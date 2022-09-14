>Seguros de Autos>Oklahoma

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Enid, Oklahoma (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Enid, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $27 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Drivers in Enid, Oklahoma, pay an overall average of $126 per month for car insurance, which is lower than the overall state average of $147 and the overall national average of $158.

Local factors like vehicle crime, traffic, and weather can all affect how likely a driver is to file an insurance claim, which influences their rates. Oklahoma is notorious for experiencing very damaging tornadoes, which can lead to a lot of expensive car insurance claims.

Here’s what you should know about comparing car insurance rates to help you save a little money on your car insurance in Enid.

Datos Breves

  • Enid drivers pay an average of $78 per month for liability coverage and $175 per month for full coverage.

  • State Farm, USAA, and Allstate offer the cheapest car insurance policies in Enid.

  • Full-coverage car insurance costs Enid drivers an average of $2,103 per year.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Enid

To find cheap car insurance in Enid, it helps to narrow your search to insurers that are known for offering a great product and service while also keeping their rates low. The auto insurance company that’s best for you depends on your unique needs, so it’s important to shop around and compare your options.

Here’s a closer look at three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Enid.

State Farm4.5$61$32Cheap rates
USAA4.5$76$40Military members and their families
Allstate4.2$84$44Safe drivers
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

State Farm offers some of the most affordable auto insurance premiums in Enid and makes it possible to save even more money thanks to the wide variety of discounts. You may be able to qualify for discounts by doing things like earning good grades if you’re a student or completing a defensive driver course.

Be sure to ask a State Farm insurance agent about what discounts you may qualify for.

Ventajas

  • Many available discounts

  • High ranking in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study

Contras

  • Policies not available online

  • Gap insurance not available

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA

USAA offers insurance services and competitive rates to military members, veterans, and their families. Nearly 3,100 Enid residents are veterans, so this company could suit the needs of many Enid families.

Ventajas

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

  • Specialized discounts for the military community

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Limited eligibility

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for safe drivers: Allstate

In Enid, there were 74 car accidents in 2021. If you’re a safe driver, you can save a lot with Allstate thanks to its DriveWise app. Using this app can lead to discounts if you practice safe driving habits. It can also help out in dangerous situations by automatically alerting authorities if it detects that you’ve been in an accident.

Ventajas

  • Offer classic car coverage and Mexico car insurance

  • Variety of available discounts

Contras

  • Negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Enid

When shopping around for the lowest car insurance rates in Enid, consider these tips to help you find a good rate:[1]

  • Compare quotes. Obtain quotes from at least three insurers to help you identify the most affordable rates.

  • Bundle policies. If an insurer offers more than just car insurance, consider combining your auto insurance with other policies like business insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, or home insurance. Many insurers offer a discount for bundling policies.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Having a history of safe driving on your record can keep premium prices low, so driving safely can pay off.

  • Adjust coverage. Each year before renewing your auto insurance policy or looking for a new one, it’s a good idea to reassess your coverage needs. You may be able to lower your coverage amount to save a little.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Enid: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance covers injuries and property damage that you cause to others in an auto accident. But it doesn’t cover your own injuries or vehicle damage. It’s a more affordable option for people with older cars or limited budgets, but it lacks the comprehensive protection of full-coverage policies.

The average monthly rate for liability-only car insurance in Enid is $78.

To find car insurance companies in Enid that offer the lowest average monthly quotes for liability policies, check out the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm27
USAA34
Allstate37
Safeco48
GEICO54
Farmers57
Mercury57
Clearcover62
Progressive65
National General68
Liberty Mutual76
CSAA77
Direct Auto80
Shelter81
GAINSCO87
Midvale Home & Auto87
The General89
Hallmark96
Foremost103
Bristol West125
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Enid: State Farm

Full-coverage insurance includes additional protection for your vehicle, combining comprehensive and collision coverage. A full-coverage policy can be very beneficial for people with newer cars or significant assets. 

It’s a more expensive option but provides a broader safety net, encompassing damage to your car, theft, and various non-collision incidents. If you finance or lease your vehicle, your lender or leasing company will require you to have full coverage.

On average, full-coverage car insurance in Enid costs $175 per month.

This next table highlights the most affordable insurance companies for full-coverage policies in Enid.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm51
USAA63
Allstate70
GEICO101
Clearcover107
Farmers107
Mercury112
Safeco121
Progressive122
Direct Auto129
National General137
Shelter151
CSAA163
Midvale Home & Auto172
The General190
Liberty Mutual192
GAINSCO198
Hallmark207
Foremost221
Bristol West255
Car insurance requirements in Oklahoma

All states have their own unique requirements regarding how much liability coverage you need to drive legally. In the state of Oklahoma, you must meet a minimum liability coverage amount of 25/50/25.[2]

This table breaks down what those numbers represent.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

While you only need to meet state minimum liability requirements, purchasing one or more of these optional types of auto insurance coverage may give you more peace of mind.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers vehicle repairs following a collision, regardless of who was at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance safeguards against non-collision damages, like natural disasters, vandalism, theft, fires, or falling objects.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you experience a total loss, gap insurance pays the difference between your loan balance and insurance settlement.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    With uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, you’ll receive coverage for damages and injuries if an uninsured or underinsured driver causes an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If possible, you want to avoid having incidents — like at-fault auto accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUI) convictions — on your driving record. These incidents can lead to increased insurance rates because they give car insurance companies cause for concern that you’re more likely to file future claims.[4]

The table below highlights how different driving incidents can affect your auto insurance rates.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm27353744
USAA34454756
Allstate37495161
Safeco48697279
GEICO54727588
Farmers57767993
Mercury57878996
Clearcover6289101101
Progressive659093106
National General689195111
Liberty Mutual76109112124
CSAA77106112126
Direct Auto80110114131
Shelter81118122125
GAINSCO87113118142
The General89123127146
Bristol West125169172205
Average cost of car insurance by age

Young drivers have less experience and are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors like speeding. This leads auto insurance companies to charge them higher rates. Once drivers reach age 35 or so, they can expect to see their premiums decrease. 

But rates begin to increase around age 70, as age-related changes to vision and reflexes put senior drivers at higher risk of accidents. 

To better understand how age affects car insurance rates, check out the following table.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$328
20s$228
30s$169
40s$153
50s$137
60s$132
70s$142
Enid car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Oklahoma, insurance companies can use your credit history to help determine insurance premiums. Having a poor credit score leads to higher rates than a good credit score because a low credit score can indicate that a driver is more likely to file claims.

The chart below gives you a look at how your credit tier can affect your car insurance rates in Enid.

Rates by Credit Tier

Enid car insurance FAQs

Check out the additional information below as you shop for car insurance coverage in Enid, Oklahoma.

  • How much is car insurance in Enid?

    Car insurance in Enid costs $78 per month for liability coverage and $175 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Enid?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Enid, with monthly liability rates of $27. USAA and Allstate also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $34 and $37.

    But the cheapest company for you will depend on multiple factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Enid?

    With an IQ Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and low rates, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Enid. Other top insurers include Allstate and USAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  2. Oklahoma Insurance Department. "Auto Insurance: Common Myths."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."

