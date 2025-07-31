Best Home Warranty Companies in Florida (2025)

American Home Shield and AFC Home Warranty offer two of the best home warranty options for Florida homeowners, striking a balance between coverage and affordability.

Updated

Florida homeowners face a slew of challenges when maintaining their homes. Between intense heat that calls for nearly constant air conditioning usage and natural wear and tear, it’s not uncommon for critical home systems to give out at the worst possible time.

For homeowners without an emergency fund on hand to cover unexpected repairs, a home warranty offers some peace of mind.

Learn more about the best home warranty companies for Florida homeowners to consider.

Quick Facts

  • A home warranty costs an average of $40 to $100 per month in Florida.

  • Pools, hot tubs, and sprinkler systems are common add-ons and don’t typically come in base plans.

  • Most companies charge a service fee every time you make a claim on your warranty.

American Home Shield: Best for Florida home issues

Florida homeowners face brutal heat, which takes a toll on home systems. Even American Home Shield’s most basic plan, Shield Silver, comes with coverage for air conditioning systems. For homeowners who want help fixing their A/C during an often unbearably hot outage, this relatively affordable basic plan could work.

Pros

  • Positive Trustpilot rating

  • Basic plan includes A/C coverage

  • Range of price points

Cons

  • Service fee of $100$125

  • Customer complaints on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website

  • Limited add-on choices

AFC Home Warranty: Best for choosing your own technician

When it comes to repairs around your house, you want a technician you can trust. AFC Home Warranty offers the ability for homeowners to choose their own technician for claims. For example, if your A/C goes out, you can pick a licensed technician to make the repairs. Many home warranty companies only allow you to pick from their selected technicians.

Pros

  • Ability to pick your own technician

  • Positive Trustpilot rating

  • Can get coverage for smartphones and electronics

Cons

  • Relatively low coverage caps on some systems

  • Basic plan doesn’t cover air conditioning

  • Service fees of $75$125

2-10 Home Warranty: Best for higher coverage limits

Homeowners with high-end appliances and systems might run into the issue of low coverage limits on some home warranty plans. For example, the company might replace your refrigerator with a basic model instead of your current luxury option.

If you want the protection of higher coverage limits, 2-10 Home Warranty offers a luxury add-on for a few dollars a month. This bumps up your coverage limits by several thousand dollars. But notably, the poor customer service ratings might give you pause.

Pros

  • Luxury add-on to increase coverage limits

  • Structural warranties for new homes

  • Roof leak coverage available

Cons

  • Poor Trustpilot rating

  • Service fee of $100 or less

  • Basic plan doesn’t include air conditioning

Liberty Home Guard: Best for expansive add-on options

Owning a home with all the bells and whistles can be fun. But more systems and appliances also mean a greater chance of something breaking. Liberty Home Guard makes it easy to protect yourself against breakages across your house with an extensive selection of add-on coverages.

You can protect pools, lighting fixtures, spas, swamp coolers, septic systems, water softeners, freestanding ice makers, plumbing, guest units, gutter cleaning, and more. For Floridians, the ability to cover your saltwater pool or lawn sprinkler system can be especially valuable.

Pros

  • Many add-on options

  • Positive Trustpilot rating

  • Month-to-month payment option

Cons

  • Some customer complaints on the BBB website

  • Must pay for add-ons to get the most comprehensive coverage

  • Waiting period of 30 to 60 days

Choice Home Warranty: Best for customer service

Choice Home Warranty stands out with a rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. With almost 50,000 reviewers, it’s clear that most customers enjoy their experience working with this company. While its Total Plan is relatively robust, Florida homeowners might appreciate the ample add-on options. Some particularly relevant add-ons include coverage for pools, spas, septic tanks, and sprinkler systems.

Pros

  • Total Plan covers air conditioning

  • Positive Trustpilot rating

  • Many add-on options

Cons

  • Roof limit capped at $500

  • Some customers complaints on the BBB website

  • $100 service call fee

  • Our editorial team analyzed home warranty companies that sell plans in Florida to assess which offer the best prices, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We looked at available plans, service fees and agreements, and coverage limits. We prioritized competitive prices, customer service reviews, discounts, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How home warranties work

A home warranty is a service contract between a homeowner and a warranty company. Essentially, the company promises to repair or replace covered home systems and items that break within the plan’s term. In exchange, the homeowner pays for the plan.

For example: Let’s say your refrigerator’s motor gives out. If your home warranty covers it, you’d call the company to file a claim. After you pay the service fee, the company will send out a repairperson to assess and potentially fix the issue. If possible, the repairperson will fix the fridge. If not, the company might replace it.[1]

What your home warranty covers varies based on the type of plan you signed up for. Some plans cover most home systems, including your air conditioning. Others only cover kitchen appliances. Make sure to read the fine print before committing to a particular home warranty.

