Verizon Mobile Protect vs. AppleCare: Which Device Protection Plan Is Better?

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
If you buy a new device like a phone or laptop, you’ll have the option to add mobile insurance. These phone insurance plans can provide peace of mind by covering repairs, replacements, and even theft.
Two common device protection plans are Verizon Mobile Protect and AppleCare. Both offer solid coverage, but they vary in cost, claim limits, and customer service. A key difference between the two plans is that Verizon Mobile Protect is available for most devices on a Verizon plan, while AppleCare is available only for Apple products.
Here’s what you need to know about AppleCare and Verizon Mobile Protect to choose the best device insurance for you.
Quick Facts
Verizon Mobile Protect offers unlimited claims per line and no deductibles for cracked screen repairs.
AppleCare provides unlimited repairs for accidents and spills and 24/7 tech support.
AppleCare costs $10 per month for the base plan, and Verizon Mobile Protect costs between $16 and $19 per month for a single-line plan.
Compare Verizon Mobile Protect vs. AppleCare device protection plans
Verizon Mobile Protect and AppleCare both offer device protection, but the coverage types and delivery differ slightly.
Verizon stands out for its unlimited cracked screen repairs with no deductible, while AppleCare offers unlimited accidental damage repairs. Verizon also offers unlimited claims per registered line, which may appeal to families with multiple lines.
Verizon offers same-day delivery for replacement phones, battery swaps at Verizon-authorized locations, and 24/7 tech support through its Protect app.[1] AppleCare customers can take their devices to an Apple Store or more than 5,000 authorized service providers, with same-day iPhone replacements available in many areas.
Verizon Mobile Protect costs $16 to $19 per month for a single line, and most claims come with a deductible of about $99. In comparison, AppleCare costs $10 per month or $100 per year for one device, and AppleCare One runs $20 per month for up to three devices.[2]
Feature
Verizon Mobile Protect
AppleCare
Coverage
Most smartphones and devices on Verizon plans
Apple products, like iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches
Incidents covered
Accidental damages, theft, and loss
Accidental damages, theft, and loss
Claims allowed
Unlimited claims per line
Unlimited damage repairs; two theft and loss claims per year
Repair options
Same-day replacements and in-store battery swaps
Same-day phone replacements
Cost
$16–$19 per month for a single line; up to $68 per month for four lines
$10 per month for one device; $20 per month for up to three devices
Verizon Mobile Protect at a glance
Verizon Mobile Protect provides comprehensive coverage if you lose or damage your device, if someone steals it, or if it has a hardware malfunction. You’ll receive the following benefits after signing up:
Unlimited claims for each registered line
No deductible for cracked glass repair
Same-day delivery for replacement smartphones and new devices
Fast battery replacements at a Verizon-authorized repair facility
24/7 tech support and tools, like the Verizon Protect app and call filtering
The amount you pay for coverage depends on your device and how many lines you have. A single line costs $16 or $19 per month, depending on your device.
From there, you’ll pay $38 per month for two lines, $57 per month for three lines, and $68 per month for four lines. In addition, you’ll pay a deductible each time you go through the claims process.
How customers feel about Verizon Mobile Protect
While there are no current reviews for Verizon Mobile Protect on Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau, a few different Reddit threads discuss whether Verizon Mobile Protect is worth it.
Many customers have had positive experiences with Asurion, the warranty company that manages claims for Verizon. And other customers appreciate that the company offers same-day repairs for devices.[3]
That said, some customers point out that you’ll pay a lower monthly fee by opting for AppleCare. Other Redditors felt like going for a different warranty plan gave the same amount of coverage as Verizon Mobile Protect for a cheaper rate.[4]
Pros and cons of Verizon Mobile Protect insurance
Pros
Unlimited claims filing
No deductible on cracked screens
24/7 access to premium tech support
Cons
Must enroll within 30 days of purchasing or upgrading your device
Can get pricey when insuring multiple devices
$99 deductible for most claims
AppleCare at a glance
AppleCare will repair or replace your iPhone, tablet, or smartwatch if you lose or damage it or if someone steals it. AppleCare+ is available for individual products, or you can purchase AppleCare One to protect multiple devices.
AppleCare+ costs $10 per month, or $100 per year, and includes two claims for theft and loss coverage per year. You’ll also receive unlimited repairs for accidents and spills and 24/7 support from Apple specialists.
AppleCare One costs $20 per month and protects up to three devices. You can include additional devices for $6 per month each. It includes everything you’ll receive with AppleCare+.
How customers feel about AppleCare
AppleCare receives 4.9 out of 5 stars on Best Buy, with almost 300 customer reviews. Many customers feel like AppleCare is worth it for the peace of mind it provides and praise the outstanding customer service. Customers found the process of signing up for AppleCare quick and easy.[5]
Some Reddit users didn’t feel like the monthly cost was worth it — especially if you’re someone who’s careful with your devices. But the general consensus seemed to be that AppleCare is useful in most cases, unlike many other warranties.[6]
Pros and cons of AppleCare insurance
Pros
Access to more than 5,000 authorized service providers
No fee if battery holds less than 80% of original charge
Same-day replacements for iPhones in most areas
Cons
$29 fee for damaged screens
Theft and losses only include two claims per year
Possible low return on investment for people who are careful with their devices
Verizon Mobile Protect vs. AppleCare: Which plan should you choose?
Verizon Mobile Protect may be better if you want broad coverage for multiple lines, unlimited claims, and extras like same-day replacements. But it generally costs more than AppleCare — especially if you’re insuring several devices. AppleCare is often the better choice if you own Apple products and want a lower monthly price.
Think about how prone to accidents you are, how many devices you need to protect, and whether you prioritize cost savings or convenience. You should also understand the limitations and exclusions of any plan you’re considering.
Verizon Mobile Protect vs. AppleCare FAQs
Verizon Mobile Protect and AppleCare protect your devices from damage incidents, device loss, and theft, but they differ in pricing, claims limits, and service options. Here’s some more information to help you understand the products.
Is AppleCare or Verizon insurance better?
It depends on your needs. Verizon Mobile Protect offers unlimited claims and broad coverage across multiple lines, but it usually costs more. AppleCare is generally more affordable and offers excellent customer service, though it limits theft and loss claims to two per year.
Will AppleCare replace a phone?
Yes. If you lose your iPhone or if someone steals it, and you have AppleCare, Apple will replace it. You’ll pay a service fee, which is generally less than the cost of replacing your phone out of pocket.
What does Verizon Mobile Protect cover?
Verizon Mobile Protect covers loss, theft, accidental damage, and post-warranty defects. It also includes extras like same-day replacements, battery swaps, and 24/7 tech support through the Verizon Protect app.
What is the best insurance for an iPhone?
AppleCare may be the best choice for iPhone users since repairs and replacements are handled directly through Apple’s stores and service network. Verizon Mobile Protect may be worth considering if you want unlimited claims or need coverage for multiple devices on one account.
