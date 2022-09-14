Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Ohio
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $40/mes para cobertura total en Ohio.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Situated on Lake Erie, Toledo has a lot to offer residents and visitors. Not only is the scenery lovely, but you can also enjoy zoos, art museums, and casinos, or take in a ball game at Fifth Third Field.
Drivers in Toledo pay around $86 per month on average for liability insurance, while full coverage costs $194. Policies in Toledo are slightly higher than what you might see in other Ohio cities, though still fairly affordable compared to national averages. Ohio ranks among the top 10 states for cheapest auto coverage in the U.S.
If you’re planning a move to Toledo and own a car, or you’re already a resident and simply need new coverage, here’s how to find a cheap insurance policy that meets your needs.
Datos Breves
Bodily injury and property damage liability insurance are required in Toledo.
Ohio allows insurers to review your credit score when assigning rates.
Toledo drivers can keep insurance costs low by maintaining a clean record and shopping around for coverage.
Best car insurance companies in Toledo
While State Farm offers some of the cheapest coverage overall for Toledo drivers, the right auto insurance company for you depends on your individual needs. Your driving record, credit score, age, and more affect your cost of coverage.
As you begin your search, the three insurers listed below are worth a look.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$71
$39
Affordability
Mile Auto
3.5
$56
$37
Low-mileage drivers
Hugo
3.3
$117
$40
On-demand coverage
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$90/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years. Today, it sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance.
Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$72/mo
Founded in 2017, Mile Auto is a newer insurance company that offers an innovative approach to coverage. Instead of paying a standard rate for a new policy, customers have pay-per-mile coverage. This means the less you drive, the less you pay.
Despite being a newer company, Mile Auto received an Excellent rating from AM Best for its financial strength and credit.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$50/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$141/mo
Launched in 2021, Hugo is the only insurance company offering on-demand car insurance. Drivers can open an account with Hugo without paying a down payment and choose their policy term. Hugo sells policies for three, seven, 14, or 30 days and offers three tiers of coverage: flex, which meets state-minimum liability requirements; basic, which adds medical and accidental death coverage to liability; and full, which adds comprehensive and collision to the basic plan.
Using the Hugo app, drivers can turn coverage on and off so they only pay for the days when they’re actually using coverage.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified
Great Option for Liability Coverage
Excellent.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Toledo
Auto insurance companies look at many factors when determining your insurance premiums, including your age, driving history, credit score, and more. Some of these factors are outside your control, but you can do several things to get the most affordable coverage possible, including:
Compare auto insurance. Shopping around for car insurance coverage is essential for finding an affordable policy. Consider using an insurance-comparison site to make the process easier.
Ask about discounts. Discounts vary based on the insurer, so ask about available discounts as you shop for car insurance.
Obey the rules of the road. Driving incidents increase your insurance costs, so following the rules of the road is one of the best ways to keep your coverage affordable.
Choose a higher deductible. In some cases, you could request a higher deductible from your insurance company in exchange for lower monthly premiums.[1] But if you go down this path, make sure you don’t select a deductible so high you can’t afford to pay it should you need to file a claim.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Toledo: Mile Auto
Liability car insurance protects you financially in an accident if you’re at fault and injure another driver or their passengers or cause damage to their vehicle. It can also cover property damage you cause while driving. For instance, if you back into your neighbor’s fence, your liability insurance would likely kick in.
However, liability insurance doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle or your medical expenses. As such, liability coverage is often the most inexpensive on the market.
Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability-only insurance in Toledo for $48 per month. Here are some more of the cheapest options for liability insurance.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
48
State Farm
49
Hugo
50
Auto-Owners
58
Erie
58
Safeco
58
GEICO
63
USAA
64
Clearcover
67
American Family
71
Midvale Home & Auto
71
Elephant
73
Nationwide
73
Progressive
81
Commonwealth Casualty
88
Liberty Mutual
92
The General
96
National General
98
Dairyland
102
GAINSCO
103
Allstate
108
Direct Auto
110
CSAA
116
Travelers
117
Farmers
121
State Auto
134
Bristol West
161
Foremost
169
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Toledo: Mile Auto
Full-coverage car insurance provides additional protection. Full coverage typically includes liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance covers damage to your car no matter which driver is at fault in an accident, while comprehensive insurance compensates you for damage to your car due to an event outside your control, like theft, burglary, fire, or severe weather.
In Toldeo Mile Auto offers the cheapest full-coverage rates at $72 per month.
