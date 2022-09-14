>Seguros de Autos>Virginia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Chesapeake, Virginia (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Chesapeake, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $39 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $85/mes para cobertura total en Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

In Chesapeake, Virginia, the average monthly cost of auto insurance is $135. This is higher than the statewide average of $131 but lower than national average of $158

Chesapeake is less walkable and has fewer options for public transportation than many other areas in Virginia, which may contribute to its higher car insurance rates.

However, Chesapeake residents still have options for affordable policies. It’s important to compare multiple insurers so you can find the one that’s best for your individual needs.

Datos Breves

  • Chesapeake drivers pay an average of $103 per month for liability-only coverage and $166 per month for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies in Chesapeake.

  • Full-coverage car insurance policies cost Chesapeake drivers an average of $1,993 per year.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Chesapeake

Insurance companies price policies based on many factors, including driver demographics such as marital status and age. The type of vehicle and where you keep it can also affect costs.[1] Because so many factors affect premiums, every Chesapeake driver should get individual quotes to find the most affordable coverage.

Auto-Owners, State Farm, and GEICO are three inexpensive options that may be the right choice for many Chesapeake residents looking for cheap auto insurance. Check out the table below to learn more about these companies.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Auto-Owners4.0$66$39Liability-only coverage
State Farm4.5$68$40Drivers with an accident
GEICO4.2$68$53Military members and veterans
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo

Since Chesapeake is located within the Hampton Roads region — which recorded the highest rate of vehicle crashes in Virginia in 2022 — it’s important to have liability insurance.[2] Auto-Owners charges the lowest rates in Virginia for liability-only policies. This coverage pays for losses caused to others but not damage to a policyholder’s vehicle.

In addition to auto insurance, Auto-Owners offers homeowners insurance, renters insurance, pet insurance, life insurance, and more.

Ventajas

  • A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

  • Fewer complaints than average, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Contras

  • Not available in every state

  • Quotes only available via agents

Best insurer for drivers with an accident: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo

For motorists involved in the 2,571 collisions in Chesapeake in 2022, State Farm may be a good choice for auto insurance.[3] State Farm offers some of the most affordable rates for Virginia drivers with an accident on their record. In fact, the insurer’s premiums after an at-fault claim come in at less than half of what some competitors charge.

Ventajas

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region 

  • Network of 19,000 agents provides in-person support, but quotes also available online

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Not as many discounts as some competitors

Best insurer for military members and veterans: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo

Chesapeake is home to more than 28,000 veterans, as well as many military members in its rural southern area, where the NSA Northwest Annex is located.[4] Active-duty and retired military qualify for special discounts from GEICO, making it a top choice for people in the service.

Ventajas

  • A+ rating from the BBB

  • Competitive rates and numerous available discounts

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Mid-Atlantic region

  • Rideshare insurance and gap insurance not available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Chesapeake

Insurance companies price policies based on risk. If you’re a safe driver, they’ll charge you less for insurance coverage. Many different factors affect how risky it is to insure you, including your age, marital status, type of vehicle you drive, and where you live.

You can also do some things to maximize your chances of getting cheap car insurance in Chesapeake. Some of the best ways to reduce auto insurance premiums include the following:[5]

  • Shop around and obtain quotes from many insurers.

  • Ask questions of insurance companies about discounts that may be available, such as for employment with certain companies.

  • Bundle coverage to take advantage of multi-policy discounts, including by buying homeowners insurance or life insurance from the same insurer.

  • Avoid accidents to earn good driver discounts and appear less risky to insurers.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Chesapeake: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance only covers harm you cause to others. It doesn’t pay for any damages to your own vehicle. It’s usually much less expensive for customers to buy liability-only coverage rather than a full-coverage policy. But you take a big risk by going without coverage for your car.

Liability-only coverage costs an average of $103 per month in Chesapeake. The table below shows some of the most affordable insurers for drivers who want minimum coverage at lower rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners39
State Farm40
GEICO54
USAA54
Mercury55
Chubb59
Clearcover62
Erie62
Safeco68
Nationwide70
State Auto71
Midvale Home & Auto76
Allstate85
Progressive85
Elephant87
Direct Auto89
Liberty Mutual92
National General99
GAINSCO104
AssuranceAmerica105
Dairyland108
Travelers112
CSAA132
Bristol West140
The General158
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Chesapeake: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance. But it also adds other kinds of insurance that protect your personal property. Collision and comprehensive coverage will pay if you crash your car or something else goes wrong, such as theft or damage due to vandalism.

Full-coverage auto insurance costs $166 per month in Chesapeake, on average. The table below shows some of the most affordable Chesapeake insurers offering full-coverage policies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners66
State Farm67
GEICO91
USAA91
Chubb99
Erie103
Clearcover104
Nationwide112
Mercury115
Safeco120
Midvale Home & Auto122
Allstate141
Travelers141
State Auto142
Elephant151
Direct Auto155
AssuranceAmerica159
Liberty Mutual161
Progressive162
National General194
CSAA205
GAINSCO241
Bristol West274
Dairyland276
The General283
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Chesapeake car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Virginia

As of July 1, Virginia will no longer allow commonwealth drivers to pay a $500 Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee and forgo insurance. As of that date, Virginia’s registration laws will change to require all drivers who want to register a vehicle in the commonwealth to buy at least the minimum required amount of liability coverage. 

Virginia is also changing the minimum amount of car insurance required, with modifications to the law going into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. The table below shows the current and future minimum required coverage:[6]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
  • For policies on or after Jan. 1, 2025: $50,000 per person / $100,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $20,000 per person
  • For policies on or after Jan. 1, 2025: $25,000 per person

In addition to the minimum required coverage, many other types of optional coverage are also available in Chesapeake, including the following:

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If drivers have certain incidents on their record, insurers charge them more for an auto policy because they present a greater risk. Examples of incidents that can result in an increase in premiums include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents. Insurers view these and other moving violations as increasing the likelihood of a collision leading to an insurance claim.

For example, full-coverage car insurance in Chesapeake costs an average of $234 per month for drivers with speeding tickets, while drivers with DUIs on their records face an average monthly cost of $273 for full coverage.

Some insurers penalize drivers with incidents more than others, so it’s a good idea to shop for the best price. The table below shows some of the cheapest insurers for motorists with imperfect driving records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners39515362
State Farm40505364
GEICO54697286
USAA54697286
Mercury55818490
Chubb59777994
Clearcover62859999
Erie62878991
Safeco689499109
Nationwide709094112
Allstate85108114136
Progressive85113118136
Elephant87112118139
Direct Auto89117123142
Liberty Mutual92127132147
National General99127135158
GAINSCO104130137166
AssuranceAmerica105143146168
Dairyland108143148172
Travelers112146152179
CSAA132175186211
Bristol West140182187224
The General158210219252
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Age affects auto insurance premiums. Teen drivers have a higher likelihood of crashes because of inexperience and immaturity, which means premiums are high for young motorists.[7] 

Costs decline around age 35 before going up again for seniors around age 70. Seniors also pay more, as information on crash risks shows older adults present an increased risk of aging-related cognitive or mobility issues.[8]

The table below shows the average cost of car insurance by age in Chesapeake:

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$290
20s$200
30s$148
40s$135
50s$121
60s$112
70s$116
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Chesapeake car insurance quotes by credit tier

Virginia allows insurance companies to consider credit history when setting auto insurance rates.[9] Insurance companies believe there’s a direct relationship between a high or low credit score and the likelihood of a policyholder needing a payout. That’s because people with excellent or good credit scores tend to file fewer claims than people with poor credit scores.

The chart below shows the cost of insurance by credit score for drivers in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Chesapeake car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Chesapeake, Virginia, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Chesapeake?

    Car insurance in Chesapeake costs an average of $103 per month for liability-only coverage and $166 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Chesapeake?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Chesapeake, with a monthly liability-only rate of $39. State Farm and GEICO also offer affordable liability coverage, with monthly rates of $40 and $54, respectively.

    The cheapest insurer for you will depend on multiple factors, including your age, ZIP code, driving history, and the type of car you drive.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Chesapeake?

    With high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, and a superior financial strength rating from AM Best, State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Chesapeake.

    Other top insurers to consider include Auto-Owners and GEICO.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. Virginia Mercury. "Hampton Roads again leads Virginia metro areas in vehicle crashes."
  3. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "2022 Virginia Traffic Crash Facts."
  4. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts Chesapeake City, Virginia."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  6. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  8. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Older Adult Drivers."
  9. Virginia State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance. "Insurance Credit Scoring."

