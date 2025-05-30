How much is home insurance in Springfield?

Springfield home insurance costs an average of $2,465 per year, or $205 per month, for a coverage limit of $300,000 with a $1,000 deductible. With a $500 deductible, the rate increases to $2,545 per year, or $212 per month.

But insurance is personal, and your rates might be lower or higher depending on your situation. Your type of homeowners policy, claims history, and home features affect how much you pay. Comparing quotes and discounts from insurance companies can help you find the best deal and avoid overpaying.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Illinois

Your dwelling coverage limit is the maximum amount your insurer pays when you file a claim. For example, let’s say you have a coverage limit of $100,000, and your home has $200,000 of damage due to a fire. The insurance company will cover up to $100,000 of the repairs, but you’re responsible for the rest.[2]

A higher coverage limit offers more protection, and it costs more, too. Let’s take a look at the average cost for different dwelling coverage amounts in Illinois.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $1,299 $200,000 $1,918 $300,000 $2,516 $400,000 $3,088 $500,000 $3,698

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your insurance deductible is the amount you’re responsible for paying when you file a claim. Regardless of the claim size or reason, you always have to pay it.[3]

For example, let’s say your home has $5,000 in damage due to a storm, and you file an insurance claim. You have a $500 deductible, so after you pay your $500, the insurer will cover the remaining $4,500 of repairs.

A lower deductible is cheaper for you when you file a claim. But it increases your annual premium. A higher deductible saves you more day to day but is more expensive when you need to file a claim.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $2,545 $1,000 $2,465

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Illinois

Springfield is a medium-sized city in Illinois — it’s not one of the biggest or smallest areas in the state. The same is true of Springfield’s average home insurance costs.

Homeowners in some cities in Illinois have lower insurance costs, while others in different areas have higher costs. Insurers take into account crime rates, weather patterns, and how close you are to emergency services when setting rates. Springfield’s smaller size keeps rates lower, but the city’s higher-than-average crime rate offsets the potential savings.

Here’s how the cost of home insurance in Springfield compares to other cities in the state.

City Average Annual Premium Aurora $2,408 Berwyn $2,520 Chicago $2,945 Cicero $2,539 Des Plaines $2,379 Joliet $2,596 Naperville $2,284 Normal $2,386 Springfield $2,465 Waukegan $2,644