Survey: 98% of College Students Find Renters Insurance Beneficial

Most college students pay $15 to $24 per month for renters insurance

Renters insurance pays to replace belongings — clothing, electronics, furniture, and others — that are damaged, stolen, or destroyed due to a covered event. That protection is relatively cheap compared to other forms of insurance.

The average price of renters insurance coverage for college students is $21.95 per month. Two-thirds of students (67%) pay less than $25 per month.

Renters Insurance Monthly Premium ▲ ▼ Share of College Students ▲ ▼ Less than $10 2% $10 2% $11 2% $12 3% $13 3% $14 4% $15 6% $16 4% $17 6% $18 4% $19 5% $20 8% $21 4% $22 5% $23 5% $24 4% $25 6% $26 3% $27 1% $28 1% $29 1% $30 7% $31 1% $32 1% $33 1% $34 2% $35 3% $36 1% $37 1% $38 1% $39 0% $40 2% $41 or more 3% *Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding of decimals.

Some of the most common items students prioritize protecting include their laptops and computers (26%), gaming consoles (12%), and bicycles and scooters (11%). Replacing a typical college laptop without renters insurance could cost students $1,000 or more. Since their average annual renters insurance premium is $263 per year, that coverage could pay for itself several times over if a student’s laptop is stolen or damaged in a covered event.

Renters insurance can even protect students against incidents that take place away from their rental unit.

“Many renters insurance policies provide some level of off-premises coverage,” said Betsy Stella, vice president of carrier management and operations at Insurify. “If someone steals your phone or backpack off you while you’re at a library or dining hall, your policy could entitle you to a payout for the missing belongings. It’s a good idea to review your policy ahead of time to know whether it would cover you, and to what extent, in those situations.”

The most common deductibles for college renters

Deductibles are the amount that the policyholder has to pay toward a claim before insurance begins to cover costs. The most common deductible for college students is $1,250, according to Insurify’s survey. About 45% of students have deductibles between $1,000 and $1,500.

Insurify’s survey found a noticeable difference between the typical deductible for students who live in on-campus housing versus off-campus housing. Most on-campus students (62%) have a deductible of more than $1,000, while most off-campus students (66%) have a deductible of $1,000 or less. A higher deductible means that the typical on-campus student may pay less in premiums but will have to front more of the cost to replace their belongings if they file a claim.

Personal property coverage for college students

The cost of renters insurance depends in part on the value of the renter’s possessions. Students with more valuable belongings will require higher amounts of personal property coverage. Higher personal property limits will lead to higher premiums since insurance companies would stand to pay more in the event of a claim.

A plurality of college students (33%) have between $20,000 and $29,000 in personal property coverage. Most students (61%) have coverage for under $30,000. Students who live in off-campus housing are more likely to have less than $30,000 in personal property coverage than those who live on campus (66% vs. 55%).

Insurify’s findings suggest that on-campus students — who tend to be younger and less experienced with renters insurance and managing finances — may overestimate how much coverage they need relative to older off-campus students.

Most popular renters insurers for college students

State Farm (12%) and Liberty Mutual (9%) are the most common renters insurance companies college students use. When Insurify asked respondents whether their renters insurance is worth the cost, Progressive and USAA customers agreed more than others — each with 59% of customers saying their coverage is worth it.