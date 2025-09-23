Home>Health Insurance

Rhode Island Health Insurance Rates to Skyrocket in 2026

Nearly 175,000 Rhode Islanders face increases ranging from 17% to 21%.

Chris Schafer
Written byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published | Reading time: 2 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Insurify partners with top insurance companies to provide a comprehensive comparison experience. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners. Check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, how we make money, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.

Share

Table of contents

Table of contentsexpand/collapse

Commercial health insurance in Rhode Island is about to become much more expensive in 2026 following state approval of substantial rate hikes.

People who buy their health insurance through the individual market will face a 21% rate increase. Those with employer-sponsored health insurance will see rate increases of 17% if they work for small companies (typically 50 employees or fewer) or 19.3% if their employer is larger and buys coverage through the large group market.

The rate increases will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026, and will affect 174,858 Rhode Islanders, according to a press release from the state’s Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner (OHIC).

“There’s no sugar-coating this,” Health Insurance Commissioner Cory King told the Rhode Island Current. “It’s going to produce financial hardship for people. Unless we can get the costs of hospitals and physicians and drugs under control, I worry we’re going to see more of this.”

In its release announcing the approved rate increases, the OHIC noted that the hikes won’t affect employees of companies that self-fund their health insurance. Approximately 65% of Rhode Islanders with health insurance through their employers have coverage under these self-funded plans, the OHIC said.

Why are costs rising?

The approved rate hikes represent the largest increase to premiums in more than a decade. But, the commissioner’s office pointed out, these approved hikes are still $59 million less than what insurers sought. The OHIC rejected all insurer requests for administrative cost hikes.

The OHIC cites the rising cost and usage of healthcare services as a key reason for the increase in rates, a reality that is affecting several other states in addition to Rhode Island.

And new fees, approved by the state’s General Assembly, will also increase costs for consumers, the OHIC said. The annual fees amount to $50 per person, or $200 per family, and will appear on insurance premiums. The money is earmarked to fund Medicaid rate increases.

The pending end of enhanced tax credits for the Affordable Care Act will also increase health insurance costs. The credits are set to expire Dec. 31.

Healthsource RI, which runs the state’s individual health marketplace, estimates household costs will rise by 85% for around 40,000 people across the state. This would mean an increase of $1,250 per family, per year, on average.

What’s next? Insurance as a choice

The OHIC projects that elevated commercial health insurance rates for 2026 will push some people away from the marketplace and health insurance in general.

Instead, it forecasts that young, healthy people may choose to go it alone, while older, more sickly people will still seek coverage through the marketplace. This will, in turn, raise payout rates for insurers and increase future premiums, according to the OHIC.

Healthsource RI forecasts that 13,000 people in Rhode Island will be unable to afford coverage or will choose to forgo it once the new rates take effect in 2026.

Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

Chris is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He’s a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make important information accessible to everyone. 

Chris began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators. 

Away from work, Chris is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota. 

Learn More
linkedin
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo