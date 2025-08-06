Home>Home Warranty

Best Home Warranty Companies in Utah (2025)

Our top picks include American Home Shield for HVAC coverage, Liberty Home Guard for value, and Cinch Home Services for the longest guarantee.

  • 8+ years writing about insurance, taxes, and personal finance

  • Certified public accountant

Janet applies her experience in personal finance, taxes, and accounting to make complex financial topics accessible. Her byline has appeared on numerous web media.

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Updated

Utah homeowners must deal with freezing winter temperatures, dry summers, and even occasional earthquakes. These challenges can strain home systems and appliances, leading to unexpected repair bills or replacements.

A home warranty helps ease that burden by covering breakdowns due to normal wear and tear on major systems like plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) and electrical, and appliances. It’s not the same as homeowners insurance but complements it by covering what insurance often doesn’t.

Here’s what you should know about the best home warranty companies in Utah to help you protect your home and budget.

Quick Facts

  • HVAC and plumbing systems, both coverable by a home warranty, are especially vulnerable in Utah winters and often freeze overnight.

  • In Utah, most home warranty plans cost between $40 and $70 per month.

  • In addition to a monthly or annual fee, you typically have to pay a service fee of $75 to $125 each time you make a claim.

Liberty Homeguard: Best for budget-minded homeowners

Liberty Home Guard is a well-regarded home warranty company with flexible plans and relatively low service fees. Liberty Homeguard has three tiers of coverage, all of which cover air conditioning, heating, plumbing, and electrical work.

The company has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and offers customers the option to pay monthly or annually. This makes it a reliable pick for homeowners who want to cover their systems and appliances at a reasonable price without getting locked into annual contracts.

Pros

  • Strong customer reviews

  • Many optional add-ons

  • 60-day guarantee for repairs

Cons

  • 30- to 60-day waiting period

  • May have to wait 24 to 48 business hours for technician

  • Plumbing and electrical coverage limited to $250 for the first 90 days, $500 thereafter

American Home Shield: Best for broad HVAC coverage

American Home Shield (AHS) is one of the most established names in the industry, and it’s a good option for Utah homeowners who need broad coverage. AHS offers generous HVAC protection, which is helpful in a state that can have temperature extremes.

It also allows for a lot of customization in coverage, with three plan tiers and flexible service fee options. Rates start at $30 per month.

Pros

  • Coverage limit of up to $5,000 on HVAC and systems

  • Customizable plans and service fees

  • Covers items with pre-existing conditions (if unknown)

Cons

  • Higher monthly premiums than some competitors

  • No option for appliances-only plans

  • Quality guarantee only lasts 30 days

Cinch Home Services: Best for extended guarantees

Cinch Home Services offers comprehensive coverage with a focus on system reliability, so it’s a good fit for Utah Homeowners with aging HVAC or plumbing systems. Plans include a 180-day guarantee and cover pre-existing conditions if they’re unknown, which adds to peace of mind.

The base plan covers nearly 40 essential appliances and systems, which is more than competitors. Also, the optional “Premier Upgrade” helps cover code violations and permits, which may be a useful perk for older Utah homes that need updates during repairs.

Pros

  • 180-day guarantee on covered repairs

  • Helpful upgrade options for code violations and permits

  • Option to cover repairs only or repairs and replacement

Cons

  • Higher service fees (starting at $100)

  • No add-on options

  • Mixed customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau website

First American Home Warranty: Best for homeowners with older appliances

First American Home Warranty is a solid choice for Utah homeowners who want dependable HVAC and appliance coverage at a reasonable price. The plans are straightforward with generous coverage limits — especially on heating systems and ductwork, which are critical in Utah’s cold winters.

The company also includes appliance coverage with no age restrictions and offers optional protection for roof leaks and HVAC tune-ups.

Pros

  • Strong HVAC and heating systems coverage

  • No age limits on covered appliances or systems

  • Roof leak coverage available

Cons

  • Limited plan customization

  • Must provide address and contact info for plan pricing

  • Can’t choose your technician

Choice Home Warranty: Best for straightforward claims process

Choice Home Warranty offers simple, affordable plans that appeal to Utah homeowners looking for essential protection without high up-front costs. Its Basic plan includes coverage for heating, electrical, plumbing, and some major appliances. But you’ll need to upgrade to a Total plan to cover your air conditioning system, refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

While coverage caps are lower than some competitors, Choice stands out for its straightforward service process and having a call center that’s available 24/7.

Pros

  • Competitive pricing for broad systems and appliance coverage

  • Possible to get the first month free via promotions

  • 24/7 claims hotline with user-friendly portal

Cons

  • Lower coverage caps (typically $3,000 or lower on some items)

  • Basic plan doesn’t cover air conditioning, refrigerator, washer, or dryer

  • Service technician availability may vary in rural Utah areas

  • Our editorial team analyzed home warranty companies that sell plans in Utah to assess which offer the best prices, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We looked at available plans, service fees and agreements, and coverage limits. We prioritized competitive prices, customer service reviews, discounts, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How home warranties work

A home warranty is a service contract that helps cover the cost of repairing or replacing major home systems and appliances that break down due to normal wear and tear.

