Rhode Island car insurance requirements

Your Rhode Island auto insurance policy must meet specific requirements for you to drive legally. If you’re buying coverage for the first time or comparing quotes to find a better deal, you’re looking at a minimum of 25/50/25 liability protection. You can also opt for a single-limit policy of $75,000.[1]

Bodily injury liability coverage

Bodily injury liability coverage protects you financially if you’re responsible for injuring someone in a car accident. If you cause an accident, your bodily injury coverage steps in to pay for medical expenses, lost wages, and other related costs for another person. It has one crucial caveat — it doesn’t cover anyone in your car.

The first two numbers in a 25/50/25 policy spell out the minimum bodily injury liability protection you need. In Rhode Island, you need at least $25,000 for one person’s injuries and $50,000 for two or more people in a single accident.[1]

Property damage liability coverage

The last number in your 25/50/25 policy is for property damage liability coverage. This covers the costs of damage you may cause to someone else’s property with your vehicle. For example, if you’re at fault, property damage insurance would pay to fix other cars, buildings, fences, or mailboxes you may have damaged.

Rhode Island requires drivers to carry at least $25,000 in property damage coverage.[1] While that’s the minimum, it’s important to consider whether it’s enough to cover potential damages. In serious accidents, expenses can quickly add up to more than this amount, and you’re on the hook for expenses the insurance company doesn’t cover.

Uninsured motorist coverage

A state-minimum insurance policy in Rhode Island also requires uninsured motorist coverage.[2] It kicks in if you’re in a hit-and-run or if the at-fault driver doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough to cover your medical bills and other losses. It acts as a buffer, preventing you from shouldering hefty costs due to someone else’s lack of coverage. Your limits for uninsured motorist coverage must match your bodily injury liability limits.