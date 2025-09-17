Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content
Updated
Table of contents
Samsung offers product protection for its smartphones and some small electronics and appliances. The Samsung Care+ plan is a service contract that extends your manufacturer’s warranty.[1] It can include accidental damage protection, as well as theft and loss insurance, as add-ons for certain products.
Care+ includes a list of repair options and other benefits that might make it worth buying if you use your device in a way that exposes it to theft, loss, or accidental damage. Otherwise, the 12-month manufacturer’s warranty that comes with your device might have all the coverage you need.
Here’s what you should know about Samsung insurance for phones and other devices.
You can purchase two to seven years of device coverage from Samsung, depending on the insurance product.
Filing claims with Samsung is quick and easy, both online and by phone.
Customer reviews highlight fast repairs and replacement, but costs can be high.
Our take on Samsung
Samsung’s Care+ plan repairs or replaces your product if it breaks after the warranty expires. You can purchase it for mobile devices, computers, Galaxy earbuds and rings, TVs and monitors, and some home appliances. You can also add coverage for accidental damage, theft, and loss.
Coverage lasts for two to seven years, depending on the product and your plan selection. The term includes the 12 months your Samsung manufacturer’s warranty is in effect.[2] Although you get comprehensive benefits, the plan is complicated and expensive. Because the term overlaps the manufacturer’s warranty, you’ll pay for benefits you won’t receive until a year in.
Comprehensive benefits
Tiered pricing, with lower prices for less expensive products
No limit on accidental damage repairs for phones, tablets, and watches
Must purchase the device from the Samsung website to be eligible
Service fees for some repairs, and deductibles for replacement, theft, and loss
May receive a refurbished replacement product
How Samsung works
You can purchase Care+ when you purchase your product on the Samsung website, or add it within 60 days by visiting SamsungCarePlus.com or a Samsung Experience Store. You can also purchase coverage through Servify, the company that processes Samsung Care+ claims. The product you purchase will determine how you pay for coverage. Plans for personal computers and earbuds are single-pay only, while other items might allow monthly payments. Check the options shown when you add Care+ to your cart.
Your Care+ plan is only good for the item you initially purchased. But if you buy a similar item later, you can cancel your contract for the original item.
You can file a claim online or by phone. Support is available 24/7 if you need help.[3]
What Samsung covers
Samsung Care+ for TVs and appliances extends your manufacturer’s warranty and covers damage from power surges, TV removal, and remounting. It can also reimburse you for food loss in the event of a covered refrigerator failure.
Samsung will replace products it can’t repair. If your device needs repairs for the same issue within 30 days of the original repair, Samsung will cover your additional repair. Care+ also gives you access to 24/7 product and claim support. You have three coverage levels to choose from for mobile devices, watches, tablets, buds and rings, and computers.
Samsung Care+ Essentials: It covers mechanical breakdown after your warranty expires.
Samsung Care+: This plan includes what the Essentials plan covers but adds coverage for drops and spills for eligible devices.
Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss: The most robust plan includes what the other two plans include and adds coverage for theft and loss for eligible devices.
What doesn’t Samsung cover?
Plan limitations and exclusions depend on your product and the level of coverage you choose. But Care+ generally won’t cover damage or losses from the following:
Improper installation or cleaning
Moving a nonportable product
Reckless, excessive, abusive, or intentional acts
Damage to products that can’t be returned (except with theft or loss coverage)
Failure to maintain
Cosmetic damage
Normal wear and tear
Pre-existing conditions
Software issues
Virus or malware
Battery repair (if leaking)
Samsung coverage plans and pricing
If you’re buying a TV or appliance on the Samsung website, you won’t know the price of its Care+ plan until the system offers it to you. But Samsung does have standardized pricing for mobile devices, watches, buds and rings, tablets, and computers.
Pricing will depend on your plan, product, product price (categorized in four tiers), as well as whether you’ll make monthly or single payments.
All the plans for the following products are two-year plans.[3]
Product
Care+ Essentials (Single Payment)
Care+ (Per Month)
Care+ (Single Payment)
Care+ Theft and Loss (Per Month)
Care+ Theft and Loss (Single Payment)
|PCs
|$19–$89
|N/A
|$39–$199
|N/A
|N/A
|Buds
|$19–$89
|N/A
|$39–$199
|N/A
|N/A
|Rings
|$19–$89
|N/A
|$39–$199
|N/A
|N/A
|Phones
|N/A
|$3–$13
|$49–$259
|$8–$18
|$129–$349
|Tablets
|N/A
|$3–$11
|$49–$199
|$8–$16
|$129–$299
|Watches
|N/A
|$3–$11
|$49–$199
|$8–$16
|$129–$299
Samsung doesn’t have a service fee for mechanical breakdowns or screen repairs. But you’ll pay $29 to repair or replace a watch and $99 for accidental damage repairs.
Theft and loss deductibles range from $99 to $199, depending on the coverage tier.
How customers feel about Samsung
Online forum discussions about Care+ are generally positive. Many people on Reddit have detailed experiences with quick repairs and replacements, as well as multiple replacements for devices that were beyond repair.
That said, negative customer reviews on Trustpilot cite difficulty getting claims approved and resolved and frustration over glitches while filing claims on the website. One user notes difficulty trying to cancel through the third-party company that administers the plans. Other users report that plans cost more than they’d paid for their products.
Where Samsung stands out
Negative reviews outpace positive ones on online review sites. It’s a good idea to remember that customers are more likely to post when they’re dissatisfied than when they’re pleased with a product or service.
Positive reviews for Care+ follow these common themes:
Quick claims approvals
Quick repairs and replacements
Worth the peace of mind for high-ticket products
Where Samsung falls short
Negative reviews tend to touch on these common themes:
Coverage can cost more than the product
Difficulty with claims on products still under warranty
Third-party claims processing can be inefficient
How to file a device insurance claim with Samsung
Filing a claim with Samsung Care+ is easy. Just follow these steps if you need to file a claim.
Find your plan documentation for your reference.
Navigate to the Servify claims website.
Click the “File a Claim” button.
Enter your phone number and email.
The system will recognize you and list your covered devices. On the next screen, select a device from the list.
Describe your issue.
Complete any additional information the form asks for.
Choose the service mode you prefer. You’ll have the option for walk-in, mail-in, or advance replacement service.
Samsung device insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about device insurance plans from Samsung.
Is Samsung device insurance worth it?
Many Samsung customers online report getting more than their money’s worth on repairs and replacements by having device insurance. You should weigh the cost of your product and the likelihood of failure or damage before you buy coverage.
How much does Samsung insurance cost?
It depends. The price of Samsung device insurance differs for every eligible product, based on its cost, the level of protection you purchase, and whether you pay monthly or in a single payment. The monthly cost to insure a Samsung phone could be between $3 and $11.
How do you file a claim with Samsung insurance?
To file your Samsung insurance claim, navigate to the Servify service website. Click “File a Claim,” and fill in your phone number and email address. The next screen will show your devices. Select the one you’re having trouble with, and fill in the details as prompted.
Does Samsung have a replacement policy?
The plan guarantees repair or replacement for covered failure and damage. Whether Samsung will repair or replace your Samsung product will depend on the product and whether Samsung can repair it. Samsung may send you a new or refurbished replacement device.
Can you get Samsung insurance after purchasing a phone?
Yes. But you must have purchased the phone on the Samsung website and purchased the protection plan within 60 days of your purchase or delivery.
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Daria has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
