Best Boat Insurance Companies (2025)

Progressive, Chubb, and Nationwide are a few of the top boat insurance companies. But the best insurer for you depends on your unique budget and goals.

Updated

Boat insurance can cover repair or replacement costs for your boat after a covered incident, like an accident, theft, or storm damage. It also pays for damages and injuries you cause to others while boating.[1]

Without a boat insurance policy, you risk hefty out-of-pocket costs following unexpected events with your boat.

Here’s what you should know about the best boat insurance companies, common coverage types, and how to zero in on the right plan.

Quick Facts

  • Boat insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance and excludes coverage for wear and tear, corrosion, manufacturer defects, and racing.

  • Boat policies usually cost between $200 and $500 annually, or between 1% and 5% of your boat’s value for more comprehensive coverage.

  • You can potentially save on coverage for your vessel by shopping around, taking a boating safety course, bundling your insurance policies, and increasing your deductible.

Best boat insurance companies

No single boat insurance company is best for everyone. The right choice for you will depend on a number of insurance factors, such as the type of boat you have, how you use it, and where you live.

Start your search with five of the best boat insurers below.

Progressive: Best for discounts

Progressive insures boats valued up to $500,000 and up to 50 feet long. All the insurer’s boat insurance policies include automatic coverage for wreckage removal and fuel spill.

You can also add on Propulsion Plus to protect yourself financially after a mechanical breakdown, even if it’s the result of wear and tear. With this coverage, Progressive will repair or replace the lower unit of your outboard motor or the upper and lower units of your inboard/outboard motor.

Pros

  • Affordable rates

  • Variety of boat discounts

  • Team of boat experts to help with repairs

Cons

  • In hurricane-prone areas, only insures boats that are 35 feet and worth $175,000

  • Standard coverage doesn’t include uninsured/underinsured watercraft insurance

  • Poor reviews on Better Business Bureau (BBB) website

Chubb: Best for luxury boats

Chubb’s lineup of boat insurance policies is for luxury vessels. If you own a boat worth up to $3 million or a more expensive captained yacht, you can insure it with the Masterpiece Yacht or Masterpiece Yacht Select plan.

Both plans include total and partial loss settlement, emergency towing and service, and wreck removal. But the Select option has higher limits and adds coverage for pet injuries, fishing tournaments, and more.

Pros

  • 30-day automatic coverage for some newly acquired vessels

  • Medical payments insurance on a per-occurrence basis

  • Fast claims process

Cons

  • Geared only toward expensive boats

  • Rates can be expensive

  • No advertised discounts

Nationwide: Best for boat insurance packages

Nationwide covers a variety of vessels, such as sailboats, ski and surf boats, and pontoon boats. It covers boats worth no more than $350,000. Nationwide’s boat insurance packages accommodate the needs of various boaters. If you’re a weekend boater, for example, you can opt for a plan with up to $1,000 in coverage for fishing gear, $3,000 for personal effects, and $500 for towing.

Pros

  • Variety of boat insurance packages

  • Available coverage for fishing equipment and personal property

  • Local agents to help you find your ideal coverage

Cons

  • No online quotes

  • Not an option for luxury vessels

  • Fewer discounts than competitors

USAA: Best for military members

USAA sells boat insurance products to members of the military community, including coverage for fishing boats, motorboats, Jet Skis, WaveRunners, pontoon boats, and sailboats.

USAA also partners with Markel American Insurance Company to offer coverage for specialty boats, including yachts, long boats, boats worth more than $150,000, and corporate or LLC-owned boats. You can also find coverage for a boat you live on for most of the year.

Pros

  • 5% discount for most boats valued under $150,000

  • Online quotes

  • Discounts for safe boaters

Cons

  • An option only for boaters in the military community

  • Doesn’t advertise add-ons

  • Specialty coverage underwritten by a separate company

Foremost: Best for customizable coverage

Foremost makes it easy to customize your boat insurance through three convenient packages. The company has a budget-friendly Saver package, a value Plus package, and a more expensive Elite package, which offers all the extras. You can also choose a specialized package for your pontoon boat, classic boat, personal watercraft, or performance boat.

Pros

  • All boat insurance packages come with towing and roadside assistance

  • 24/7 boat claims

  • Local agents for personalized service

Cons

  • Coverages and discounts vary by state

  • Fewer add-ons than competitors

  • Can’t file insurance claims via the mobile app

  • To find the best boat insurance companies, we reviewed all the reputable insurers that offer boat insurance. From there, we compared customer satisfaction ratings, coverage options, availability, and third-party reviews. This allowed us to narrow down our options and pick five of the best.

What boat insurance covers

Boat insurance has multiple coverages, including the following:

  • Liability coverage: Liability insurance pays for damages and injuries you cause in a boating accident. It includes docks, other boats, and your passengers during watersport activities.

  • Collision coverage: Collision policies cover repairs or replacement for your boat, motor, trailer, and boating equipment if you collide with another boat or object, regardless of fault.

  • Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision damage from events outside of your control. These may include theft, fire, storms, and falling trees.

  • Medical payments (MedPay) coverage: MedPay policies help pay for medical bills you and your passengers may face after a covered accident, regardless of who caused it. Depending on your state, it may kick in once you’ve met your health insurance limits.

  • Towing and assistance coverage: Towing and assistance insurance can reimburse you for towing, fuel delivery, or labor during an emergency on the water. It usually includes a deductible and possibly a maximum annual limit.[2]

What boat insurance doesn’t cover

Although boat insurance is typically comprehensive, most policies have certain exclusions:

  • Wear and tear: A boat policy won’t usually cover repairs that result from regular wear and tear. It’s your responsibility as a boat owner to maintain your boat and prolong its lifespan.[3]

  • Corrosion: When your boat becomes immersed in water, it’s subject to corrosion, such as rust. Unfortunately, boat insurance won’t cover it.

  • Manufacturer defects: If your boat has a defect, it’s usually up to the manufacturer rather than the boat insurance company to resolve it.

  • Commercial use: Unless you have a commercial boat insurance policy, boat insurance won’t protect you from damage when you use your boat as a water taxi or rent it out as part of a business.

  • Racing: Racing is typically an exclusion on most boat insurance policies, but some companies will cover it.[4]

How much boat insurance costs

The cost of boat insurance varies greatly and depends on several factors. Your boat’s type, value, and horsepower, as well as your location, usage habits, coverage limits, and deductible, will affect how much you pay for coverage.

A basic liability policy typically costs between $200 and $500 per year. For more comprehensive coverage, you’ll typically pay between 1% and 5% of your boat’s value.

Tips for saving on boat insurance

You can follow these tips to save money on your boat insurance policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Shop around

    Do your research and compare quotes from at least three different boat insurance companies to find the most affordable coverage for your unique needs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/ba9869f2f9/defensive-driving.svg

    Complete a boating safety course

    Some boat insurers will reward you with a discount after you take an approved online or in-person course on boating safety.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Bundle your coverage

    If you need another type of insurance plan, such as home insurance or car insurance, bundle your boat insurance with the same company to save money.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/354dc33bc8/banking-96x96-green_017-coins.svg

    Choose a higher deductible

    As long as you can cover higher out-of-pocket costs after a covered claim, a higher deductible will lead to lower premiums.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/1883c5aa7c/fire-and-lighting.svg

    Secure your boat

    You may score a cheaper rate if you furnish your boat with burglar alarms, fire extinguishers, and other safety features.[5]

Best boat insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about boat insurance coverage.

  • Do states require boat insurance?

    Most states don’t require boat insurance. Though it’s optional in most states, it’s a good idea, as boating accidents do happen and can cost you thousands of dollars out of pocket. A boat policy can protect your vessel and finances.

  • Does homeowners insurance cover boats?

    Home insurance policies typically cover small boats for a limited amount. For this reason, you may want to invest in a separate boat insurance policy to ensure more comprehensive coverage, especially if you own a larger boat.

  • How much liability coverage do you need for a boat?

    Similar to car insurance, you can choose the coverage limit for your boat insurance policy. If your state requires it, you’ll need to at least meet your state’s minimum requirements. Most insurers offer liability limits of $100,000, $300,000, and $500,000, but you might be able to find limits of up to $1 million with some insurance companies.

  • Does boat insurance cover theft?

    Yes. Boat insurance usually covers theft. If someone steals your boat, your insurance will likely cover its actual cash value (ACV), which is the cost to replace it minus depreciation. Note that your deductible may reduce your payout as well.