Unlike homeowners insurance, which covers damage to your home and its contents from events like fire or vandalism, a home warranty focuses on internal components like your HVAC system, water heater, plumbing, electrical system, and home appliances.[1]

When a covered appliance or system stops working, you file a claim with the warranty company, pay a service fee, and they send a technician to diagnose and fix the problem. Home warranties typically don’t cover structural issues, cosmetic damage, or problems caused by a lack of maintenance. They also don’t cover events like fires. That’s where homeowners insurance comes in.

Think of a home warranty as a financial safety net for unexpected breakdowns, which can be helpful in places like Utah, where weather extremes can wear down home systems faster.

How much does a home warranty cost in Utah?

Warranty Company
sort ascsort desc
Plan Options
sort ascsort desc
What Base Plan Covers
sort ascsort desc
Monthly Premiums
sort ascsort desc
Service Fees
sort ascsort desc
Add-Ons
sort ascsort desc
American Home ShieldShieldSilver (base plan), ShieldGold, and Shield PlatinumHVAC, electrical systems, plumbing systems$70–$120$100 or $125Yes, including roof leak repair, septic pump, well pump, and more
Liberty HomeguardAppliance Guard, Systems Guard, and Total Home GuardHome appliances; but not systems like plumbing, electrical, and HVAC$50–$60$75 to $125Yes, including limited roof leak, lawn sprinkler system, stand-alone freezer coverage, and more
AFC Home WarrantySilver, Gold, Platinum, and DiamondKitchen appliances and garage door opener$44–$68$75 or $125Pool and spa, roof leak coverage, stand-alone freezer, electronics, and more
First American Home WarrantyStarter, Essential, and PremiumPlumbing, electrical, and heating systems, dishwasher and refrigerator, garbage disposal, oven and cooktop, built-in microwave$49–$84$100 or $125Yes, including pool and spa equipment, septic systems, limited roof leak, and more
Select Home WarrantyBronze, Gold, and PlatinumMost major appliances$60–$64$75–$100Roof leak, pool, lawn sprinklers, and more
2-10Simply Kitchen, Complete Home, Pinnacle HomeKitchen appliances only$32+$100 or lessRoof leak, additional refrigerator, increased limits, and more
Choice Home WarrantyBasic and TotalHeating, electrical, plumbing, and some major appliances$47–$55$100Pool and spa, second refrigerator, limited roof leak, and more
Fidelity National Home WarrantyStandard, Comprehensive, and EnhancedPlumbing, water heater, heating, electrical, telephone wiring, central vacuum, garage door opener, built-in fans, kitchen appliances, best control, and re-keying$22+$75Air conditioning, pool/spa, washer and dryer, limited roof leak, and more

How to buy a home warranty in Utah

If you own a home in Utah, a home warranty can offer peace of mind by covering repairs or replacement of major systems and appliances due to normal wear and tear. Follow these steps to help you buy the right plan:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/a0c151e1ba/accidental-tearing-apart-cracking-etc.svg

    1. Assess your home’s age and condition

    Older homes with aging systems may benefit more from a home warranty. Take note of what your homeowners insurance or existing service contracts and manufacturer’s warranties already cover to avoid overlapping coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/435ffd976a/freezing-of-appliances-or-hvac.svg

    2. Identify the systems and appliances you want covered

    List standard items like your HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and kitchen appliances, as well as additional systems or appliances like a pool or spa, standing freezer, septic system, or central vacuum. This helps you determine what kind of coverage you actually need.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    3. Research companies that serve Utah

    Compare reputable home warranty companies that operate in the state. Read customer reviews to understand the claims process and service quality.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    4. Get multiple quotes

    Pricing and plan details vary. Request quotes from several companies, and compare costs, coverage, exclusions, and service fees.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/6a92eb6099/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    5. Read the fine print

    Understand coverage limits, waiting periods, and exclusions. Watch for caps on specific items and pre-existing condition clauses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    6. Choose your plan and enroll

    Select the coverage level that fits your needs and budget. Then sign up online or through a representative. Keep your contract for easy access if you need to file a claim.

Home warranty in Utah FAQs

If you’re new to home warranties, you may have questions about costs, coverage, and whether they’re really worth it. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions from Utah homeowners.

  • What is the best home warranty in Utah?

    The right home warranty company for you will vary depending on your home’s location and the types of systems and appliances you want to cover.

    But American Home Shield is a good choice for Utah homeowners because it offers higher limits for HVAC systems and customizable plans. Liberty Home Guard is another good option, as it receives positive customer reviews.

  • How much does a home warranty cost in Utah?

    Most home warranty plans in Utah cost between $40 and $70 per month. The total annual cost depends on the level of coverage and any optional add-ons you select.

  • What does a home warranty cover?

    A home warranty typically covers major systems like HVAC, plumbing, electrical, as well as appliances. Contracts normally exclude structural issues, weather damage, and pre-existing or poorly maintained items.[3]

  • What is the average home warranty deductible?

    The typical service fee, similar to a deductible, ranges from $75 to $125 per claim. You pay this fee when a technician comes to diagnose and repair a covered issue. But unlike some deductibles, you have to pay this every time.

  • Are home warranties worth it?

    They can be — especially for older homes, or if you want to avoid large, surprise repair bills. That said, while home warranties can offer peace of mind, they don’t replace the need for homeowners insurance.

Sources

  1. FTC. "So what’s the deal with “home warranties”?."
  2. Consumerreports.org. "Is Buying a Home Warranty Worth It?."
  3. Ca.gov. "Home Protection Contracts."
Janet Berry-Johnson
Janet Berry-Johnson

Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.

Janet has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

