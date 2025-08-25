Home>Device Insurance>Phones

How to File a Phone Insurance Claim

Know what steps to take to get a quick replacement for a lost, stolen, or damaged phone.

Lindsay VanSomeren
Written byLindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

  • 8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Sara Getman
Edited bySara Getman
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Losing or breaking your phone can be overwhelming, as they’re expensive to fix and replace. But if you lose or break your smartphone, first check your monthly phone bill. Many people forget that they purchased a cellphone protection plan.

These handy policies protect you if someone steals your phone or if you lose or damage it. But first, you’ll need to file a claim for those coverage benefits. Luckily, cellphone insurance claims are relatively straightforward. Still, knowing what to expect can help smooth out the process even further.

Here’s what you need to know about filing a phone insurance claim.

Quick Facts

  • Some device protection plans offer same-day fixes and replacements.

  • Most cellphone carriers offer a 30- to 60-day window after purchase to add device protection to your phone bill.

  • Cellphone insurance is more commonly sold by your carrier or a specialized insurance company than by standard home and auto insurers.

How to file a phone insurance claim

Each insurance company has a slightly different claims process, and your coverage terms can also vary depending on what protection plan you purchase.[1] But most cellphone insurance claims follow the same general process.

1. Have necessary information on hand

A good place to start is by checking the policy document that came with your cellphone insurance plan. It lists the exact scenarios and requirements the insurance company will cover, so you know if you can submit a claim.

You’ll also need to provide certain information. Collecting these details in advance can speed up the claims process:[2]

  • Purchase date

  • Incident contact info

  • Device brand and model

  • Proof of loss or damage, such as a police report, if necessary

  • Device identification number, such as the international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) number or serial number

2. Start your claim

Most cellphone insurance plans make it easy to file a claim by calling customer service or logging into an online claim center. You’ll submit the information you rounded up, like your phone’s IMEI number, into a claims form that your insurer will process.

Your insurance company may contact you to request more information or additional documentation. Look for any communications from the claims support team, such as emails, phone calls, or letters.

3. Pay your deductible

You’ll generally need to pay a deductible each time you file a mobile phone insurance claim, just like you would with other insurance policies. A deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your coverage begins to kick in.

You’ll typically pay that deductible up front when you submit the claims form. But your insurer may let you pay it out of your phone bill during the next billing cycle, too, along with any other service fees or charges.

The amount of your deductible can vary depending on your smartphone type and the kind of damage claim you’re filing. For example, AppleCare+ charges a $29 deductible for a cracked screen repair on an iPhone, or $149 for a theft loss.[3]

4. Wait for claim approval

After you submit your claims form and arrange your deductible payment, you’ll receive a confirmation email, often with a link to track your claim status online. The processing time for most mobile phone insurance claim types ranges from same-day service to a few business days. The policy document details from your insurer will outline the anticipated turnaround time. 

Keep an eye out for any communications from the support team, as they may request additional documentation for your smartphone.

5. Activate your new phone

Depending on your device protection plan, your smartphone may qualify for a repair or replacement. Policies vary a bit more with each insurance company, but here are some possible outcomes:

  • You’ll get sent a replacement phone of equal value and model.

  • You’ll receive a temporary replacement phone until yours is fixed.

  • You’ll bring your phone to an independent damage repair shop and file for reimbursement.

Good to Know

It’s worth it to always back up your phone to a computer or cloud service so that you’ll have all your data when you get a replacement phone.

When to file a phone insurance claim

Before you shell out extra money to pay your deductible on a mobile phone insurance claim, it’s not a bad idea to make sure you don’t already have coverage elsewhere.

First, check the manufacturer’s warranty to make sure you’re not already covered for certain types of damage. Apple guarantees its workmanship for a full year, for example, and covers any manufacturer’s defects (not loss, theft, or accident damage). If you used a credit card to buy your device or pay your phone bill, you might also have certain wireless phone protection coverages, too.

If you don’t already have coverage elsewhere, you can file a claim with your cellphone insurance for covered losses like theft, cracked screens, battery replacements, and more. Check the terms of your policy to be sure how your coverage limit would apply in your situation.

How long the claims process takes

Policies vary by insurance company, but in general, you can expect a quick turnaround time when it comes to cellphone insurance.

Most insurers take a few business days at most to approve or deny your device protection claim. Depending on how the insurance company processes your claim and the replacement options available, it can take anywhere from one day to a few weeks.

On the short end of the spectrum, AppleCare+ may offer same-day claims service from start to finish if you can bring your smartphone to a local repair shop. It can take longer if your insurance company requires you to send in your phone for a repair and then ship it back to you.

How replacement devices work

You won’t get a replacement device with all cellphone insurance claims. But if the damage is extensive enough, or if you don’t even have the device anymore — like in cases of theft or loss — your insurance company may offer you replacement options instead.

Your insurance company may offer you a new or refurbished phone, depending on the closest available match to your phone and the coverage limit for your device protection plan. If you still have your current phone, you’ll typically need to back it up to your computer or a cloud service, then send it in to your insurance company. They’ll then handle shipping a new phone back.

Once you have your new phone, you can restore your backed-up data onto your replacement device. It’s also a good idea to record your new phone’s IMEI number in case you ever need to file a cellphone insurance claim on that device, too.

When not to file a phone insurance claim

Sometimes, it’s not worth filing a cellphone insurance claim even though you’ve been paying for coverage. For minor repairs, the cost of the deductible might be higher than paying to fix it yourself, for example. Many cellphone insurance companies also put a coverage limit on either the number of claims or the total dollar amount during certain periods, too.

For example, Asurion, a major cellphone insurance company, typically only covers two or three claims per 12-month period, depending on the wireless carrier through which you bought your device protection. Filing a minor damage claim in January and February might mean you’re not protected for the rest of the year against theft or loss of your phone.

Phone insurance claim FAQs

Filing a claim against your cellphone protection plan is usually, but not always, straightforward. Here are answers to some of the questions people commonly ask.

  • If your insurance company approves your claim, you’ll pay a deductible and then mail in or bring your phone to a local repair shop for a repair or replacement.

  • Cellphone insurance doesn’t typically cover things like cosmetic damage or items already covered by a manufacturer’s warranty, like manufacturing malfunctions. Policies vary, but most insurance companies also have a coverage limit on how many claims you can file.

  • It depends. Some cellphone protection plans can repair or replace your phone on the same day if you live near a repair location. Otherwise, the process typically takes a few days to a few weeks, depending on whether you need to send in your phone or provide additional information.

  • Usually, yes. You’ll typically pay a deductible for most cellphone insurance claims. The amount varies depending on your insurance company and the type of damage.

  • If you tend to lose or damage your phone a lot and can’t afford to fix or replace it, phone insurance might be worth it. Otherwise, it might be cheaper to invest in screen protectors and cases or save up for a repair or replacement on your own.

Sources

  1. Consumerreports.org. "Is Smartphone Insurance Worth Buying?."
  2. Asurion. "Mobile Protection FAQs and Information."
  3. Apple.com. "AppleCare+."
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.

Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Sara Getman
Edited bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio