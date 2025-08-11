Drone Insurance: Cost, Coverages, and Whether You Need It

Do you need drone insurance?

If you use a drone for business, your clients or area regulations may require you to buy drone insurance. Hobbyists don’t necessarily need coverage, but it could be a good idea if your drone is expensive or you fly close to neighborhoods. A drone accident can be expensive — especially if your drone is seriously damaged or damages another person’s property.

Home or renters insurance may provide limited coverage for your drone if you’re a hobbyist. For instance, your drone could be covered under your personal property if it’s damaged, but it depends on your policy. Your liability insurance may also offer some protection.

Drone insurance for commercial use

Realtors, insurance companies, surveyors, and photographers commonly use drones in their business operations. Many employers and clients in these fields require drone liability insurance. You’ll also need a Part 107 certificate to operate a commercial drone.

Potential risks commercial drone pilots face include:

Privacy risks from flying over private property

Privacy risks from recording video or taking images of people

Equipment failure during a paid shoot

Accidental property damage during a paid shoot

Due to these risks, it’s smart to shop for policies that include liability and hull coverage for your drone. You may also want payload coverage if you frequently use an expensive camera for your projects.

Drone insurance for recreational use

While drone insurance isn’t required by law for recreational pilots, it can be a wise investment. Certain companies, such as AMA and SkyWatch, offer basic liability insurance via on-demand apps or memberships. On-demand coverage is typically priced by the hour. Those options are good places to start if you’re shopping for coverage.

Drone liability insurance can also protect you from risks like unintentional damage to property or injuries to people while flying your drone in parks, neighborhoods, or crowded areas.

Before you look for a policy, you’ll want to:

Check your home or renters policy to see what it covers

Confirm FAA compliance

Understand geographic restrictions

Depending on your circumstances, you might consider umbrella insurance in addition to your home or renters coverage. This insurance provides broader protection, and it may be cheaper than a stand-alone drone insurance policy.