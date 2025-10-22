What’s the average cost of health insurance in 2025?

The average cost of health insurance depends on whether you have a plan through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace or an employer-sponsored plan:

The national average annual premium for a single-person, mid-level marketplace plan is $5,964.

The average annual premium for a single-person, employer-sponsored plan is $1,368, with employers covering an average of $7,584.

Keep in mind, you’ll pay more for a family plan. On average, workers with employer-sponsored health insurance pay $6,296 annually for family coverage.[3]

Additional health insurance expenses

Premiums are only one cost associated with health insurance. You’ll need to consider additional expenses when budgeting for health insurance:

Copay: A fixed amount that’s due to your provider at the time of service. These average $26 for a primary care visit and $42 for specialist visits.

Deductible: The amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in. The average deductible amount in 2024 was $1,787. But yours could be much higher if you choose a high-deductible health plan.

Co-insurance: The percentage of the cost of service you’ll pay once you’ve reached your deductible. The average co-insurance rate is 20%.

Out-of-pocket maximum: The maximum amount you’ll pay for covered services in the plan year (includes copays, deductibles, and co-insurance).

Your exact cost for health insurance will vary depending on many factors, including where you get your plan from (typically either your employer or the healthcare marketplace), the type of plan you purchase, your age and gender, your health history, and more.

Generally, the types of plans are:

Exclusive provider organization (EPO): Covers care only from a set network of providers.

Health maintenance organization (HMO): Limits your care to providers who work with the HMO. HMOs typically won’t cover non-emergency out-of-network care.

Point of service (POS): Your costs are lower if you use in-network hospitals, doctors, and other providers. You’ll typically need to get a referral from your primary care doctor to see any kind of specialist.

Preferred provider organization (PPO): You can use any provider, but you’ll pay more out of pocket if you see an out-of-network provider. And you typically don’t need a referral to see a specialist.

If you buy your insurance from the ACA Marketplace, you may have the option to choose any one of these types of plans. But if your coverage is through your job, you might have only one or two options to choose from.