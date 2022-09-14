>Seguros de Autos>Washington

Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Spokane, Washington (2024)

State Farm, USAA, and GEICO have the cheapest car insurance rates in Spokane.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Washington

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $51/mes para cobertura total en Washington.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

From Riverfront Park and Spokane Falls to the Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden and life at Gonzaga University, there’s plenty to love about living in Spokane. And here’s another nicety: Spokane enjoys the lowest rates for auto insurance in Washington.

The average total cost of car insurance in Spokane is $119. But drivers may find cheaper rates with State Farm, USAA, or GEICO. Or, the best insurer for you may be another company entirely.

It’s all about comparing different insurers and finding the company that best matches your needs. This article will show you how.

Datos Breves

  • Washington law requires minimum liability auto coverage of 25/50/10.

  • It’s legal in Washington for insurers to consider your credit history when determining your rates.

  • Auto insurance rates in Seattle and Tacoma are roughly 30% higher than those in Spokane.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Spokane, Washington

Best car insurance companies in Spokane

The best car insurer for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, vehicle type, driving record, coverage limits, deductible, marital status, and more.

For instance, if you only need liability coverage, State Farm is the most affordable option. However, if you have a DUI on your record or you’re looking to insure a teen driver, you may find another insurer, like Allstate, to have better rates. Getting the most affordable auto quotes by evaluating different companies can help you find the right coverage for your situation at the lowest rates.

Here, you can learn more about three of the area’s top insurers: GEICO, USAA, and State Farm.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Founded in 1936 and initially known as Government Employees Insurance Company, GEICO expanded beyond federal employees to achieve rapid growth in the ‘90s, becoming a major insurer.

The company offers competitive rates in Spokane that can be lowered even more by utilizing any of its numerous discounts, including good driver, new vehicle, good student, military, federal employee, and more.

Ventajas

  • Wide variety of available discounts

  • Web and mobile properties among industry leaders

  • Good rates for drivers with a speeding ticket or poor credit 

Contras

  • Rates for drivers with a DUI higher than many competitors

  • Rideshare insurance not available

  • Vanishing deductible and new-car replacement not available

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

USAA was founded in 1922 by a group of Army soldiers who wanted to help protect each other’s vehicles. Today, the company serves more than 12 million members and has a net worth of $31 billion. USAA is focused solely on the military community, and all of its offerings target this group exclusively.

Ventajas

  • Variety of available discounts, including bundle and save, military discounts, and good student discounts

  • Banking and investment products also available

  • Available in every state and Washington, D.C. 

Contras

  • Only available to active members of the military, veterans, or family members of service members

  • No 24/7 phone support

  • Not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for low rates: State Farm

State Farm opened its doors in 1922 on the idea that farmers should pay less for insurance, since their risks were different than city drivers. Today, the company offers a range of products, from auto insurance to home insurance coverage. 

While rates fluctuate, State Farm is continually among the area leaders in low rates for both liability only and full coverage.

Ventajas

  • Rideshare coverage available

  • Comprehensive travel and rental car coverage available

  • Low rates for both liability and full coverages

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Higher rates for drivers with poor credit

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Spokane

If you have a liability-only policy, it’s important to remember that it’ll only cover physical damage and injuries suffered by the other parties involved in an accident you caused. It won’t provide coverage for any expenses related to repairing your own vehicle or any medical bills that you may have incurred due to the accident.

Not surprisingly, liability-only coverage is usually the most affordable. The average cost in Spokane is $81. But you should carefully review whether this coverage meets your needs before purchasing it. 

If you have a new vehicle or a vehicle you couldn’t afford to replace if it was totaled, liability-only coverage may not be for you. And if you only carry the minimum required amount, your liability insurance may not cover all the damages you’re responsible for in an at-fault accident. In that scenario, you could be on the hook to pay the difference out of your own pocket.

Here’s a list of liability-only rates in Spokane from the top insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm46
USAA47
GEICO57
Allstate62
Safeco62
Direct Auto63
Midvale Home & Auto66
National General67
American Family70
Nationwide72
The General77
Chubb78
Farmers82
Travelers95
Foremost100
Dairyland104
Bristol West113
Liberty Mutual118
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Spokane

If you’re leasing or financing your car, your lender may require full coverage. While liability-only insurance will cover the other driver, their passengers, and their vehicle, full coverage will protect you, your passengers, and your own car.

Full-coverage car insurance includes:

  • Collision insurance: Regardless of who’s at fault, collision pays for damage to your vehicle.

  • Comprehensive insurance: In addition to damage to your car from an accident, comprehensive insurance covers damage caused by theft, vandalism, weather events, and accidents involving animals.

  • Towing and labor coverage: This helps if your car breaks down or is inoperable because of an accident.

  • Rental car coverage: This provides access to a rental car while your car is being repaired after a covered accident.

  • Gap coverage: If your car is totaled, gap coverage may pay the difference between the vehicle’s actual cash value and the balance you owe on the loan or lease.

In Spokane, a full-coverage policy costs $158 per month, on average. Here’s a collection of full-coverage quotes from different insurance companies in Spokane.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Direct Auto71
National General92
Safeco94
State Farm97
USAA99
Midvale Home & Auto108
GEICO119
Liberty Mutual127
Allstate128
Nationwide133
The General135
American Family146
Chubb163
Farmers170
Travelers199
Dairyland227
Bristol West236
Foremost274
Estimate your Spokane car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Washington

In order to drive legally in Washington, you must have coverage that meets the following minimum requirements:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 for injury or death of per person
  • $50,000 for injury or death of two or more people
Property damage liability
  • $10,000

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your record — like a speeding ticket, at-fault-accident, or DUI — your insurance company might increase your rates. The severity of the rate increase can depend on the incident, and in the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incidents can affect your rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Not every insurer will increase your rates after a speeding ticket. However, if you receive two or more speeding tickets in a three-year period, your insurer will likely raise your monthly insurance price. 

Speed is a common factor in car accidents, so insurers view you as a higher risk if you’ve been cited for speeding. In Spokane, a speeding ticket bumps drivers’ monthly insurance costs to $172, on average. Here‘s a look at what you can expect to pay with a speeding ticket on your record in Spokane.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto9584
National General12087
State Farm12459
USAA12861
Safeco13287
GEICO15474
Allstate16580
Nationwide17494
Liberty Mutual177164
The General181103
American Family19292
Chubb214103
Farmers220106
Travelers262125
Dairyland304139
Bristol West311149
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you live in Spokane and are responsible for a car accident, your insurance rates will probably increase. However, some insurance companies have “accident-forgiveness” programs that can prevent rate hikes for certain types of accidents or after a specific amount of time with no accidents.

The average cost of car insurance in Spokane following an at-fault accident is $176 per month. Here are quotes from other top insurers in Spokane.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto9988
National General12793
State Farm13062
USAA13464
Safeco13992
GEICO16277
Allstate17484
Nationwide18299
Liberty Mutual185172
The General189108
American Family19996
Chubb223107
Farmers231111
Travelers274131
Dairyland315144
Bristol West320153
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Insurers see a DUI as the most serious of incidents, and if you have one on your record, your insurance rates will surely increase. In some cases, your insurance company may cancel your coverage altogether, or you may be denied new coverage by another company.

Spokane drivers with a DUI conviction pay average monthly rates of $136 for liability-only coverage and $266 for full coverage. The following table provides example quotes from other insurers in Spokane.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto115102
National General149108
Safeco152100
State Farm15774
USAA16076
GEICO19292
Liberty Mutual205191
Allstate207100
Nationwide215116
The General218124
American Family236113
Chubb263126
Farmers275132
Travelers322154
Dairyland367168
Bristol West381183
Foremost443162
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

While people generally enjoy lower car insurance rates in middle age and their early senior years, those rates tend to climb once a person reaches 75.

