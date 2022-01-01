As a person who refers friends to Insurify (a “Referrer”), you are subject to Insurify’s Terms & Conditions and Insurify’s Provacy Policy, as well as the following additional Terms & Conditions for Insurify’s refer a friend program:

QUALIFIED REFERRAL

A “Qualified Referral” is defined as a verified quote made on insurify.com by a unique individual (a “Referral”) who arrives to our website by clicking your Referral program link. You are limited to one Qualified Referral for each Referral; in other words, additional/repeat quotes made by a Referral are not counted as additional Qualified Referrals. Your friend must receive quotes to qualify for the referral reward. They do not need to sign any documents or sign up for insurance in order for you to receive your reward. Any Referral that has received quotes from Insurify sixty days prior to the referral event will not count as a Qualified Referral.

REFERRAL OVER THE PHONE

At this time, we cannot accept referrals over the phone. If your friend gets a quote online, and later speaks to an agent on the phone, you will be qualified for the reward. If your referral begins by calling our number, and receives a quote over the phone, this does not count as a Qualified Referral.

REFERRAL

The Referral and the Referrer may not be the same person. Each Referral must be a unique individual. Referrals must each use a unique and valid email address, phone number, and device when receiving quotes. Duplicate or invalid email addresses, phone numbers, or devices used to generate quotes will not be counted as Referrals.

REFERRAL REWARDS

For you to earn referral rewards as a Referrer, the Referral must have a valid phone number and email address. The Referral must see quotes for auto insurance in order to qualify you for the reward.

REWARD PAYMENTS

Rewards are payable in the form of Amazon Gift Cards which will be emailed to the same email address you provided on the referral page. Rewards will be emailed in 2-3 weeks after the Referral receives a verified Insurify quotes. The maximum amount of reward cannot exceed $1000 per person. As a Referrer, you are responsible for any and all tax liability resulting from Referral Rewards.

ELIGIBILITY

Eligibility is limited to US residents only. Insurify’s Referral Program cannot be used by businesses for affiliate lead generation. Insurify partners, employees and their families are not eligible to participate in Insurify’s Referral Program.

NO SPAM

You must comply with all up-to-date “SPAM” laws. For example, emails must be created and distributed in a personal manner and bulk email distribution is strongly discouraged. Any distribution of your referral link that could constitute unsolicited commercial email or “spam” under any applicable law or regulation is expressly prohibited and will be grounds for immediate termination of your referral account and exclusion from Insurify’s Referral program.

RIGHT TO DISCONTINUE USE

Insurify reserves the right to discontinue use of the Referral program of any Referrer and/or Referral if the Referrer and/or Referral attempts to use the Insurify Referral program in a questionable manner or breaches any of these Terms & Conditions or is in violation of any Insurify policy, or any law, statute or governmental regulation.

RIGHT TO CANCEL PROGRAM OR CHANGE TERMS

Insurify reserves the right to cancel the Referral Program or to change these Terms & Conditions at any time in its sole discretion, by posting updated terms here. Any unclaimed referral rewards will be forfeited at such time when Insurify cancels the Insurify Referral program.