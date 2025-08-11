Home>Device Insurance

Drone Insurance: Cost, Coverages, and Whether You Need It

While there’s no law requiring you to buy drone insurance, it offers valuable protection for professionals and hobbyists.

Jess Ullrich
Written byJess Ullrich
Jess Ullrich
Jess UllrichInsurance Writer

  • Más de 10 años escribiendo sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Ex editora asociada de finanzas de Investopedia

Jess es experta en seguros, banca y otros temas de finanzas personales. Sus artículos han aparecido en numerosos medios de comunicación web, como Investopedia.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

As drones become more prevalent for hobbyists and in business operations, it becomes increasingly important to protect these unique assets. That’s where drone insurance comes into play. This type of coverage can help protect drone pilots and drones themselves, offering assurance that if an accident occurs, you’ll be covered.

Learn how drone policies work, what they cost, and when you’re required to have drone insurance — as a hobbyist or business professional.

Quick Facts

  • Drone insurance can help you manage risk whether you’re piloting a drone for personal or business purposes.

  • Liability and hull are the most common types of drone insurance.

  • You may be required to buy drone insurance in some situations.

What is drone insurance?

Drone insurance is a type of policy that protects you from liability claims or equipment damage. These coverages protect you if your drone accidentally damages another person’s property, such as their car or home, or if your drone itself incurs damage. While liability and hull insurance are the primary types of drone coverage, optional coverages offer added protection.

It’s worth noting that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) doesn’t require you to buy insurance, but it does require you to register your drone with the U.S. government if it’s over 0.55 pounds.[1] Commercial operators must also get a Part 107 certification through the FAA.[2] Failure to do so could mean fines and penalties. While drone insurance isn’t required by law, it’s often smart to get coverage.

Some common reasons you may want to buy drone insurance include:

  • Meeting client requirements for safety and financial protection

  • Operating expensive equipment you want to protect

  • Financial protection for accidental injuries or property damage

Types of drone insurance

Liability and hull insurance are the two primary types of drone coverage. Liability insurance protects you financially if your drone accidentally damages another person’s property or injures someone during operation. Hull insurance can pay for damage to your drone itself in case of an accidental crash or another covered incident.

In addition to the two primary coverage types, two policy types are also available: commercial and recreational drone insurance. Commercial drone insurance is often more expensive and provides more comprehensive coverage for business purposes. Recreational drone insurance is often cheaper and covers recreational pilots operating with expensive equipment in populated areas.

What drone insurance covers

Drone insurance typically covers damage your drone causes or damage to your drone itself. Some of the most common protections include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0cc2b7beaf/insurify-icons-auto-gold-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Liability coverage

    Liability coverage pays for damage to other people’s property, injury to others, invasion of privacy claims, and other legal costs incurred as a result of operating a drone.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/340cccf72f/recovery-and-repair-96x96-orange_009-tools.svg

    Hull coverage

    Hull coverage pays for damage to or replacement of your drone.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/e6fca73928/contact-us-96x96-green_004-video-call.svg

    Payload coverage

    Payload coverage pays for damage to attached equipment, such as cameras, that you’re using for commercial purposes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fc58ba8be2/robber.svg

    Theft, loss, or vandalism coverage

    This coverage pays for theft, loss, or vandalism of your drone.

Commercial drone operators need a special certification from the government, called a Part 107 certificate, to qualify for a drone insurance policy.[3] Recreational operators don’t necessarily need this certificate.

What drone insurance won’t cover

Drone insurance typically has some exclusions, including:

  • Flying without FAA registration (when required)

  • Operating in prohibited areas or at prohibited altitudes

  • Damage from illegal activities

  • Wear and tear

  • Mechanical failure

  • Unapproved commercial use under a recreational policy

Good to Know

Before you sign on the dotted line for a new policy, make sure you review any exclusions. You should also pay attention to any language related to pilot requirements, no-fly zones, and loss conditions. For instance, if you crash your drone in a no-fly zone, your policy likely won’t cover damages.

