Toggle Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Insurify’s take on Toggle renters insurance

Backed by Farmers’ solid reputation, Toggle can be a good renters insurance company for people comfortable with its digital-first technology.

But a few aspects of the company, including its mostly digital customer service, may make it the wrong choice for some renters. The insurer also doesn’t provide much information about its renters insurance coverage online, which can make it hard to assess its coverage information.

The average rate of Toggle renters insurance is $20 per month, which is the same as the national average. Toggle doesn’t list any discounts on its site, not even common discounts like bundling.

All Toggle renters insurance policies have a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Its policies also provide $1,000 in blanket personal property coverage for covered belongings after you’ve met your deductible.[3]

Toggle’s basic renters insurance policy features actual cash value coverage to replace your belongings, which deducts the value of depreciation from your payout. But you can upgrade to replacement cost value coverage if you need higher coverage limits.[4]

Toggle has limited state availability, offering insurance policies in 33 states and Washington, D.C. That said, our attempts to receive quotes for addresses in major cities in two of those states (Columbus, Ohio, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin) were unsuccessful.

Each attempt to receive a quote resulted in the following message: