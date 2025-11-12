Who qualifies for affordable health insurance subsidies?

Subsidies can make marketplace plans more affordable for eligible Americans. To qualify for premium tax credits, your household income must fall between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.

For most states in 2025, that’s roughly $15,650–$62,600 for individuals and $32,150–$128,600 for a family of four.

Your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) determines your income eligibility. MAGI includes your adjusted gross income (AGI) plus certain types of income. If your income changes during the year, you should report it promptly to the marketplace to avoid owing money back during tax season.

Cost-sharing reductions work differently from premium tax credits. These subsidies reduce your deductible, copayments, and co-insurance, but they’re only available with Silver plans and for households earning up to 250% of the federal poverty level.

Self-employed people, freelancers, and people without employer coverage may benefit significantly from these subsidies, as they can make comprehensive coverage much more affordable than paying full marketplace prices.

Who qualifies for Medicaid?

For starters, Medicaid differs from Medicare. Medicare primarily serves people 65 and older, as well as people with eligible disabilities or conditions. Medicaid provides health benefits to low-income individuals and families of all ages.

Medicaid qualification requirements include:

Household income at or below 138% of the federal poverty level in expansion states

U.S. citizenship or qualified immigrant status

Residency in the state where you’re applying

Meeting specific categorical requirements, such as pregnancy, disability, or age

Medicaid expansion has created different eligibility rules across states. In the 40 states plus Washington, D.C., that expanded Medicaid, adults can qualify based solely on income. In non-expansion states, adults typically need to meet additional criteria beyond income limits, such as having dependent children, being pregnant, or having a disability.

This difference significantly affects access to affordable coverage for low-income adults in those states.