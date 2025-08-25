How to file a phone insurance claim

Each insurance company has a slightly different claims process, and your coverage terms can also vary depending on what protection plan you purchase.[1] But most cellphone insurance claims follow the same general process.

1. Have necessary information on hand

A good place to start is by checking the policy document that came with your cellphone insurance plan. It lists the exact scenarios and requirements the insurance company will cover, so you know if you can submit a claim.

You’ll also need to provide certain information. Collecting these details in advance can speed up the claims process:[2]

Purchase date

Incident contact info

Device brand and model

Proof of loss or damage, such as a police report, if necessary

Device identification number, such as the international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) number or serial number

2. Start your claim

Most cellphone insurance plans make it easy to file a claim by calling customer service or logging into an online claim center. You’ll submit the information you rounded up, like your phone’s IMEI number, into a claims form that your insurer will process.

Your insurance company may contact you to request more information or additional documentation. Look for any communications from the claims support team, such as emails, phone calls, or letters.

3. Pay your deductible

You’ll generally need to pay a deductible each time you file a mobile phone insurance claim, just like you would with other insurance policies. A deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your coverage begins to kick in.

You’ll typically pay that deductible up front when you submit the claims form. But your insurer may let you pay it out of your phone bill during the next billing cycle, too, along with any other service fees or charges.

The amount of your deductible can vary depending on your smartphone type and the kind of damage claim you’re filing. For example, AppleCare+ charges a $29 deductible for a cracked screen repair on an iPhone, or $149 for a theft loss.[3]

4. Wait for claim approval

After you submit your claims form and arrange your deductible payment, you’ll receive a confirmation email, often with a link to track your claim status online. The processing time for most mobile phone insurance claim types ranges from same-day service to a few business days. The policy document details from your insurer will outline the anticipated turnaround time.

Keep an eye out for any communications from the support team, as they may request additional documentation for your smartphone.

5. Activate your new phone

Depending on your device protection plan, your smartphone may qualify for a repair or replacement. Policies vary a bit more with each insurance company, but here are some possible outcomes:

You’ll get sent a replacement phone of equal value and model.

You’ll receive a temporary replacement phone until yours is fixed.

You’ll bring your phone to an independent damage repair shop and file for reimbursement.