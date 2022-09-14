Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your record — like a speeding ticket, at-fault-accident, or DUI — your insurance company might increase your rates. The severity of the rate increase can depend on the incident, and in the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incidents can affect your rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Not every insurer will increase your rates after a speeding ticket. However, if you receive two or more speeding tickets in a three-year period, your insurer will likely raise your monthly insurance price.

Speed is a common factor in car accidents, so insurers view you as a higher risk if you’ve been cited for speeding. In Spokane, a speeding ticket bumps drivers’ monthly insurance costs to $172, on average. Here‘s a look at what you can expect to pay with a speeding ticket on your record in Spokane.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Direct Auto 95 84 National General 120 87 State Farm 124 59 USAA 128 61 Safeco 132 87 GEICO 154 74 Allstate 165 80 Nationwide 174 94 Liberty Mutual 177 164 The General 181 103 American Family 192 92 Chubb 214 103 Farmers 220 106 Travelers 262 125 Dairyland 304 139 Bristol West 311 149 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you live in Spokane and are responsible for a car accident, your insurance rates will probably increase. However, some insurance companies have “accident-forgiveness” programs that can prevent rate hikes for certain types of accidents or after a specific amount of time with no accidents.

The average cost of car insurance in Spokane following an at-fault accident is $176 per month. Here are quotes from other top insurers in Spokane.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Direct Auto 99 88 National General 127 93 State Farm 130 62 USAA 134 64 Safeco 139 92 GEICO 162 77 Allstate 174 84 Nationwide 182 99 Liberty Mutual 185 172 The General 189 108 American Family 199 96 Chubb 223 107 Farmers 231 111 Travelers 274 131 Dairyland 315 144 Bristol West 320 153 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Insurers see a DUI as the most serious of incidents, and if you have one on your record, your insurance rates will surely increase. In some cases, your insurance company may cancel your coverage altogether, or you may be denied new coverage by another company.

Spokane drivers with a DUI conviction pay average monthly rates of $136 for liability-only coverage and $266 for full coverage. The following table provides example quotes from other insurers in Spokane.