Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Spokane, Washington (2024)
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance rates in Spokane.
25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Washington
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $51/mes para cobertura total en Washington.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
From Riverfront Park and Spokane Falls to the Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden and life at Gonzaga University, there’s plenty to love about living in Spokane. And here’s another nicety: Spokane enjoys the lowest rates for auto insurance in Washington.
The average total cost of car insurance in Spokane is $119. But drivers may find cheaper rates with State Farm, USAA, or GEICO. Or, the best insurer for you may be another company entirely.
It’s all about comparing different insurers and finding the company that best matches your needs. This article will show you how.
Datos Breves
Washington law requires minimum liability auto coverage of 25/50/10.
It’s legal in Washington for insurers to consider your credit history when determining your rates.
Auto insurance rates in Seattle and Tacoma are roughly 30% higher than those in Spokane.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Spokane, Washington
Best car insurance companies in Spokane
The best car insurer for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, vehicle type, driving record, coverage limits, deductible, marital status, and more.
For instance, if you only need liability coverage, State Farm is the most affordable option. However, if you have a DUI on your record or you’re looking to insure a teen driver, you may find another insurer, like Allstate, to have better rates. Getting the most affordable auto quotes by evaluating different companies can help you find the right coverage for your situation at the lowest rates.
Here, you can learn more about three of the area’s top insurers: GEICO, USAA, and State Farm.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo
Founded in 1936 and initially known as Government Employees Insurance Company, GEICO expanded beyond federal employees to achieve rapid growth in the ‘90s, becoming a major insurer.
The company offers competitive rates in Spokane that can be lowered even more by utilizing any of its numerous discounts, including good driver, new vehicle, good student, military, federal employee, and more.
Ventajas
Wide variety of available discounts
Web and mobile properties among industry leaders
Good rates for drivers with a speeding ticket or poor credit
Contras
Rates for drivers with a DUI higher than many competitors
Rideshare insurance not available
Vanishing deductible and new-car replacement not available
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$47/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
USAA was founded in 1922 by a group of Army soldiers who wanted to help protect each other’s vehicles. Today, the company serves more than 12 million members and has a net worth of $31 billion. USAA is focused solely on the military community, and all of its offerings target this group exclusively.
Ventajas
Variety of available discounts, including bundle and save, military discounts, and good student discounts
Banking and investment products also available
Available in every state and Washington, D.C.
Contras
Only available to active members of the military, veterans, or family members of service members
No 24/7 phone support
Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
State Farm opened its doors in 1922 on the idea that farmers should pay less for insurance, since their risks were different than city drivers. Today, the company offers a range of products, from auto insurance to home insurance coverage.
While rates fluctuate, State Farm is continually among the area leaders in low rates for both liability only and full coverage.
Ventajas
Rideshare coverage available
Comprehensive travel and rental car coverage available
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Spokane
If you have a liability-only policy, it’s important to remember that it’ll only cover physical damage and injuries suffered by the other parties involved in an accident you caused. It won’t provide coverage for any expenses related to repairing your own vehicle or any medical bills that you may have incurred due to the accident.
Not surprisingly, liability-only coverage is usually the most affordable. The average cost in Spokane is $81. But you should carefully review whether this coverage meets your needs before purchasing it.
If you have a new vehicle or a vehicle you couldn’t afford to replace if it was totaled, liability-only coverage may not be for you. And if you only carry the minimum required amount, your liability insurance may not cover all the damages you’re responsible for in an at-fault accident. In that scenario, you could be on the hook to pay the difference out of your own pocket.
Here’s a list of liability-only rates in Spokane from the top insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
46
USAA
47
GEICO
57
Allstate
62
Safeco
62
Direct Auto
63
Midvale Home & Auto
66
National General
67
American Family
70
Nationwide
72
The General
77
Chubb
78
Farmers
82
Travelers
95
Foremost
100
Dairyland
104
Bristol West
113
Liberty Mutual
118
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Spokane
If you’re leasing or financing your car, your lender may require full coverage. While liability-only insurance will cover the other driver, their passengers, and their vehicle, full coverage will protect you, your passengers, and your own car.