This is because statistics show that older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents compared to middle-aged adults. Additionally, if a senior citizen is involved in an accident, the injuries sustained are often more severe, leading to higher medical bills and increased costs for the insurance company.[2]

Senior drivers in Spokane pay $85 for car insurance, on average. Here are other monthly quotes for senior drivers in Spokane.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto3935
State Farm4923
USAA5627
National General5842
Safeco6341
Nationwide6435
GEICO6531
Allstate7235
Liberty Mutual7368
American Family7536
Chubb7636
The General8448
Farmers9043
Travelers11052
Dairyland13662
Bristol West13765
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Sadly, teenage drivers experience crashes almost four times more frequently per mile driven when compared to more experienced drivers. Many factors account for this, including reckless driving, distraction by social media while driving, and limited experience in handling road hazards such as icy winter roads or heavy rain and hail during storms. Alcohol consumption also plays a major role in many accidents involving teenagers.[3]

Spokane teens pay an average of $205 per month for car insurance.

If you’re a young driver, you have ways to lower your car insurance costs and find affordable coverage through discounts. One way is to stay on your parents’ insurance policy and drive a car that’s considered safe. If you’re leaving for college, consider leaving your car at home. Another way to qualify for discounts and have affordable auto insurance rates is by earning good grades. Some insurance companies also offer discounts for safe driving habits and having a clean driving record.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Direct Auto128113
USAA16177
State Farm16478
Safeco166109
National General172126
GEICO18588
Liberty Mutual211196
The General213121
Allstate222107
Nationwide224122
American Family245117
Farmers292141
Chubb298142
Travelers354169
Dairyland363166
Bristol West387185
Foremost483176
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Spokane

Getting car insurance can be expensive, so it’s important to find ways to lower your rates. Thankfully, you have several effective ways to get cheap car insurance in Spokane, including:

  • Add multiple cars or family members to your policy.

  • Bundle your insurance products, such as auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, and a homeowners insurance policy.

  • Maintain a clean driving record.

  • Review your deductibles and coverage limits with insurance professionals.

  • Install safety and anti-theft devices on your car.

  • Comparison shop and get quotes from multiple insurers.

Spokane car insurance quotes by credit tier

Most states, including Washington, allow insurance companies to consider your credit score when setting your car insurance rates. This is because insurers have found that people with lower credit scores are more likely to make insurance claims. As a result, drivers with excellent or good credit scores typically pay significantly less than drivers with poor credit scores.

Here, you can see how your credit score affects your rates in Spokane.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Spokane?

The average rates for car insurance in Spokane are $81 for liability-only coverage and $158 for full coverage. This falls below the state averages of $87 for liability-only coverage and $192 for full coverage.

However, rates in Washington are above the national average of $106 for liability coverage and $172 for full coverage.

More cities in Washington

Car insurance in Spokane doesn’t just fall below the state and national averages — it’s lower than many other large cities in Washington, too. As you can see in the table below, Spokane’s rate of $158 per month for full coverage falls below that of other large Washington cities.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Spokane
Seattle$29628%
Renton$33043%
Bellevue$32039%
Tacoma$30231%
Spokane car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions surrounding car insurance in Spokane, the answers presented below can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Spokane?

    The average rates for car insurance in Spokane are $81 for liability-only coverage and $158 for full coverage. This falls below the state average and the national average. Spokane’s rates are also below several other large cities in Washington.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Spokane?

    In addition to offering low rates, State Farm, GEICO, and USAA also rank as some of the top insurers in Spokane. All three insurers have Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores of 4.4, 4.2, and 4.3, respectively. They also earn high marks for financial stability, customer service, and discounts offered.

  • What type of car insurance is required in Washington?

    If you drive in Washington, you’re required to carry bodily injury liability amounting to $25,000 for the injury or death of one person and $50,000 for the injury or death of two or more people. You’re also required to carry $10,000 in property damage liability.

  • How much is car insurance in Washington?

    The state averages for car insurance in Washington are $170 for liability-only coverage and $266 for full coverage. This is above the national average of $106 for liability-only coverage and $172 per month for full coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

