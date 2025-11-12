Insured but Indebted: Why Americans Say Health Insurance Is Failing Them

Fears over soaring healthcare costs fueled Washington’s government shutdown, and surveyed voters appear fed up. Beyond concerns about rising Affordable Care Act premiums, a new survey shows most voters have lost faith in the nation’s entire health insurance system and are demanding change.

Research by PerryUndem for the non-profit organization Undue Medical Debt and the University of Chicago’s National Opinion Research Center found nearly three-quarters (74%) of voters see the U.S. health insurance system as “mostly failing” to protect them from medical debt. This view spans political lines as 79% of Democrats, 77% of independents, and 66% of Republicans agree the system is broken.

“I think [the health insurance system] is broken,” a Florida voter with Obamacare coverage told pollsters. “[The cost] goes up every year and way beyond the rate of inflation or your cost of living. We just never seem to get a break. It just gets more and more expensive. Even when you look at the Marketplace, it seems like you just get less coverage, a higher deductible.”