Full-coverage car insurance includes:
Collision insurance: Regardless of who’s at fault, collision pays for damage to your vehicle.
Comprehensive insurance: In addition to damage to your car from an accident, comprehensive insurance covers damage caused by theft, vandalism, weather events, and accidents involving animals.
Towing and labor coverage: This helps if your car breaks down or is inoperable because of an accident.
Rental car coverage: This provides access to a rental car while your car is being repaired after a covered accident.
Gap coverage: If your car is totaled, gap coverage may pay the difference between the vehicle’s actual cash value and the balance you owe on the loan or lease.
In Spokane, a full-coverage policy costs $158 per month, on average. Here’s a collection of full-coverage quotes from different insurance companies in Spokane.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Direct Auto
71
National General
92
Safeco
94
State Farm
97
USAA
99
Midvale Home & Auto
108
GEICO
119
Liberty Mutual
127
Allstate
128
Nationwide
133
The General
135
American Family
146
Chubb
163
Farmers
170
Travelers
199
Dairyland
227
Bristol West
236
Foremost
274
Car insurance requirements in Washington
In order to drive legally in Washington, you must have coverage that meets the following minimum requirements:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 for injury or death of per person
$50,000 for injury or death of two or more people
Property damage liability
$10,000
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have an incident on your record — like a speeding ticket, at-fault-accident, or DUI — your insurance company might increase your rates. The severity of the rate increase can depend on the incident, and in the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incidents can affect your rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Not every insurer will increase your rates after a speeding ticket. However, if you receive two or more speeding tickets in a three-year period, your insurer will likely raise your monthly insurance price.
Speed is a common factor in car accidents, so insurers view you as a higher risk if you’ve been cited for speeding. In Spokane, a speeding ticket bumps drivers’ monthly insurance costs to $172, on average. Here‘s a look at what you can expect to pay with a speeding ticket on your record in Spokane.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto
95
84
National General
120
87
State Farm
124
59
USAA
128
61
Safeco
132
87
GEICO
154
74
Allstate
165
80
Nationwide
174
94
Liberty Mutual
177
164
The General
181
103
American Family
192
92
Chubb
214
103
Farmers
220
106
Travelers
262
125
Dairyland
304
139
Bristol West
311
149
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you live in Spokane and are responsible for a car accident, your insurance rates will probably increase. However, some insurance companies have “accident-forgiveness” programs that can prevent rate hikes for certain types of accidents or after a specific amount of time with no accidents.
The average cost of car insurance in Spokane following an at-fault accident is $176 per month. Here are quotes from other top insurers in Spokane.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto
99
88
National General
127
93
State Farm
130
62
USAA
134
64
Safeco
139
92
GEICO
162
77
Allstate
174
84
Nationwide
182
99
Liberty Mutual
185
172
The General
189
108
American Family
199
96
Chubb
223
107
Farmers
231
111
Travelers
274
131
Dairyland
315
144
Bristol West
320
153
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Insurers see a DUI as the most serious of incidents, and if you have one on your record, your insurance rates will surely increase. In some cases, your insurance company may cancel your coverage altogether, or you may be denied new coverage by another company.
Spokane drivers with a DUI conviction pay average monthly rates of $136 for liability-only coverage and $266 for full coverage. The following table provides example quotes from other insurers in Spokane.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto
115
102
National General
149
108
Safeco
152
100
State Farm
157
74
USAA
160
76
GEICO
192
92
Liberty Mutual
205
191
Allstate
207
100
Nationwide
215
116
The General
218
124
American Family
236
113
Chubb
263
126
Farmers
275
132
Travelers
322
154
Dairyland
367
168
Bristol West
381
183
Foremost
443
162
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
While people generally enjoy lower car insurance rates in middle age and their early senior years, those rates tend to climb once a person reaches 75.