Cost of drone insurance

The cost of drone insurance ranges based on your needs, but policies may start at a few hundred dollars annually.

While commercial or professional users may need to pay for annual coverage, recreational users might have more options, including on-demand (hourly or per-flight) coverage.

Factors affecting your insurance costs include:

  • Type of drone

  • Value of the drone equipment

  • How you use the drone (recreational vs. commercial)

  • Pilot’s experience

  • Coverage limits and deductible

Your coverage costs will be relative to how you use the drone, as shown in the chart below.

Type of User
sort ascsort desc
Cost of Drone Insurance
sort ascsort desc
RecreationalLowest
HobbyistLow
CommercialHighest

Do you need drone insurance?

If you use a drone for business, your clients or area regulations may require you to buy drone insurance. Hobbyists don’t necessarily need coverage, but it could be a good idea if your drone is expensive or you fly close to neighborhoods. A drone accident can be expensive — especially if your drone is seriously damaged or damages another person’s property.

Home or renters insurance may provide limited coverage for your drone if you’re a hobbyist. For instance, your drone could be covered under your personal property if it’s damaged, but it depends on your policy. Your liability insurance may also offer some protection.

Drone insurance for commercial use

Realtors, insurance companies, surveyors, and photographers commonly use drones in their business operations. Many employers and clients in these fields require drone liability insurance. You’ll also need a Part 107 certificate to operate a commercial drone. 

Potential risks commercial drone pilots face include:

  • Privacy risks from flying over private property

  • Privacy risks from recording video or taking images of people

  • Equipment failure during a paid shoot

  • Accidental property damage during a paid shoot

Due to these risks, it’s smart to shop for policies that include liability and hull coverage for your drone. You may also want payload coverage if you frequently use an expensive camera for your projects.

Drone insurance for recreational use

While drone insurance isn’t required by law for recreational pilots, it can be a wise investment. Certain companies, such as AMA and SkyWatch, offer basic liability insurance via on-demand apps or memberships. On-demand coverage is typically priced by the hour. Those options are good places to start if you’re shopping for coverage.

Drone liability insurance can also protect you from risks like unintentional damage to property or injuries to people while flying your drone in parks, neighborhoods, or crowded areas. 

Before you look for a policy, you’ll want to:

  • Check your home or renters policy to see what it covers

  • Confirm FAA compliance

  • Understand geographic restrictions

Depending on your circumstances, you might consider umbrella insurance in addition to your home or renters coverage. This insurance provides broader protection, and it may be cheaper than a stand-alone drone insurance policy.

Drone insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for drone insurance, here are some answers to some commonly asked questions you may be facing.

  • Does the law require drone insurance?

    No. There’s no law requiring you to buy drone insurance. But it’s often wise to do so, and if you’re a commercial drone pilot, your clients or employer may require you to buy this coverage.

  • Do you need liability insurance for a drone?

    While you don’t necessarily need liability insurance for a drone, buying this coverage is a good idea. Liability insurance can pay for damage to someone else’s property or their medical bills if your drone injures them.

  • What are the types of drone insurance?

    Common types of drone insurance include liability and hull coverage. You can also get additional coverages like payload or theft, loss, and damage insurance.

  • Does drone insurance cover crashes?

    It depends on your coverage. If you have hull insurance, crash damage will likely be covered. Your liability insurance can also pay out if your drone damages another person’s property.

  • Should an average enthusiast buy drone insurance?

    You don’t necessarily need drone insurance if you’re a casual hobbyist, but you may want it. This is especially true if you’ll be primarily flying your drone in densely populated areas, including neighborhoods.

Sources

  1. FAA. "Aircraft Registration."
  2. FAA. "Certificated Remote Pilots including Commercial Operators."
  3. Legal Clarity. "Do You Need a License to Fly a Drone?."
Jess Ullrich
Jess UllrichInsurance Writer

Jess is a personal finance writer who's been creating financial and business content for over a decade. Her work is published on Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost, and more. Prior to freelancing full-time, Jess was an editor at Investopedia, The Balance, and FinanceBuzz. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Jess has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 7,669+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate