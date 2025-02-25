Federal Medicaid Cut Could Leave 20 Million Americans Without Healthcare

Impact of potential Medicaid cuts

Forty-one states and Washington, D.C., have expanded their Medicaid programs since 2014. The federal government currently covers 90% of the costs for adults who enrolled through the expansion, which specifically increased coverage availability for low-income earners.

The ACA expanded coverage eligibility to adults with annual incomes up to 138% of the U.S. poverty level (about $21,597 for one person and $36,777 for a three-person family).

In 2023, Medicaid covered 80% of children and about 50% of adults living in poverty in the U.S. The program covers more than 25% of adults with disabilities between the ages of 19 and 64. It is also a primary source of health insurance for people experiencing homelessness or transitioning out of prison.

Cutting the federal match would leave states with expanded Medicaid programs just two main options, according to an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation. They could absorb the extra costs, protecting coverage for users, or reverse expansion to decrease costs but cut coverage for millions.

If all expansion states decide to keep the expansion coverage in place, overall state Medicaid spending would increase by 17% ($626 billion) throughout the next decade, according to Kaiser. Consequently, federal Medicaid spending would decrease by 10% ($626 billion). It’s unlikely every state would keep the expansion in place, considering nine already have trigger laws if Congress cuts the federal funding.

In a second potential outcome, if the expansion states decide to drop Medicaid expansion, 20 million people would lose coverage, according to Kaiser. The change would decrease federal Medicaid spending by 25% ($1.7 trillion) and state Medicaid spending by 5% ($186 billion) throughout the next 10 years.

States that never voted to expand Medicaid wouldn’t be affected.