What Is TV Insurance, and Is It Worth It?

Is TV insurance worth it?

Deciding whether TV protection coverage is worth it depends on the cost of the policy and the potential cost without it.

For example, suppose you buy a $1,000 TV and an insurance policy for $25 per month. After three years, you would have spent $900 on the policy. That slightly beats the cost of completely replacing the TV, but after three years and four months, you’d pay more for insurance than the cost of the TV.

But if you bought a more expensive model for $5,000, the cost of the protection plan would be less than the price to replace it.

You should also consider risk exposure. If you move frequently, your TV may be more susceptible to damage during transit. If you have pets and children, accidental spills and bumps may be more likely. But if you have a quiet, uneventful household and never move your TV around, TV insurance may not be necessary.

Pros and cons of TV insurance

TV insurance can be worthwhile, especially if your TV is often subject to risks. But insurance can cost more than the TV after a few years, so it’s important to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of a protection plan.

Pros Can cover costly TV repairs or replacements

Can provide protection against accidental damage

Whole-home policies can protect multiple devices Cons Typically has exclusions

Policy cost may exceed your TV’s value over time

You may have to pay a deductible if you file a claim

TV insurance vs. homeowners or renters insurance

Homeowners and renters insurance policies typically cover your possessions against perils like fire, theft, and vandalism, but not accidents, wear and tear, or breakdowns.[3]

Using homeowners or renters insurance for a TV may not be practical if your deductible exceeds the TV’s value. And filing a claim could lead to higher premiums when your policy renews.

Filing a claim with your homeowners or renters insurance usually makes sense for larger claims, and less so for isolated incidents with your TV.