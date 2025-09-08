Home>Device Insurance

What Is TV Insurance, and Is It Worth It?

TV insurance can be worthwhile, depending on the replacement costs and what the policy covers.

Bob Haegele
Written byBob Haegele
Bob Haegele
Bob Haegele

Bob Haegele is a freelance writer specializing in a variety of topics, including credit cards, insurance, banking, and small to medium business (SMB). He has been freelancing since 2018 and become a full-time freelancer in 2020. His work has been published at Yahoo Finance, Newsweek, Business Insider, and several other well-known publications.

Bob has a passion for helping others learn about money but understands there is rarely a one-size-fits-all solution to financial problems. That’s why he enjoys helping people get into the weeds of financial topics, learning as much as possible to make a more informed decision.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

You don’t typically carry your TV around like your phone or laptop, but it can still be at risk for damage. For example, you could drop it while moving. And TVs can fail over time due to wear and tear.

TV insurance can provide financial protection to repair or replace your TV. It can be especially useful for situations that a manufacturer’s warranty won’t cover, like a moving mishap.

A TV protection plan can sometimes be worth buying, but that isn’t always the case. We’ll explain what TV insurance is, what it covers, and whether you should consider buying it.

Quick Facts

  • Most TV insurance isn’t really an insurance policy. It’s an extended warranty that you can buy from a third-party company.

  • You can buy a policy that covers just your TV, or you can opt for a home appliance warranty that covers your TV and other home devices.

  • The average cost for a TV is $400 to $500, according to TomsGuide.com.[1] But you can also find large, cutting-edge sets that cost several thousand dollars.

What is TV insurance?

TV insurance is an insurance policy that protects TVs against accidental damage and wear and tear. It’s different from a manufacturer’s warranty. A TV manufacturer’s warranty typically covers specific types of product failures for a limited time period. TV insurance often provides more comprehensive coverage and a longer coverage period.

For example, a TV policy may provide coverage against unexpected electrical or mechanical breakdowns, drops, spills, and theft. Some plans let you insure your TV along with other devices in your home.

TV insurance may also be available from retailers, warranty companies, and insurance companies, so check multiple plans before buying.

Types of TV protection plans

You have multiple options for protecting your TV, including manufacturer warranties, extended warranties, and whole-home warranties. Your homeowners or renters insurance may even cover your TV if a covered event damages it.

Here are some TV protection plan options to consider:

  • Manufacturer warranty: A manufacturer warranty generally lasts a limited time (typically 90 days) and covers manufacturing defects and other product issues. It may cover all parts and labor or, more commonly, specific components or types of defects.[2]

  • Extended warranties: These plans often work like service contracts and may pay to repair or replace your TV. It’s important to understand all the terms and conditions of your plan so you know what it covers and what it won’t. You can often buy extended warranties from manufacturers, retailers, or third parties, and deductibles vary.

  • Whole-home warranties: These warranties cover many devices, including TVs, laptops, game consoles, and appliances.

  • Home insurance: Your homeowners or renters insurance policy may also pay to replace your TV, but only if a covered event damages it. For example, if you drop your TV while moving, your homeowners coverage won’t apply. But if a house fire destroys your television, your homeowners insurance would cover the TV — along with any other personal property lost in the fire.

Type of TV Insurance
sort ascsort desc
What It Covers
sort ascsort desc
Duration
sort ascsort desc
Estimated Cost
sort ascsort desc
Manufacturer warrantyManufacturing defectsLimited: Usually 90 days to 12 monthsTypically included with purchase
Extended warrantyService and repair costs2 or 5 yearsVaries, but typically $100–$600
Whole-home warrantyNormal wear and tearOngoingStarting at around $20/month
Home or renters insurancePersonal possessions lost or damaged in a covered eventOngoing$3,259 (average annual cost of homeowners insurance); $240 (average annual cost of renters insurance )

What kind of damage does TV insurance cover?

TV insurance coverage varies based on the provider and the type of protection plan you choose. But protection plans usually cover:

  • Accidental damage: TV insurance covers your TV against incidents like drops, spills, and screen damage.

  • Screen failure: A TV insurance policy may cover parts and labor for a covered hardware failure.

  • Humidity: Some third-party TV warranties may cover damage due to heat or humidity.

  • Breakdown: TV insurance often covers you against mechanical or electrical breakdown. For example, if the TV’s speaker stops working, or something damages the power cord, your TV insurance will likely cover it.

Despite the added cost, TV insurance often protects you against things manufacturer warranties won’t. This can make it worth buying, especially for pricier TVs.

What won’t TV insurance cover?

Just as a manufacturer’s warranty won’t cover accidental damage, your TV insurance policy doesn’t cover everything that might happen. For example, it likely won’t cover normal wear and tear, misuse and abuse, cosmetic damage, or burn-in.

Remember that the specifics of what a policy does and doesn’t cover may vary depending on the coverage type and the insurance company. It’s important to review your protection plan’s details to know exactly what it covers.

Is TV insurance worth it?

Deciding whether TV protection coverage is worth it depends on the cost of the policy and the potential cost without it.

For example, suppose you buy a $1,000 TV and an insurance policy for $25 per month. After three years, you would have spent $900 on the policy. That slightly beats the cost of completely replacing the TV, but after three years and four months, you’d pay more for insurance than the cost of the TV.

But if you bought a more expensive model for $5,000, the cost of the protection plan would be less than the price to replace it.

You should also consider risk exposure. If you move frequently, your TV may be more susceptible to damage during transit. If you have pets and children, accidental spills and bumps may be more likely. But if you have a quiet, uneventful household and never move your TV around, TV insurance may not be necessary.

Pros and cons of TV insurance

TV insurance can be worthwhile, especially if your TV is often subject to risks. But insurance can cost more than the TV after a few years, so it’s important to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of a protection plan.

Pros

  • Can cover costly TV repairs or replacements

  • Can provide protection against accidental damage

  • Whole-home policies can protect multiple devices

Cons

  • Typically has exclusions

  • Policy cost may exceed your TV’s value over time

  • You may have to pay a deductible if you file a claim

TV insurance vs. homeowners or renters insurance

Homeowners and renters insurance policies typically cover your possessions against perils like fire, theft, and vandalism, but not accidents, wear and tear, or breakdowns.[3]

Using homeowners or renters insurance for a TV may not be practical if your deductible exceeds the TV’s value. And filing a claim could lead to higher premiums when your policy renews.

Filing a claim with your homeowners or renters insurance usually makes sense for larger claims, and less so for isolated incidents with your TV.

How to file a claim with your TV insurance provider

The claims process for a TV insurance provider varies, but these are the general steps:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7955361cf0/customer-support-1.svg

    1. Contact your provider

    Call or file online as soon as you notice the damage, informing customer service of the issue.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0cc2b7beaf/insurify-icons-auto-gold-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    2. Provide documentation

    You’ll probably need to provide proof of purchase, photos of the damage, and a description of what happened.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/340cccf72f/recovery-and-repair-96x96-orange_009-tools.svg

    3. Schedule service or replacement

    Depending on the damage, the provider might send a technician, ship a replacement, or allow a repair.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    4. Track your claim

    Some protection plan companies allow you to track your claim online. It’s a good idea to stay on top of the process so you can get your TV repaired or replaced quickly.

TV insurance FAQs

TV insurance can help pay for issues that a manufacturer’s warranty won’t cover. But not everyone needs it. If you still have questions about TV insurance, here’s some additional information to help you.

  • How much does a TV protection plan cost?

    The cost of TV protection depends on the coverage type and level. Basic plans may start at a few dollars per month, while whole-home coverage can cost more than $20 per month.

  • How much does it cost to repair a TV?

    The cost to replace a component like a screen can be more than $1,000 without insurance, but it’s usually much less with insurance. Your coverage may pay for all or part of the needed repairs.

  • Will renters insurance cover a cracked TV screen?

    Renters insurance might cover a cracked screen if the damage is the result of a covered event. For example, if a tree limb falls through your apartment roof and hits your TV screen, renters insurance would likely pay to replace the set — along with any other personal property damaged in the covered event. But it won’t pay for isolated TV issues, like those caused by a child or pet.

  • Does contents insurance cover TVs?

    Contents insurance might cover a TV if it’s damaged due to a covered peril, like fire, theft, or vandalism. But it typically won’t cover accidental damage caused by a person.

Sources

  1. TomsGuide. "How much should you spend on a new TV? Here’s what you get for $500, $1,000 and $1,500."
  2. TVpartsTODAY. "Understanding Your TV Warranty: A Guide to What’s Covered & What’s Not."
  3. Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). "Homeowners Insurance Basics."
Bob Haegele
Bob Haegele

Bob Haegele is a freelance writer specializing in a variety of topics, including credit cards, insurance, banking, and small to medium business (SMB). He has been freelancing since 2018 and become a full-time freelancer in 2020. His work has been published at Yahoo Finance, Newsweek, Business Insider, and several other well-known publications.

Bob has a passion for helping others learn about money but understands there is rarely a one-size-fits-all solution to financial problems. That’s why he enjoys helping people get into the weeds of financial topics, learning as much as possible to make a more informed decision.

Learn More
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo