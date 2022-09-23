Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Michigan
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $90/mes para cobertura total en Michigan.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Michigan drivers pay around $4,141 per year on average for full-coverage car insurance, Insurify data shows. By comparison, drivers in Hawaii — the state with the cheapest average coverage — pay just $1,354 per year for full coverage.
Michigan's high state insurance requirements, severe weather, and significant number of uninsured drivers contribute to its high insurance costs. But drivers in the Great Lakes State can still find affordable coverage by comparing car insurance quotes from multiple companies.
Datos Breves
Detroit has some of the highest insurance rates in the state.
Grand Rapids has some of the cheapest rates for car insurance in Michigan.
Auto-Owners and USAA offer the cheapest insurance policies in the state.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Michigan?
Living in the most expensive state for car insurance, Michigan drivers pay more than double what drivers pay in the 10 cheapest states for auto insurance.
Average Michigan car insurance rates by city
Car insurance rates differ from city to city, even within the same state, due to several location-based factors. Local crime rates and accident rates, as well as population density, weather, and more, may influence average rates by city.
“Insurance carriers have started to break the likelihood of a claim down to counties, ZIP codes, and even parts of bigger cities,” says Zack Fortman, an independent insurance agent at Fortman Insurance Services. “If you live in an area that has a higher percentage of claims, then your auto insurance will be higher.”
A high amount of claims filed in your area will generally result in higher car insurance rates. Drivers in urban areas often pay above-average rates because of an increased risk of vandalism, car theft, accidents, and other hazards.[2]
The table below shows the average monthly rate for both liability-only and full-coverage car insurance in some Michigan cities.
Average Michigan car insurance rates by insurance company
The auto insurance provider you choose will also determine your insurance rates. Some insurance companies offer Michigan drivers lower rates than other companies.
The cheapest provider won’t be the same for everyone, even in the same state. Each insurance company uses its own calculation methods to set rates. As a result, the cheapest policy for one person could be more expensive for someone else.
As you can see from the table below, Auto-Owners and USAA offer the lowest average insurance premiums in Michigan.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
111
66
USAA
112
67
Chubb
122
72
Safeco
146
92
GEICO
170
100
Progressive
185
125
Nationwide
227
134
State Farm
231
137
Travelers
267
158
Liberty Mutual
275
153
Direct Auto
306
150
Bristol West
321
185
Average Michigan car insurance rates by age
“Age is another big factor when it comes to determining an auto insurance rate for someone,” Fortman says. “Younger drivers typically have claims more frequently, and they tend to be bigger claims.”
Young drivers tend to pay much higher car insurance rates than older drivers due to their lack of driving experience putting them at a higher risk of filing a claim. For example, drivers between 16 and 19 represent just 3.5% of licensed drivers but account for nearly 9% of car accidents.[3]
Find average monthly quotes by your age category below.
Average Michigan car insurance rates by gender
Gender may also affect car insurance rates. Women are often considered to be safer drivers than men, and they tend to have fewer serious accidents and DUIs. Because of that, insurance companies often charge women lower premiums than men.
Like in a few other states, Michigan law prohibits providers from using someone’s gender as a factor when setting insurance premiums.[4]
Average Michigan car insurance rates by marital status
In many states, married drivers pay about 5% less for auto insurance than single drivers. However, the same Michigan legislation that bans insurance companies from charging someone based on their gender also prohibits discrimination based on marital status. As a result, auto providers in Michigan can’t charge someone higher premiums simply because they aren’t married.
The table below provides some examples of the liability rates Michigan insurers offer married people versus single drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Married
Single
Auto-Owners
72
66
USAA
73
67
Chubb
78
72
Safeco
100
92
GEICO
109
100
Progressive
136
125
Nationwide
146
134
State Farm
149
137
Direct Auto
163
150
Liberty Mutual
166
153
Travelers
172
157
Bristol West
201
184
Average Michigan car insurance rates by driving record
One of the most important factors determining your auto insurance premiums, your driving record includes any recent traffic violations. Drivers with clean records tend to earn the lowest insurance rates, and even a single violation can increase your rates.
How much your rate increases after a violation generally depends on the seriousness of the offense. For example, failing to stop at a red light or stop sign might increase your rates only slightly, but negligent driving or driving under the influence can double your rates.
In Michigan, most violations stay on your driving record for at least seven years, while some more serious offenses will remain for 10 years. Two violations — causing a fatality and driving while impaired (DWI) — stay on your driving record permanently.
Quote Price by Driving Record
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Michigan car insurance rates by credit score
In many states, auto insurers can consider your credit score as an important factor in determining your car insurance rates. Auto insurers generally offer drivers with good credit lower rates because they consider them to be at a lower risk of filing a claim.
But in Michigan, it’s illegal for insurance companies to use your credit score to set your insurance rates. Your credit score — along with your gender and marital status — qualify as non-driving factors that can’t be part of insurance rates.
Michigan minimum car insurance requirements
Like nearly every state in the country, Michigan requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of insurance coverage to protect themselves and others if they cause an accident.
Michigan has no-fault auto insurance, which includes three main components:
Personal injury protection (PIP): This coverage pays for your medical bills if you experience injury due to an accident, regardless of fault and with no maximum limit. It may also cover wages lost from injury up to a certain amount for up to three years.
Property protection insurance (PPI): Similar to the property damage liability insurance required in other states, PPI insurance pays for up to $1 million for damage to other people’s property or parked vehicles you cause in Michigan.
Residual liability insurance: Drivers must carry at least $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident for bodily injury coverage and $10,000 of property damage liability coverage for an accident in another state.[5]
Michigan car insurance FAQs
Here are answers to some common questions about Michigan car insurance rates.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Michigan?
Michigan drivers pay an average of $184 per month for liability coverage and $345 per month for full coverage. With an overall average annual premium of $3,175, Michigan drivers face the highest insurance rates in the country.
What factors affect car insurance costs in Michigan?
Your driving history, age, location, and coverage amount all affect the cost of your Michigan car insurance premiums. Unlike in many states, however, Michigan providers can’t take into account your gender, credit score, marital status, or other non-driving factors when determining rates.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Michigan?
Car insurance rates vary by location in Michigan. Someone who lives in an area with a high number of insurance claims will likely pay more for their premiums.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Michigan?
Some of the best insurance companies in Michigan include Auto-Owners, USAA, and Chubb, which also all offer the lowest rates in the state. But the best provider may vary for everyone, so it’s important to shop around.
Is car insurance required in Michigan?
Yes, Michigan law requires all drivers to have car insurance. As a no-fault insurance state, drivers must have both personal injury protection and property protection insurance. The state also requires both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.
Erin Gobler es una escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales basada en Madison, Wisconsin. Con más de cinco años de experiencia, Erin ha cubierto temas como inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones importantes como Business Insider, Fox Business y Time. Erin recibió su bachillerato de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Oshkosh en 2013, estudiando periodismo y ciencias políticas. También recibió un certificado de planificación financiera de la Universidad de Boston en 2022.
