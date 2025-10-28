About 180,00 Seniors Across 16 States Will Soon Lose Their Medicare Advantage Plan

Table of contents Reasons for plan cuts Table of contents Compare quotes Reasons for plan cuts

UnitedHealth Group is reducing its Medicare Advantage plans in 2026, withdrawing from 109 counties across 16 U.S. states. This change will affect 180,000 policyholders who previously held UnitedHealth Medicare Advantage coverage. The changes go into effect in January 2026.

UnitedHealth sent non-renewal notices to affected policyholders on Oct. 2, informing them of the changes and of any options still available to them through UnitedHealth. The specific plans cut vary by state and county, but they primarily affect people with Medicare Advantage preferred provider organization (PPO) plans.

The available options from UnitedHealth for policyholders who’ve had coverage cut include health maintenance organization (HMO) plans, according to Reuters.

Most of the cut plans are in rural areas.

Bobby Hunter, CEO of government programs for UnitedHealth Group, told Reuters: “We need a model that is sustainable and allows us to bring care to folks in those areas in a cost-effective way.”

Medicare Advantage plans are a private alternative to Original Medicare that the government pays private insurers to provide. These plans are available exclusively to people already eligible for and enrolled in Medicare coverage, including seniors aged 65 and older, and people with disabilities.

UnitedHealth announced that the insurance company will eventually drop more than 100 Medicare Advantage plans, covering more than 600,000 people, during its second-quarter earnings call in July.