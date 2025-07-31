Best Home Warranty Companies in Florida (2025)

How home warranties work

A home warranty is a service contract between a homeowner and a warranty company. Essentially, the company promises to repair or replace covered home systems and items that break within the plan’s term. In exchange, the homeowner pays for the plan.

For example: Let’s say your refrigerator’s motor gives out. If your home warranty covers it, you’d call the company to file a claim. After you pay the service fee, the company will send out a repairperson to assess and potentially fix the issue. If possible, the repairperson will fix the fridge. If not, the company might replace it.[1]

What your home warranty covers varies based on the type of plan you signed up for. Some plans cover most home systems, including your air conditioning. Others only cover kitchen appliances. Make sure to read the fine print before committing to a particular home warranty.

Notably, a home warranty doesn’t cover items in the same way as a homeowners insurance policy. A home insurance policy helps you repair or replace your home when it sustains damage from a covered event, like a hurricane. In contrast, a home warranty helps you pay for repairs or replacements of home systems.