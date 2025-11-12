Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. He’s covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.
Table of contents
Obtaining affordable health insurance means finding coverage that provides essential health benefits without going over your budget. While most Americans receive health insurance through their employers, millions of people — including self-employed workers, gig workers, and people whose employers don’t offer coverage — need to find their own plans.[1]
If you’re not eligible for employer-sponsored health insurance, you can still find affordable coverage through government programs, marketplace plans with subsidies, or alternative options.
Here’s what you need to know about available affordable health insurance, eligibility requirements, and how to choose the best plan for your situation and budget.
Premium tax credits can reduce marketplace plan costs for households earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level.
Bronze plans offer the lowest premiums but also the highest out-of-pocket costs when receiving medical care.
Medicaid provides free or low-cost coverage for individuals and families who meet the income requirements.
What affordable health insurance means under the Affordable Care Act (ACA)
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, makes health insurance more affordable for many Americans through premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions for eligible households.
Premium tax credits reduce your monthly insurance premium based on your household income. Cost-sharing reductions lower your deductible, copayments, co-insurance, and out-of-pocket maximum if you choose a Silver plan.
The marketplace offers four tiers of coverage — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Bronze plans have the lowest premiums but also the highest out-of-pocket costs. Households earning between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level qualify for premium tax credits, with larger subsidies available to people with lower incomes.[2]
Here’s a look at what you could pay after subsidies and cost-sharing features based on your income:
Income Level (% of Federal Poverty Level)
Expected Contribution at Start of Range (% of Income)
Expected Contribution at Top of Range (% of Income)
|Less than 150%
|0%
|0%
|150%–200%
|0%
|2%
|200%–250%
|2%
|4%
|250%–300%
|4%
|6%
|300%–400%
|6%
|8.5%
|400% or higher
|8.5%
|8.5%
Who qualifies for affordable health insurance subsidies?
Subsidies can make marketplace plans more affordable for eligible Americans. To qualify for premium tax credits, your household income must fall between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level.
For most states in 2025, that’s roughly $15,650–$62,600 for individuals and $32,150–$128,600 for a family of four.
Your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) determines your income eligibility. MAGI includes your adjusted gross income (AGI) plus certain types of income. If your income changes during the year, you should report it promptly to the marketplace to avoid owing money back during tax season.
Cost-sharing reductions work differently from premium tax credits. These subsidies reduce your deductible, copayments, and co-insurance, but they’re only available with Silver plans and for households earning up to 250% of the federal poverty level.
Self-employed people, freelancers, and people without employer coverage may benefit significantly from these subsidies, as they can make comprehensive coverage much more affordable than paying full marketplace prices.
Who qualifies for Medicaid?
For starters, Medicaid differs from Medicare. Medicare primarily serves people 65 and older, as well as people with eligible disabilities or conditions. Medicaid provides health benefits to low-income individuals and families of all ages.
Medicaid qualification requirements include:
Household income at or below 138% of the federal poverty level in expansion states
U.S. citizenship or qualified immigrant status
Residency in the state where you’re applying
Meeting specific categorical requirements, such as pregnancy, disability, or age
Medicaid expansion has created different eligibility rules across states. In the 40 states plus Washington, D.C., that expanded Medicaid, adults can qualify based solely on income. In non-expansion states, adults typically need to meet additional criteria beyond income limits, such as having dependent children, being pregnant, or having a disability.
This difference significantly affects access to affordable coverage for low-income adults in those states.
For 2025, the federal poverty level starts at an annual income of $15,650 for individuals and increases based on family size. For a family of four, the 2025 level is $32,150. Alaska and Hawaii have different FPLs. Thresholds typically change every year.
Most affordable health insurance for young or healthy people
Young, generally healthy people typically face the lowest health insurance costs because they use fewer medical services and represent a lower risk to insurers.
Bronze plans and catastrophic plans offer the lowest premiums for healthy buyers, who primarily need preventive care. Bronze plans cover essential health benefits but have higher deductibles and out-of-pocket costs.[3]
Catastrophic plans, available only to people younger than 30 or people with hardship exemptions, provide even lower premiums but very high deductibles. You’ll pay more when you need medical care beyond preventive services.
Network type also affects costs. Health maintenance organizations (HMOs) typically offer the lowest premiums because they require referrals for specialist care and have smaller provider networks. Preferred provider organizations (PPOs) and exclusive provider organizations (EPOs) cost more but offer greater flexibility.
