Verizon Mobile Protect vs. AppleCare: Which Device Protection Plan Is Better?

Verizon Mobile Protect at a glance

Verizon Mobile Protect provides comprehensive coverage if you lose or damage your device, if someone steals it, or if it has a hardware malfunction. You’ll receive the following benefits after signing up:

Unlimited claims for each registered line

No deductible for cracked glass repair

Same-day delivery for replacement smartphones and new devices

Fast battery replacements at a Verizon-authorized repair facility

24/7 tech support and tools, like the Verizon Protect app and call filtering

The amount you pay for coverage depends on your device and how many lines you have. A single line costs $16 or $19 per month, depending on your device.

From there, you’ll pay $38 per month for two lines, $57 per month for three lines, and $68 per month for four lines. In addition, you’ll pay a deductible each time you go through the claims process.

How customers feel about Verizon Mobile Protect

While there are no current reviews for Verizon Mobile Protect on Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau, a few different Reddit threads discuss whether Verizon Mobile Protect is worth it.

Many customers have had positive experiences with Asurion, the warranty company that manages claims for Verizon. And other customers appreciate that the company offers same-day repairs for devices.[3]

That said, some customers point out that you’ll pay a lower monthly fee by opting for AppleCare. Other Redditors felt like going for a different warranty plan gave the same amount of coverage as Verizon Mobile Protect for a cheaper rate.[4]

Pros and cons of Verizon Mobile Protect insurance