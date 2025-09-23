Rhode Island Health Insurance Rates to Skyrocket in 2026

Commercial health insurance in Rhode Island is about to become much more expensive in 2026 following state approval of substantial rate hikes.

People who buy their health insurance through the individual market will face a 21% rate increase. Those with employer-sponsored health insurance will see rate increases of 17% if they work for small companies (typically 50 employees or fewer) or 19.3% if their employer is larger and buys coverage through the large group market.

The rate increases will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, and will affect 174,858 Rhode Islanders, according to a press release from the state’s Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner (OHIC).

“There’s no sugar-coating this,” Health Insurance Commissioner Cory King told the Rhode Island Current. “It’s going to produce financial hardship for people. Unless we can get the costs of hospitals and physicians and drugs under control, I worry we’re going to see more of this.”

In its release announcing the approved rate increases, the OHIC noted that the hikes won’t affect employees of companies that self-fund their health insurance. Approximately 65% of Rhode Islanders with health insurance through their employers have coverage under these self-funded plans, the OHIC said.