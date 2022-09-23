Drivers in Oregon pay $136 per month, on average, for car insurance.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Oregon
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $40/mes para solo responsabilidad y $44/mes para cobertura total en Oregon.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Driving amidst Oregon’s scenic, lush forests and majestic coastal views can be a breathtaking experience. But before you hit the road, it’s important to make sure you have the proper insurance.
In 2023, Oregonians are paying an average of $99 per month for liability-only car insurance. This is right in line with the national average of $104 per month.
Oregon’s car insurance rates hover around this median price point partly due to the state’s geographic location — it isn’t prone to extreme weather, like tornadoes or hurricanes, that could lead to massive insurance claims. And its population density is low overall.
Whether you’re in the market for your first insurance policy in Oregon or simply your next, here’s how to find the best price and policy to meet your needs.
Datos Breves
The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Oregon is $99, and the average cost of full-coverage car insurance is $174.
Oregon forbids insurers from canceling or not renewing your policy because of your credit history.
Medford, Oregon, has the cheapest rates in the state for liability-only coverage, while Portland has the highest average monthly cost.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Oregon?
In Oregon, liability-only coverage costs an average of $99 per month. This coverage meets state requirements and pays for damage and injuries suffered by the other party and your injuries in an accident you cause. However, liability coverage doesn’t cover your own repair costs.
On the other hand, full-coverage insurance costs an average of $174 per month in Oregon. Full-coverage car insurance provides minimum liability coverage and also covers your car repairs if you’re in an accident.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in the Beaver State for a liability-only and a full-coverage policy.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Mile Auto
54
68
Safeco
66
107
Liberty Mutual
89
157
GAINSCO
91
190
National General
98
200
Midvale Home & Auto
108
164
Direct Auto
109
208
Dairyland
127
286
Bristol West
138
265
The General
150
280
Average Oregon car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates aren’t a one-size-fits-all pricing model. In fact, they vary widely from city to city — even within the same state. This is due to factors like population density, crime rates, economic conditions, and weather patterns.
For example, Portland residents pay much higher rates than residents in other cities in Oregon. This is because Portland has a dense population, heavy traffic, and higher crime rates. On the other hand, Medford, Oregon, with roughly one-tenth the population of Portland, has less traffic congestion and lower crime rates, so drivers benefit from some of the lowest rates in the state.[1]
To give you a clearer picture of the rates across Oregon, here are some average car insurance quotes by city.
Average Oregon car insurance rates by age
Age plays a pivotal role in determining car insurance premiums because age tends to correlate with driving behavior and accident rates.
For example, drivers younger than 25 pay higher premiums because they have less experience behind the wheel and are statistically more likely to be in a car accident or get another traffic violation. Middle-aged drivers often see a significant drop in their car insurance premiums because they have more experience driving and have ideally built up a good driving record.
Rates often then rise again once drivers hit 70, as their reaction time and vision tend to worsen.
This table shows average monthly car insurance quotes based on different age brackets, from teen drivers to seniors, according to Insurify data.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Oregon
Gender, like age, plays a role in determining your car insurance premiums. Historical data and statistical analyses reveal differences in risk behavior between genders, especially when coupled with age.
For example, young males, especially those in their teens and early 20s, are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors and get in accidents than young female motorists.[2] This behavior is reflected in higher car insurance premiums for this demographic.
Here’s a breakdown of how this trend manifests in Oregon, with a table showing the average monthly car insurance rates for males and females at different ages.
Age
Male
Female
16
$374
$306
35
$179
$162
50
$137
$132
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Oregon
Your driving record is essentially a report card of your behavior on the road. Just as academic achievements can open doors to scholarships and opportunities, a clean driving record can pave the way to lower car insurance premiums. On the other hand, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can cause your rates to spike.
Here’s how different aspects of a driver’s history influence average car insurance quotes.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$99
$174
With accident
$267
$152
With speeding ticket
$273
$155
With DUI
$302
$172
Average Oregon car insurance rates by marital status
It might come as a surprise, but marital status is another factor that insurance companies consider when determining premiums.
Insurers base rates on vast amounts of data and statistical analysis, and the data shows that married people tend to get into fewer injury accidents than their single counterparts. As a result, married people tend to pay lower rates than single drivers.
The table below shows the average rates for married and single Oregon drivers.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$96
$175
Single
$100
$183
Average Oregon car insurance rates by credit tier
Your credit history has implications beyond loans and credit card applications. In many states, including Oregon, it can also play a role in determining your car insurance premiums.[3]
Insurance companies tend to view people with poor credit as more likely to file an insurance claim. So people with good credit tend to pay lower rates than people with poor credit.
The table below shows average quotes for Oregon drivers in different credit tiers.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$88
$161
Good
$98
$179
Fair
$108
$197
Poor
$157
$286
Oregon car insurance FAQs
Shopping around for car insurance can sometimes leave drivers with more questions than answers. To help guide you on this journey, review the answers to common questions below.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Oregon?
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Oregon is $99 for liability-only coverage. The average cost for full-coverage insurance is $174 per month. However, it’s essential to note that your costs may vary based on various factors, including your age, marital status, credit history, and even ZIP code.
Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Oregon, with liability rates of $54. Oregon drivers can also find cheap rates from Safeco and Liberty Mutual, which offer liability-only rates of $66 and $89, respectively.
However, keep in mind that “cheapest” can be subjective when it comes to car insurance rates because rates are tailored to your individual profile. So the cheapest company for one person might not be the same for another due to variations in factors like driving history, age, vehicle type, location, and more.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Oregon?
Yes, car insurance rates can vary widely by county — and even by ZIP code. While the state average provides a general benchmark, specific rates can fluctuate based on the characteristics and risks associated with each county.
For example, Multnomah County, which includes Oregon’s most densely populated city of Portland, has higher traffic congestion and crime. So drivers in that county tend to pay higher rates due to an increased risk of accidents and other incidents.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Oregon?
Some of the best insurance companies in Oregon include State Farm, USAA, GEICO, and COUNTRY Financial. These companies offer competitive rates for full-coverage auto insurance and earn a high IQ Score based on customer satisfaction ratings, average monthly premiums, financial strength, and more.
What are the car insurance requirements in Oregon?
To drive legally in Oregon, you must have a minimum amount of insurance coverage. The state-mandated minimums are:
Bodily injury liability coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability coverage: $20,000 per accident
Personal injury protection: $15,000 per person
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability coverage: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident[4]