Notably, a home warranty doesn’t cover items in the same way as a homeowners insurance policy. A home insurance policy helps you repair or replace your home when it sustains damage from a covered event, like a hurricane. In contrast, a home warranty helps you pay for repairs or replacements of home systems.

How much does a home warranty cost in Florida?

The exact costs of a home warranty vary based on your unique property. But you’ll generally pay between $40 and $100 per month for a home warranty in the Sunshine State.

The table below outlines the estimated costs of a home warranty in Florida by company based on a Winter Haven address.

Warranty Company
sort ascsort desc
Plan Options
sort ascsort desc
What Base Plan Covers
sort ascsort desc
Monthly Premiums
sort ascsort desc
Service Fees
sort ascsort desc
Add-Ons
sort ascsort desc
American Home ShieldShieldSilver (base plan), ShieldGold, and Shield PlatinumHVAC, electrical systems, plumbing systems$50–$100$100 or $125Yes, including roof leak repair, septic pump, well pump, and more
Liberty Home GuardTotal Home Guard, Systems Guard, Appliance GuardDishwasher, refrigerator, oven, cooktop, and more appliances $50–$60$75–$125Yes, including pool, lighting fixtures, ice maker, lawn sprinkler system, and more
AFC Home WarrantySilver, Gold, Platinum, and DiamondDishwasher, refrigerator, oven, cooktop, and more appliances $65–$107$75–$125Yes, including pool, septic, sump pump, well pump, and more
First American Home WarrantyStarter, Essential, PremiumPlumbing systems, electrical systems, heating systems, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, cooktop, and more$42–$77$100–$125Yes, including concrete encasement, HVAC lifting equipment, and more
Select Home WarrantyBronze, Gold, and PlatinumWasher, dryer, dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, refrigerator, and built-in microwave$60–$64$75–$100Yes, including central vacuum, pool, septic system, spa, sump pump, and more
Choice Home WarrantyBasic and TotalHeating, electrical system, plumbing system, water heater, whirlpool bathtub, cooktop, dishwasher, ductwork, and more$47–$55$100Yes, including pool, stand-alone freezer, central vacuum, sprinkler system, and more
2-10Simply Kitchen, Complete Home, and Pinnacle HomeKitchen appliances$35–$69$100 or lessYes, including a luxury package that increases coverage limits, pre-season tune-ups, septic systems, and more

How to buy a home warranty in Florida

If you want to buy a home warranty in Florida, follow these steps:[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    1. Consider what you want coverage for

    Home warranty plans vary widely in what they do and don’t cover. Take a look around your home to determine what systems and items you want coverage for.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    2. Shop around

    Once you have an idea of what you want coverage for, get quotes from multiple home warranty companies to find the most affordable option for your situation.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b85ef2d0e5/banking-96x96-blue_015-dollar.svg

    3. Consider service fees

    Different home warranty companies charge different service fees. Weigh the service fees against the difference in price points.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0a6ece6bd6/insurify-icons-auto-green-96x96_013-family.svg

    4. Keep customer reviews in mind

    Before signing up for a plan, consider the customer reviews. For some people, it might be worth paying a few extra dollars per month to work with a company that has a better reputation.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    5. Finalize the purchase

    Once you decide on a company and a plan, finalize it by paying for your plan. In some cases, you can save money by paying up front for the entire year instead of making monthly payments.

Home warranty in Florida FAQs

If you have additional questions about home warranties in Florida, see the answers below.

  • What is the best home warranty in Florida?

    The best home warranty company in Florida varies depending on your situation. But some of the best home warranty companies include American Home Shield and AFC Home Warranty.

  • How much does a home warranty cost in Florida?

    The exact costs of a home warranty vary based on your address and preferences. But in general, you’ll pay $40$100 per month for a home warranty in Florida.

  • What is covered by home warranty companies?

    Coverage varies based on the home warranty company and the plan. But home warranty plans generally cover your air conditioning, kitchen appliances, washers, dryers, and more.

  • Are home warranties worth it?

    For homeowners without an emergency fund to cover unexpected expenses, the safety net a home warranty provides may be worth it. It’s also a relatively small expense for the coverage you get.

  • Why do home warranty companies deny claims?

    A home warranty doesn’t typically cover damage that your home insurance covers. It won’t cover breakdowns from misuse, pre-existing issues, or cosmetic defects. If you try to file a claim for anything that falls under those conditions, your home warranty company will likely deny the claim.[3]