Here’s a comparison of the three plan types:
HMO
PPO
EPO
|Main features
|Primary care physician required, referrals for specialists
|Direct specialist access, out-of-network coverage
|Direct specialist access, in-network only
|Pros
|Lowest premiums, coordinated care
|No referrals needed, broader coverage network
|No referrals needed
|Cons
|Requires referrals; no out-of-network coverage except emergencies
|Higher premiums and costs
|No out-of-network coverage except emergencies
|Best for
|Budget-conscious people comfortable with primary care coordination
|People wanting maximum flexibility and willing to pay more
|People wanting flexibility within a defined network
Other options: Medicaid, CHIP, and short-term plans
Even if you don’t qualify for ACA subsidies, you still need health coverage to protect against unexpected medical expenses and ensure access to preventive care.
Medicaid provides free or low-cost comprehensive coverage for low-income individuals and families, with eligibility based on income and state expansion status.
The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) covers children — and in some states, pregnant women — in families earning too much for Medicaid but not enough to afford private insurance.
Short-term insurance plans offer temporary coverage — up to four months — at lower premiums than marketplace plans. These plans don’t qualify for subsidies and provide limited coverage. They can also exclude pre-existing conditions, prescription drugs, and other essential health benefits, which can leave you with significant financial exposure if you develop health issues.
Let’s compare these three plan types:
Medicaid
CHIP
Short-Term Plans
|Benefits
|Comprehensive coverage, low or no cost
|Solid coverage for children
|Temporary coverage, lower premiums
|Eligibility
|Income-based, varies by state
|Children in moderate-income families
|Anyone who needs temporary coverage
|Pro
|Very affordable
|Low cost for kids
|Lower cost
|Con
|Limited provider network
|Adults not eligible
|Many exclusions, including pre-existing conditions
How to choose health insurance that’s best for you
Finding the right affordable health insurance requires comparing multiple features beyond just premium costs. The health insurance marketplace and insurance companies offer various tools to help you evaluate your options and estimate total annual costs based on your expected healthcare usage.
Follow these steps to find your best plan:
Determine your eligibility for subsidies, Medicaid, or CHIP through the marketplace or state agencies.
Calculate your total costs, including premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket maximums.
Check provider networks to ensure your preferred doctors and hospitals are covered.
Review prescription coverage if you take regular medications.
Consider your health needs and choose a plan tier that balances premiums with potential out-of-pocket costs.
Compare insurers in your area for customer service ratings and claims processing.
The marketplace provides plan comparison tools and cost calculators that estimate your annual expenses.
Medicare is the primary health insurance for Americans 65 and older. Before you reach the eligibility age, it’s important to understand how Medicare works, when you must enroll in it, and other health insurance plans you might need.
How to save on affordable health insurance year-round
Health insurance remains a crucial protection against financial hardship from unexpected medical expenses, especially for self-employed people and gig workers who don’t have employer-based safety nets.
Beyond choosing the right insurance plan, you can reduce your healthcare costs throughout the year. Money-saving strategies include:
Report income changes promptly
This can help you maintain accurate subsidy amounts and avoid repayment obligations.
Use preventive services
Preventive services are generally covered at 100% and can help you catch health issues early before they become expensive.
Explore health savings accounts (HSAs)
If you choose a high-deductible health plan, an HSA can provide some tax-advantaged healthcare savings.[4]
Comparison shop
Plan offerings, networks, and costs change annually, so it’s important to compare plans every year during open enrollment to ensure you’re still getting the right balance of coverage and cost.
Affordable health insurance FAQs
These answers to frequently asked questions address common concerns about finding and affording health coverage.
How can you get health insurance if you can’t afford it?
Check your eligibility for Medicaid, premium tax credits through the marketplace, or CHIP for children. These programs can provide free or heavily subsidized coverage based on income.
How much is health insurance per month for a single person?
The cost of your coverage will depend on several factors, such as whether you have access to an employer-sponsored health plan, what your income looks like, and whether you qualify for subsidies on a marketplace plan. It’s important to research and evaluate all your options to get a better idea of what to expect.
Can private health insurance be cheaper than a marketplace plan?
Private insurance outside the marketplace typically costs more than subsidized marketplace plans. But private insurance may be competitive with unsubsidized marketplace premiums for healthy people seeking minimal coverage. Just make sure that any plan you purchase is ACA-compliant.
What are your health insurance options if you lost your job?
Job loss triggers a special enrollment period for marketplace coverage. Depending on your situation, you may qualify for COBRA continuation coverage, Medicaid if your income dropped, or short-term insurance for temporary gaps.
Is $300 per month expensive for health insurance?
Whether $300 per month for health insurance is expensive depends on your income, where you live, the type of plan, and your health needs. But it can be affordable or expensive depending on these factors.
