22 Million ACA Enrollees Face 114% Average Premium Increase

Healthcare premiums are about to get more expensive for millions of Americans when the Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies expire on Jan. 1, 2026.

Costs have increased by 26% for coverage sold through the ACA Marketplace and 30% in states that use Healthcare.gov, according to an October report from the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).

These percentages, however, don’t exactly reflect what the 22 million ACA enrollees with an income-based premium subsidy will pay in 2026. If the enhanced ACA tax credits expire, KFF estimated that monthly premiums will increase by an average of 114% for the subsidized ACA enrollees.

The ACA has capped health insurance premiums for subsidized policyholders since 2014. But the enhanced tax credits, introduced in 2021 and extended by the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022, help enrollees cover the cost of health insurance through income-based subsidies.

Without an extension, ACA policyholder premiums will more than double in 2026.

The uptick in health insurance costs isn’t limited to the ACA Marketplace. Even Americans with employer-based healthcare will face a 6.7% premium increase in 2026, according to Mercer’s National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans.