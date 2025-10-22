Catherine Hiles is a freelance writer covering insurance, personal finance, and home improvement. Her work has been published in TIME, The Penny Hoarder, BobVila.com, Tom's Guide, and Angi. She has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Chester in the United Kingdom and is a Certified Financial Education Instructor. Catherine lives in Ohio with her husband, two children, and two energetic dogs.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
No matter how you get it, health insurance is expensive. The average American family spends about 4% of their income on health insurance.[1]
Most working-age Americans get health insurance through an employer or the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.[2] Adults 65 and older get health coverage through Medicare, while some qualifying Americans get coverage through Medicaid.
Many factors affect how much you pay for health insurance, including how you get it and who it covers. Here’s what you need to know about real-world price ranges, cost factors, and how to shop for insurance if you don’t qualify for Medicare or Medicaid.
Health insurance for a single person costs an average of $5,964 per year on the federal marketplace, or $1,368 per year through an employer-sponsored plan.
Just 54% of American companies offer health insurance benefits to their employees, according to health policy organization KFF.
You can estimate your costs through your employer’s wellness benefits portal or an ACA (Affordable Care Act) subsidy calculator.
What’s the average cost of health insurance in 2025?
The average cost of health insurance depends on whether you have a plan through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace or an employer-sponsored plan:
The national average annual premium for a single-person, mid-level marketplace plan is $5,964.
The average annual premium for a single-person, employer-sponsored plan is $1,368, with employers covering an average of $7,584.
Keep in mind, you’ll pay more for a family plan. On average, workers with employer-sponsored health insurance pay $6,296 annually for family coverage.[3]
Additional health insurance expenses
Premiums are only one cost associated with health insurance. You’ll need to consider additional expenses when budgeting for health insurance:
Copay: A fixed amount that’s due to your provider at the time of service. These average $26 for a primary care visit and $42 for specialist visits.
Deductible: The amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in. The average deductible amount in 2024 was $1,787. But yours could be much higher if you choose a high-deductible health plan.
Co-insurance: The percentage of the cost of service you’ll pay once you’ve reached your deductible. The average co-insurance rate is 20%.
Out-of-pocket maximum: The maximum amount you’ll pay for covered services in the plan year (includes copays, deductibles, and co-insurance).
Your exact cost for health insurance will vary depending on many factors, including where you get your plan from (typically either your employer or the healthcare marketplace), the type of plan you purchase, your age and gender, your health history, and more.
Generally, the types of plans are:
Exclusive provider organization (EPO): Covers care only from a set network of providers.
Health maintenance organization (HMO): Limits your care to providers who work with the HMO. HMOs typically won’t cover non-emergency out-of-network care.
Point of service (POS): Your costs are lower if you use in-network hospitals, doctors, and other providers. You’ll typically need to get a referral from your primary care doctor to see any kind of specialist.
Preferred provider organization (PPO): You can use any provider, but you’ll pay more out of pocket if you see an out-of-network provider. And you typically don’t need a referral to see a specialist.
If you buy your insurance from the ACA Marketplace, you may have the option to choose any one of these types of plans. But if your coverage is through your job, you might have only one or two options to choose from.
Most people on Medicare don’t pay premiums for Medicare Part A. But if you’re not eligible to get it for free, you could pay up to $518 monthly. For Medicare Part B, most people pay $185 per month.
How much does employer-sponsored health insurance cost?
Employer-sponsored health insurance is often cheaper than marketplace plans because employers typically pay the larger share of the premium. This results in a lower monthly premium for you.
On average, employees pay 16% of the premium for individual coverage and 25% of the premium for family coverage — although smaller companies tend to pay a larger share of the premium. Here’s how that looks in real money:
Plan Type
Annual Employer Cost
Annual Employee Cost
Total Annual Premium
|Single
|$7,584
|$1,368
|$8,951
|Family
|$19,276
|$6,296
|$25,572
Some firms may also offer plans for couples. Others might offer incentives, like additional compensation, if your spouse enrolls in health insurance from another source. Other sources might include their own employer-sponsored plan or the healthcare marketplace.
Factors that affect the cost of employer-sponsored health insurance
Insurance companies base your premium on several factors. Here are the most common factors that can influence your monthly health insurance costs:
Age: Older workers will likely pay more because they’re more likely to use the coverage. Younger workers usually have a lower premium.
Location: Health insurance may cost more in some states and cities than in others.
Tobacco use: Smokers have a higher risk of illness and may pay more for health insurance than non-smokers. Some states prohibit insurers from considering tobacco use as a factor.
Your share of premiums: The more your employer covers, the lower your premium will be.
Deductibles: Generally, a higher deductible equals a lower premium, and vice versa.
Co-insurance, copay, and out-of-pocket maximums: The more you pay for these, the less you’ll likely pay for coverage.
The type of plan you choose: Employer-sponsored plans are typically more affordable than marketplace plans because employers can negotiate special group insurance rates with the insurer.
Who your plan covers: An individual plan will cost less than a family plan that covers you, your spouse, and any dependents.
The size of your company: Larger firms often have more negotiating power with insurers to lower the cost of group healthcare coverage.
The Affordable Care Act bans health insurance companies from charging women more than men based on their gender. They also can’t base your premium on your current health or medical history. And they can’t refuse to cover pre-existing conditions.
How much is health insurance through the open marketplace?
Health insurance through the open marketplace costs an average of $497 per month. The marketplace breaks its coverage into four tiers (Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum). Here’s how premiums vary between each tier:
Healthcare Tier
Average Monthly Premium
Average Annual Premium
|Bronze plans
|$381
|$4,572
|Silver plans
|$486
|$5,832
|Gold plans
|$507
|$6,084
You’ll need to get a quote to determine how much you’ll pay for a Platinum plan, because average costs aren’t readily available for this tier.
Also, if you’re younger than 30 or qualify for hardship or affordability exemptions, you can get a Catastrophic plan. These plans typically cost less but cover you if you get seriously injured or sick.
Factors that affect the cost of marketplace health insurance plans
The open marketplace uses many of the same factors that employer insurance providers use to determine premiums. These factors include age, location, tobacco use, individual versus family enrollment, and health insurance plan types.
But the open marketplace has some unique factors that affect the cost of coverage, including:
Plan tier: Bronze plans usually have lower premiums but higher out-of-pocket costs. Platinum plans typically have higher premiums and lower out-of-pocket costs. The rest fall somewhere in the middle.
Subsidies: Depending on your income level, you may qualify for subsidies to help you afford health insurance.
The ACA Marketplace has two types of subsidies:
Premium tax credit: Subsidizes your health insurance costs with a tax credit if your income is between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.
Cost-sharing reduction (CSR): Reduces your out-of-pocket costs (like copays or co-insurance) when you get medical services. You’ll need to buy a Silver plan to get this reduction in addition to your premium tax credit.
As with employer-sponsored plans, insurers can’t charge higher premiums if you have a pre-existing condition.
How to estimate your health insurance costs
It’s a good idea to get an estimate of plan costs before choosing your health insurance. You can estimate your costs by:
Using your employer’s benefits portal during the enrollment period to compare the costs of each available plan.
Using an ACA subsidy calculator to compare the costs of different plans on the open marketplace.
A health insurance marketplace calculator uses basic information about you and your desired insurance plan to determine your eligibility for financial help. It can also estimate the amount of help you may receive.
To get an accurate estimate, follow these steps:
1. Calculate your expected annual household income
You’ll need to determine your household’s adjusted gross income (AGI), which is your income before deductions. Include the income of everyone in your household — even if they don’t need health coverage.
2. Consider your household size
Include yourself, your spouse, and any dependents listed on your tax return, even if they don’t live with you.
3. Plug the info into a subsidy calculator
These calculators will also ask for your age, gender, current health coverage information, and employer information.
4. Compare metal tier quotes
Once you’ve entered your information, the calculator will show you the available plans and their costs. Compare these quotes to determine the best one for your coverage needs and budget.
How to lower your health insurance costs
Health insurance is rarely cheap. But you can take steps to control the costs. The following tips may help you save money on your premiums:
Choose the right tier if you’re shopping in the marketplace. Bronze and Silver plans are generally less expensive than Gold and Platinum plans.
Check for state-funded health insurance subsidies, which can make coverage more affordable.
Use a health savings account (HSA) if you’re eligible for one. An HSA is a type of tax-advantaged savings account that can help cover qualified medical expenses.
Maintain your health by eating a balanced diet, getting sufficient sleep, and avoiding tobacco to help reduce your healthcare costs.
If you’re buying on the marketplace, compare quotes year to year to ensure you’re not paying more than you can afford.
Review your health insurance options and needs annually during your employer’s open enrollment period. High-deductible plans usually have lower premiums than low-deductible plans.
Health insurance average cost FAQs
If you still have questions about health insurance costs, check out the additional information below.
How much does self-pay health insurance cost?
Self-pay health insurance, which is available through the open marketplace rather than through an employer, costs an average of $479 per month for single coverage.
Is $200 per month expensive for health insurance?
A premium of $200 per month is relatively affordable for health insurance. A single, employer-sponsored plan can cost around $114 per month, while a single plan on the open market averages $479 per month. A family plan will cost more than a single plan.
What’s the average cost of health insurance in the U.S.?
The average cost of health insurance in the U.S. is around $497 per month (or $5,964 per year) for a single Silver plan on the open marketplace. The average annual cost for a single, employer-sponsored plan is $1,368.
What’s the cheapest way to get health insurance?
Getting health insurance coverage through your employer is often the cheapest. If that’s not an option, check whether your income can qualify you for subsidies to help pay for marketplace health insurance premiums or whether you qualify for Medicaid.
Is health insurance worth it?
Yes, health insurance is well worth the cost of healthcare premiums — even if you’re young and in good health. Accidents can happen, and if you get sick or injured, you could be on the hook for thousands of dollars in medical bills if you don’t have insurance.
Sources
- Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker. "How affordability of employer coverage varies by family income."
- U.S. Census Bureau. "Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2023."
- KFF. "Employer Health Benefits 2024 Annual Survey."
Catherine Hiles is a freelance writer covering insurance, personal finance, and home improvement. Her work has been published in TIME, The Penny Hoarder, BobVila.com, Tom's Guide, and Angi. She has a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Chester in the United Kingdom and is a Certified Financial Education Instructor. Catherine lives in Ohio with her husband, two children, and two energetic dogs.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
Featured in