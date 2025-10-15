Boat Insurance: Coverage and Costs (2025)

What boat insurance covers

Basic watercraft insurance is similar to a standard auto insurance policy. It usually offers the following coverages:[1]

Liability coverage may help pay for any property damage you cause to docks and other boats. It can also cover injuries to your passengers and other boaters resulting from an accident you caused.

Collision coverage can help pay for necessary repairs to your boat after a crash, whether you or another boater caused it. It may also cover repairs if your boat capsizes or sinks.

Comprehensive coverage protects you against damage from events outside your control, like theft, fire, vandalism, and storms.

Medical payments coverage can help pay medical bills for you and your passengers caused after a covered event. This coverage applies regardless of fault.

Uninsured/underinsured boater coverage kicks in if you’re involved in an accident with another boater who doesn’t have insurance or whose coverage is insufficient.

As with car insurance, you could stick to a basic liability policy or opt for comprehensive and collision coverage for increased protection.

Optional coverages to consider

Several other coverages exist in addition to basic boat insurance coverage. Here are some optional coverages to consider adding to your boat policy:

Towing and roadside assistance can cover breakdowns or the cost of towing your boat to the dock.

Agreed-value coverage locks in a payout value for expensive boats so that you don’t need to worry about depreciation.

Personal effects coverage can pay for damaged or lost fishing gear, scuba gear, electronics, marine binoculars, or clothing.

Trailer coverage is helpful if your trailer is damaged or stolen.

Pollution liability coverage helps with costs associated with fuel spills, like cleanup, legal defense, and civil penalties. [2]

Bumbershoot (marine insurance) coverage increases liability coverage for boat-related businesses, including marine operators, boat dealers, commercial boat manufacturers, and more.[3]

If you think one or more of these add-on coverages would be a good fit, ask your insurer for more information when you request a quote.