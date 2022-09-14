Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have an incident on your record, such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, driving under the influence offense, or other moving violations, you’ll likely pay higher monthly premiums. Your insurance company may view you as a higher risk to insure if your driving record isn’t clean, so your insurance may be more expensive.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types affect your car insurance rates.

Shop for Car Insurance in Toledo, OH Rates for drivers with an incident as low as $60/month Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Past speeding tickets may qualify you as a high-risk driver in the eyes of your insurance company, so following posted speed limits is essential for keeping your insurance rates manageable.

Toledo drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $127 for a liability-only policy. Here’s a look at some of the cheapest insurers in Toledo for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 105 70 State Farm 116 63 Elephant 139 97 Auto-Owners 143 78 Safeco 149 83 Clearcover 150 95 Erie 151 83 GEICO 151 83 USAA 153 84 Nationwide 155 97 American Family 173 95 Progressive 203 111 Hugo 204 72 Travelers 208 156 Liberty Mutual 240 130 GAINSCO 241 132 Direct Auto 246 149 National General 258 129 Allstate 261 141 Commonwealth Casualty 267 113 The General 271 131 CSAA 277 158 Farmers 290 159 Dairyland 355 138 Bristol West 439 215 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Accidents can happen even if you’re being safe on the road. But if you’re found responsible for an accident, you’ll likely pay higher insurance rates going forward. Insurance companies often view at-fault accidents as red flags in your driving history, and your auto insurance costs can increase if you have one or more at-fault accidents.

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you might pay $130 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. But, you can find the cheapest coverage from State Farm at $66 per month.

Here are some of the cheapest coverage options for Toledo drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Mile Auto 110 73 State Farm 122 66 Elephant 145 101 Auto-Owners 147 80 Erie 154 85 Safeco 157 86 GEICO 158 86 USAA 160 88 Nationwide 162 101 Clearcover 172 109 American Family 179 98 Hugo 193 69 Progressive 212 115 Travelers 216 162 Liberty Mutual 250 135 GAINSCO 253 139 Direct Auto 257 155 Allstate 272 148 National General 272 137 The General 282 136 Commonwealth Casualty 288 121 CSAA 295 168 Farmers 302 166 Dairyland 366 143 Bristol West 449 220 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

If you’re convicted of driving under the influence (DUI), your auto insurance company will likely increase your rates as well. Some insurers may deny you coverage altogether because they’ll see you as a high-risk driver.

Monthly liability-insurance rates could climb to $147 if you live in Toledo and have a DUI on your record, but you can still find affordable coverage from Hugo for $75 per month.

Here are some of the cheapest insurance options for Toledo drivers with a DUI.