Below are the most affordable full-coverage policies in Toledo.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
72
State Farm
90
Elephant
105
Erie
105
Safeco
105
Auto-Owners
106
Clearcover
106
GEICO
115
Nationwide
117
USAA
117
Midvale Home & Auto
124
American Family
130
Hugo
141
Progressive
149
Travelers
156
Liberty Mutual
170
Direct Auto
182
GAINSCO
188
National General
195
Allstate
199
The General
199
CSAA
204
Commonwealth Casualty
209
Farmers
221
State Auto
235
Dairyland
262
Bristol West
328
Foremost
359
Car insurance requirements in Ohio
Ohio is an at-fault state, or tort, state, meaning that the driver responsible for a motor vehicle accident is required to cover the cost of damages and injuries as a result of that accident. All Ohio drivers are required to carry at least the following minimum car insurance coverage to help protect themselves and others:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
If you want more financial protection, you can always add coverage that exceeds the state minimum requirements. To further augment your coverage, you may want to consider:
Collision insurance
If your car incurs damage in an accident, collision coverage can pay for repairs.
Comprehensive insurance
If an event outside of your control damages your vehicle, comprehensive insurance can compensate you.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance
This coverage protects you if you’re in an accident with someone who doesn’t have adequate car insurance coverage.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you have an incident on your record, such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, driving under the influence offense, or other moving violations, you’ll likely pay higher monthly premiums. Your insurance company may view you as a higher risk to insure if your driving record isn’t clean, so your insurance may be more expensive.
In the sections that follow, you’ll see how different incident types affect your car insurance rates.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Past speeding tickets may qualify you as a high-risk driver in the eyes of your insurance company, so following posted speed limits is essential for keeping your insurance rates manageable.
Toledo drivers with a speeding ticket pay a monthly average of $127 for a liability-only policy. Here’s a look at some of the cheapest insurers in Toledo for drivers with a speeding ticket.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
105
70
State Farm
116
63
Elephant
139
97
Auto-Owners
143
78
Safeco
149
83
Clearcover
150
95
Erie
151
83
GEICO
151
83
USAA
153
84
Nationwide
155
97
American Family
173
95
Progressive
203
111
Hugo
204
72
Travelers
208
156
Liberty Mutual
240
130
GAINSCO
241
132
Direct Auto
246
149
National General
258
129
Allstate
261
141
Commonwealth Casualty
267
113
The General
271
131
CSAA
277
158
Farmers
290
159
Dairyland
355
138
Bristol West
439
215
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Accidents can happen even if you’re being safe on the road. But if you’re found responsible for an accident, you’ll likely pay higher insurance rates going forward. Insurance companies often view at-fault accidents as red flags in your driving history, and your auto insurance costs can increase if you have one or more at-fault accidents.
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you might pay $130 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. But, you can find the cheapest coverage from State Farm at $66 per month.
Here are some of the cheapest coverage options for Toledo drivers with an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
110
73
State Farm
122
66
Elephant
145
101
Auto-Owners
147
80
Erie
154
85
Safeco
157
86
GEICO
158
86
USAA
160
88
Nationwide
162
101
Clearcover
172
109
American Family
179
98
Hugo
193
69
Progressive
212
115
Travelers
216
162
Liberty Mutual
250
135
GAINSCO
253
139
Direct Auto
257
155
Allstate
272
148
National General
272
137
The General
282
136
Commonwealth Casualty
288
121
CSAA
295
168
Farmers
302
166
Dairyland
366
143
Bristol West
449
220
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
If you’re convicted of driving under the influence (DUI), your auto insurance company will likely increase your rates as well. Some insurers may deny you coverage altogether because they’ll see you as a high-risk driver.
Monthly liability-insurance rates could climb to $147 if you live in Toledo and have a DUI on your record, but you can still find affordable coverage from Hugo for $75 per month.
Here are some of the cheapest insurance options for Toledo drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
122
81
State Farm
147
80
Erie
157
87
Elephant
171
119
Safeco
171
94
Auto-Owners
173
94
Clearcover
173
109
GEICO
187
103
Nationwide
190
119
USAA
190
104
American Family
212
116
Hugo
212
75
Progressive
243
132
Travelers
254
190
Liberty Mutual
277
150
Direct Auto
296
179
Commonwealth Casualty
306
129
GAINSCO
306
168
National General
317
160
Allstate
324
176
The General
324
156
CSAA
332
189
Farmers
360
197
Dairyland
427
166
Bristol West
534
262
Foremost
584
275
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Car insurance rates are generally the most affordable for drivers between the ages of 35 and 70. If you’re a senior in Toledo younger than 70 with a clean record, your insurance rates will likely be quite affordable. But as you age, those rates begin to climb. This is because insurers see seniors older than 70 as a greater risk to insure, due to decreased cognitive abilities and the increased likelihood of severe injury in an accident.
Senior drivers in Toledo pay an average of $56 per month for liability-only coverage. Below, you can see average monthly quotes from several Toledo insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
49
33
State Farm
62
34
Erie
71
39
Elephant
74
51
Auto-Owners
75
41
Nationwide
78
49
Safeco
80
44
GEICO
81
45
USAA
84
46
Clearcover
89
57
American Family
91
50
Progressive
95
52
Travelers
110
82
Direct Auto
125
76
Liberty Mutual
125
68
GAINSCO
139
76
CSAA
140
80
National General
141
71
Allstate
144
78
The General
146
70
Commonwealth Casualty
147
62
Farmers
155
85
Dairyland
190
74
Bristol West
235
116
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Unfortunately, car insurance for young adults isn’t as affordable as it is for their middle-aged counterparts. In particular, insurance companies view teens as a high risk to insure because they don’t have past driving experience.
But you can take certain steps to help keep your insurance costs low if you’re a teen driver in Toledo. For example, you might opt to stay on your parents’ insurance as opposed to getting your own policy, or you could choose a safe vehicle or an insurer that offers good student discounts.
Teen drivers in Toledo pay $149 per month for liability-only car insurance, on average. Here’s what to expect in terms of insurance costs if you’re a teen driver shopping for coverage in Toledo.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Mile Auto
138
92
State Farm
153
83
Elephant
172
120
Auto-Owners
175
96
GEICO
179
98
Safeco
186
103
Clearcover
188
119
Erie
190
105
USAA
191
105
Nationwide
198
124
American Family
219
120
Hugo
252
89
Progressive
265
144
Travelers
278
209
Liberty Mutual
284
154
The General
315
152
Direct Auto
329
199
GAINSCO
333
183
CSAA
340
193
Allstate
346
188
Commonwealth Casualty
362
153
National General
367
184
Farmers
381
209
Dairyland
421
164
Bristol West
540
265
Foremost
635
299
Here’s how your credit may affect your overall car insurance quotes in Toledo.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Toledo?
Car insurance isn’t more expensive in Toledo compared to the rest of the country. Ohio ranks among the top 10 cheapest states for auto insurance. And while drivers in Toledo pay more for car insurance than drivers in other Ohio cities, auto coverage is still affordable compared to the national average.
Drivers in Toledo pay $194 per month for full-coverage auto insurance compared to the national full-coverage average of $213.
More cities in Ohio
If you move from another Ohio city to Toledo, you can expect your insurance costs to go up. Here’s a look at how the average car insurance quote in Toledo compares with other Ohio cities.
City
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Cincinnati
$177
$83
Cleveland
$190
$86
Columbus
$188
$84
Dayton
$167
$75
Hamilton
$160
$80
Springfield
$128
$61
Toledo car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about how to find the most affordable insurance companies in Toledo, the answers below can help.
How much is car insurance in Toledo?
Drivers in Toledo pay around $86 per month on average for liability insurance, while full coverage costs $194. While this is more than most other Ohio cities, it’s significantly less than many other areas around the country. In fact, Ohio is one of the 10 cheapest states for car insurance.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Toledo?
Mile Auto, State Farm, and Hugo are the cheapest insurance companies in Toledo. But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on several factors, including your age, ZIP code, type of car you drive, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Toledo?
State Farm, Mile Auto, and Hugo rank as three of the top insurers in Ohio. State Farm has a commendable Insurify Quality Score of 4.4 and is the nation’s leading insurer in terms of number of policies written. Meanwhile, Mile Auto and Hugo offer unprecedented control of your coverage by allowing you to only insure your vehicle when you want to or pay your insurance based on miles driven.
What factors affect your car insurance rates in Toledo, Ohio?
Several factors affect your car insurance rates, including your age, marital status, credit score, and more. Where you live, your driving record, and other factors also influence your rates.
Does your credit history affect your car insurance in Toledo?
It can. Ohio allows insurers to review your credit history when determining your rates. This is important because research shows that drivers with better credit history pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. In Ohio, the average rate for someone with a poor credit history is $109 more per month than for someone with an excellent credit history.
How can you get a quote for car insurance in Toledo?
Using a quote-comparison platform is an easy way to secure cheap insurance in Ohio because it allows you to compare quotes from several insurers side by side. If you’d rather get individualized quotes, you can contact local insurers to find them.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Jess UllrichInsurance Writer
Jess es una escritora de finanzas personales que lleva más de una década creando contenidos financieros y empresariales. Su trabajo se ha publicado en Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost entre otros. Antes de trabajar haciendo freelance a tiempo completo, Jess fue editora en Investopedia, The Balance y FinanceBuzz. Conéctase con ella en LinkedIn.