This is because statistics show that older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents compared to middle-aged adults. Additionally, if a senior citizen is involved in an accident, the injuries sustained are often more severe, leading to higher medical bills and increased costs for the insurance company.[2]
Senior drivers in Spokane pay $85 for car insurance, on average. Here are other monthly quotes for senior drivers in Spokane.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto
39
35
State Farm
49
23
USAA
56
27
National General
58
42
Safeco
63
41
Nationwide
64
35
GEICO
65
31
Allstate
72
35
Liberty Mutual
73
68
American Family
75
36
Chubb
76
36
The General
84
48
Farmers
90
43
Travelers
110
52
Dairyland
136
62
Bristol West
137
65
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Sadly, teenage drivers experience crashes almost four times more frequently per mile driven when compared to more experienced drivers. Many factors account for this, including reckless driving, distraction by social media while driving, and limited experience in handling road hazards such as icy winter roads or heavy rain and hail during storms. Alcohol consumption also plays a major role in many accidents involving teenagers.[3]
Spokane teens pay an average of $205 per month for car insurance.
If you’re a young driver, you have ways to lower your car insurance costs and find affordable coverage through discounts. One way is to stay on your parents’ insurance policy and drive a car that’s considered safe. If you’re leaving for college, consider leaving your car at home. Another way to qualify for discounts and have affordable auto insurance rates is by earning good grades. Some insurance companies also offer discounts for safe driving habits and having a clean driving record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto
128
113
USAA
161
77
State Farm
164
78
Safeco
166
109
National General
172
126
GEICO
185
88
Liberty Mutual
211
196
The General
213
121
Allstate
222
107
Nationwide
224
122
American Family
245
117
Farmers
292
141
Chubb
298
142
Travelers
354
169
Dairyland
363
166
Bristol West
387
185
Foremost
483
176
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Spokane
Getting car insurance can be expensive, so it’s important to find ways to lower your rates. Thankfully, you have several effective ways to get cheap car insurance in Spokane, including:
Add multiple cars or family members to your policy.
Bundle your insurance products, such as auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, and a homeowners insurance policy.
Maintain a clean driving record.
Review your deductibles and coverage limits with insurance professionals.
Install safety and anti-theft devices on your car.
Comparison shop and get quotes from multiple insurers.
Spokane car insurance quotes by credit tier
Most states, including Washington, allow insurance companies to consider your credit score when setting your car insurance rates. This is because insurers have found that people with lower credit scores are more likely to make insurance claims. As a result, drivers with excellent or good credit scores typically pay significantly less than drivers with poor credit scores.
Here, you can see how your credit score affects your rates in Spokane.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Spokane?
The average rates for car insurance in Spokane are $81 for liability-only coverage and $158 for full coverage. This falls below the state averages of $87 for liability-only coverage and $192 for full coverage.
However, rates in Washington are above the national average of $106 for liability coverage and $172 for full coverage.
More cities in Washington
Car insurance in Spokane doesn’t just fall below the state and national averages — it’s lower than many other large cities in Washington, too. As you can see in the table below, Spokane’s rate of $158 per month for full coverage falls below that of other large Washington cities.
City
Average Monthly Quote
Compared to Spokane
Seattle
$296
28%
Renton
$330
43%
Bellevue
$320
39%
Tacoma
$302
31%
Spokane car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions surrounding car insurance in Spokane, the answers presented below can help.
How much is car insurance in Spokane?
The average rates for car insurance in Spokane are $81 for liability-only coverage and $158 for full coverage. This falls below the state average and the national average. Spokane’s rates are also below several other large cities in Washington.
What are the best car insurance companies in Spokane?
In addition to offering low rates, State Farm, GEICO, and USAA also rank as some of the top insurers in Spokane. All three insurers have Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores of 4.4, 4.2, and 4.3, respectively. They also earn high marks for financial stability, customer service, and discounts offered.
What type of car insurance is required in Washington?
If you drive in Washington, you’re required to carry bodily injury liability amounting to $25,000 for the injury or death of one person and $50,000 for the injury or death of two or more people. You’re also required to carry $10,000 in property damage liability.
How much is car insurance in Washington?
The state averages for car insurance in Washington are $170 for liability-only coverage and $266 for full coverage. This is above the national average of $106 for liability-only coverage and $172 per month for full coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.