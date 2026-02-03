Why More Americans Are Buying More Than One Type of ‘Health Insurance’

A single health insurance plan may not provide enough financial protection in the event of a major medical crisis. This is especially true if a medical issue results in lost wages or costs for transportation, living modifications, ongoing care, and more.

Around 20 million people in the U.S. are already living with debt for healthcare costs they couldn’t afford to pay out of pocket, according to a 2024 survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

Some Americans may benefit from purchasing additional health insurance plans to cover healthcare costs their primary health insurance doesn’t cover, according to some in the health insurance industry.

“Today, we’re paying more money for our premiums for medical insurance. We’re getting less coverage, higher deductibles, [and] more co-insurance,” said Joey Bianco, consultant and insurance broker, in an interview with Bloom Tampa Bay. “These supplemental insurance plans help fill those gaps so that people are not off budget or, worse, running into financial catastrophe.”

Collectively, Americans have an estimated $220 billion in debt, according to the KFF. Fourteen million people have more than $1,000 in medical debt, while 3 million have more than $10,000 in debt.

Though standard health insurance covers treatment for cancer and other illnesses or accidents, plans supplementing a primary policy can help cover a person’s out-of-pocket costs and non-medical expenses, like childcare costs and lost wages.

Forty-three million Americans, 13.1% of the population, had multiple health insurance plans in 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau data published in 2023.

Common supplemental plans for people with employer-based private insurance include accident, hospital, short-term disability, and critical illness insurance.

“The critical illness policy pays a lump sum when you’re diagnosed with cancer, a heart attack, a stroke, paralysis, [or] organ transplant. There’s a long list of critical illnesses,” said Bianco.