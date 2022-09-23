Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Montana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $100/mes para cobertura total en Montana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
When buying car insurance, one size definitely doesn’t fit all. Montana drivers must buy both bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage to drive legally in the state. Insurance companies must offer uninsured motorist coverage as well, but it’s not a legal requirement in Montana.
Understanding the requirements in your state can help you comply with local laws and provide peace of mind when you’re on the road. Regardless of what kind of coverage you end up buying, always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before choosing a policy.
Montana car insurance requirements
Montana state law requires all vehicles registered in the state to carry specific liability insurance coverages to ensure all drivers have financial responsibility in case of an accident. Those minimum requirements are:
While buying uninsured motorist coverage isn’t a legal requirement in Montana, all car insurance companies operating in the state must include the coverage by default. You have to reject the coverage in writing to have it removed from your policy.[2]
Bodily injury liability
Bodily injury liability coverage pays for injuries you cause to someone else when you cause a car accident. In Big Sky Country, you must carry minimum bodily injury limits of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident.
For example, imagine you cause an accident that results in $30,000 in medical bills for the other driver and $30,000 in medical bills for their passenger. If you have the state minimum policy limits, your insurance policy will only cover up to $25,000 for each injured party but only up to $50,000 for all injuries in the accident, leaving you with $10,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.
Property damage liability
Property damage liability coverage applies to damages you cause to someone else’s property with your vehicle. This could include another car, a fence, or even a building. The minimum limit for property damage liability in Montana is $20,000 per accident.
Do you need more than the state-minimum coverage in Montana?
No, you don’t typically need more than the state-minimum coverage in Montana. However, if you have a loan on your car, your lender may require you to carry full-coverage car insurance. Full coverage typically includes liability coverage along with collision and comprehensive insurance.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle resulting from a collision, regardless of who was at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car caused by events other than collisions, such as theft, vandalism, fire, or hail damage.
Even if you own your car outright, it might be a good idea to opt for full coverage if you have a new or expensive car or can’t afford to pay for the damage if you get into an accident. Expenses can add up very quickly, so the extra few bucks per month may be well worth it.
The cost of liability-only car insurance in Montana
Liability-only car insurance covers only the expenses related to injuries of other people or damage to their property — not your own damage or injuries. In Montana, liability-only coverage averages $94 per month, or $1,126 per year.
The table below shows the companies offering the cheapest auto insurance quotes for liability-only policies in Montana.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
49
Bristol West
91
The General
102
Foremost
108
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Montana
Full-coverage car insurance provides liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages. Full-coverage car insurance in Montana costs an average of $196 per month, or $2,346 per year.
The table below shows the companies offering the cheapest quotes for full-coverage car insurance in the state.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
100
Midvale Home & Auto
136
The General
209
Bristol West
232
Foremost
264
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Montana
Getting caught driving a motor vehicle without proof of insurance in Montana can lead to severe penalties:
Fines: If law enforcement catches you driving without insurance, a first offense typically results in a fine of $250 to $500. Subsequent offenses can lead to higher fines.
Registration suspension: Law enforcement may suspend your registration. You’ll need to show proof of insurance and pay a fee to get it reinstated.
Jail time: If a police officer catches you driving without insurance three or more times, you may spend up to 10 days in county jail.
License suspension: If you get caught driving without insurance four or more times, law enforcement may suspend your driver’s license.[3]
Optional car insurance coverages to consider
The following aren’t required in Montana, but you may be able to purchase these add-on coverages to get greater protection and peace of mind on the road.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers, regardless of who was at fault in the accident.
Helpful for anyone who finances their vehicle, gap insurance covers the difference between what you owe on your car loan and its current market value if it’s stolen or totaled.
Rideshare coverage
Rideshare coverageprotects your vehicle if you use it for a rideshare service, such as Uber or Lyft.
Montana car insurance requirements FAQs
Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about Montana’s car insurance requirements.
Does Montana require car insurance?
Yes. Montana law requires car insurance. Drivers must have at least the state-mandated minimum liability coverage to drive legally.
How does car insurance work in Montana?
Car insurance in Montana works by requiring drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of liability coverage. This coverage pays for bodily injury and property damage the policyholder causes to other people in an accident.
Do you need car insurance to register a car in Montana?
Yes, you need proof of car insurance to register a vehicle in Montana.
Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Montana?
In Montana, car insurance generally follows the car rather than the driver. This means if you drive another person’s car with their permission and get into an accident, the owner’s car insurance should cover the damage rather than your own.
Is Montana a no-fault state for car accidents?
No. Montana is not a no-fault state. It uses an at-fault system, where the driver responsible for the accident is liable for damages.