natural disasters in Illinois, and the state government recommends flood insurance for homeowners in the area. Sangamon County has a high risk of flooding, so it’s worth looking into.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d2251ba1fd/weather-96x96-blue_018-tornado.svg

    Tornadoes

    Tornadoes are also common in Springfield. Standard home insurance includes coverage for windstorms, but you may need to pay a separate deductible.

Springfield home insurance FAQs

Home insurance protects your property and helps ensure you can afford repairs. The answers to these common questions can help you find the best coverage in Springfield.

  • Home insurance in Springfield costs an average of $205 per month for $300,000 of dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. Your total cost will be higher if you buy a separate flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program or a private insurer. It’s an extra expense, but experts recommend the additional protection for homeowners in the area.

  • Westfield offers the cheapest homeowners insurance in Springfield. The average rate is $988 per year, or $82 per month.

  • The 80% rule is an insurance recommendation. It states that homeowners need a policy that covers at least 80% of their home’s total replacement cost. Insurers might deny your claim if you don’t have enough coverage.

  • In Springfield, it costs $2,465 per year to insure a $300,000 home with a $1,000 deductible. It’s slightly cheaper with a $500 deductible — $2,545 per year — but not much.

  • Comparing home insurance quotes from at least three insurers is one of the easiest ways to reduce your home insurance premium. Companies have different rates for the same coverage, and shopping around can help you find the best deal. You can also increase your deductible, bundle policies, and ask about discounts.

Sources

  1. Illinois.gov. "The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)."
  2. III. "Homeowners Insurance Basics."
  3. III. "Understanding your insurance deductibles."
Taylor Milam-Samuel
Taylor Milam-Samuel

Taylor Milam-Samuel is a writer and credentialed educator who is fascinated by how people earn, save, and spend their money. When she's not researching financial terms and conditions, she can be found in the classroom teaching.

Taylor has been a contributor at Insurify since February 2023.

Learn More
linkedin
Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate