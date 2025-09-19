Toggle Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Plutus Award winner
Table of contents
Toggle renters insurance is a subsidiary of Farmers Insurance, the ninth-largest U.S. property and casualty insurance company.[1] Toggle’s all-digital renters insurance policies provide convenience, customization, and flexibility. The company’s renters insurance policy offerings include liability coverage and personal property coverage.
While no state legally requires renters insurance, more than 55% of U.S. renters have this kind of coverage.[2] It’s an important financial protection for tenants. Like any insurance, comparing quotes, discounts, and coverage limits is the best way to find the right insurance company for your needs.
If you’re considering Toggle renters insurance, here’s how to decide if it’s the right insurer for you.
Toggle offers three renters insurance policies with differing coverage levels that you can add endorsements to.
Some of Toggle’s unique add-ons include pet liability insurance and side-hustle coverage.
Toggle offers renters coverage in 33 states and Washington, D.C.
Insurify’s take on Toggle renters insurance
Backed by Farmers’ solid reputation, Toggle can be a good renters insurance company for people comfortable with its digital-first technology.
But a few aspects of the company, including its mostly digital customer service, may make it the wrong choice for some renters. The insurer also doesn’t provide much information about its renters insurance coverage online, which can make it hard to assess its coverage information.
The average rate of Toggle renters insurance is $20 per month, which is the same as the national average. Toggle doesn’t list any discounts on its site, not even common discounts like bundling.
All Toggle renters insurance policies have a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Its policies also provide $1,000 in blanket personal property coverage for covered belongings after you’ve met your deductible.[3]
Toggle’s basic renters insurance policy features actual cash value coverage to replace your belongings, which deducts the value of depreciation from your payout. But you can upgrade to replacement cost value coverage if you need higher coverage limits.[4]
Toggle has limited state availability, offering insurance policies in 33 states and Washington, D.C. That said, our attempts to receive quotes for addresses in major cities in two of those states (Columbus, Ohio, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin) were unsuccessful.
Each attempt to receive a quote resulted in the following message:
Online process allows for customization and flexibility
Add-ons include pet liability insurance, higher coverage limits for valuables, and ID theft protection
Can upgrade to replacement cost value coverage
Inconsistency in availability in states
No discounts listed online
No mobile app
What Toggle renters insurance covers
Toggle renters insurance policies are different from other renters insurance companies. This insurer offers three policy options with differing coverage limits. The Basic plan provides liability coverage plus personal property protection, while the Standard and Premium plans have higher policy limits and more extensive coverage for belongings, including valuables.
Each of these policies comes with at least $100,000 in liability coverage and $1,000 in blanket personal property coverage for covered belongings after you’ve met your deductible.[5]
From there, Toggle allows customization if you want to add any of these endorsements to your plan:
Temporary living expenses: If a covered peril, such as fire, makes your home uninhabitable, this will pay for your extra living expenses until you can return home.
Replacement cost value coverage: All the policies come with actual cash value coverage, which deducts the cost of depreciation from your claim payout. But you can upgrade to replacement cost value, which will reimburse you to replace your belongings with new versions.
Pet liability coverage: If you’re a pet owner, this optional pet coverage will protect you from liability if your pet hurts someone or damages someone else’s property.
Extended personal property coverage: This will protect your belongings even if theft or damage occurs away from home.
Valuables coverage: If you own high-cost items, this add-on increases your coverage limits for personal property protection.
Side-hustle protection: If you have a small business (other than ridesharing), this kind of coverage will protect your side hustle income and equipment.
ID theft protection: This endorsement protects your identity and finances from hackers and ID thieves.
Credit lift: While this isn’t a renters insurance protection, Toggle offers free, optional rent reporting to the credit bureaus, which can help you improve your credit history and credit score.
Toggle won’t cover your vehicle, high-value items, injuries to yourself or someone else in your rental property, floods or other water damage, or earthquakes. Those are standard renters insurance exclusions.
Toggle renters insurance discounts
Insurance companies commonly offer discounts, such as bundling or affiliation discounts, that can help lower your rates. Checking out the available discounts from insurance companies is an important part of comparing renters insurance quotes.
Toggle doesn’t list any discounts on its website — not even bundling. But the site does indicate that all customers’ deductibles will decline every year they remain claims-free with Toggle. It doesn’t specify how much the deductible will go down each year.
Toggle reviews: What real customers are saying
Toggle doesn’t have customer reviews on Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau website. But the company has several complaints and reviews from customers on sites like Reddit.
These reviews on Reddit cite difficulty reaching customer service during the claims process. Others have expressed difficulty with the digital-only model, despite Toggle’s claims of convenience.
Here’s an example of a negative customer review left on Reddit:
Customers haven’t left many reviews — negative or positive — of Toggle’s renters insurance on Reddit. But the positive reviews and commentary tend to focus on Toggle’s parent company, Farmers, being a financially sound insurance company.
Like in the example below, customers haven’t broadly discussed customer satisfaction or the claims process.
How to buy a Toggle renters insurance policy
The only way to purchase a Toggle renters insurance policy is through its website. You can reach Toggle’s customer service department at 1 (855) 864-1530, but you can’t purchase a policy over the phone.
Follow these steps when you’re ready to buy a Toggle renters insurance policy:
Decide how much renters insurance you need. Depending on state availability and requirements, your landlord’s insurance may already give you some coverage, like theft protection or earthquake coverage. It’s also a good idea to look at your valuables and the replacement cost coverage of your personal property to see if you need higher coverage limits than you can get from a standard policy.
Calculate your budget for premiums and deductibles. Increasing your coverage limits offers more protection but means paying a higher rate. You can lower your premiums with a higher deductible. Just make sure you have money set aside to cover the deductible if you have to make a claim.
Request quotes from Toggle and several other insurance companies. Comparing quotes is the best way to make sure you get the right level of coverage at a price you can afford.
Choose your policy and set up payments. Automatic payments make it easy to protect your personal property. Make sure you download and read over your policy documents so you know what your renters insurance features are.
How to file a renters insurance claim with Toggle
If you need to file a claim with Toggle, this is the claims process you’ll follow:
1. Start a claim online or by phone
If you start the claims process online, you need to log in to your Toggle account. If you prefer using the phone, call 1 (855) 864-1530 and select option two. Having your policy documents available when you start the claims process can be helpful.
2. A Toggle claims representative will contact you
They’ll contact you via phone or email, whichever you prefer. The representative may ask for additional information or details about the loss to process your claim.
3. Toggle will process your claim payment
As an all-digital company, Toggle will try to pay your claims electronically whenever possible.
Toggle renters insurance FAQs
The answers to the following common questions can help you decide if Toggle renters insurance is right for you.
Is Toggle reputable?
Yes. Toggle is a subsidiary of Farmers Insurance, which is a well-established and reputable insurance company. Though Toggle renters insurance can rely on its parent company’s financial strength, it doesn’t have the same good reputation and level of customer satisfaction as Farmers.
Which company has the cheapest renters insurance?
Erie Insurance and American Family Insurance have the lowest average premiums for renters insurance, at $15 per month, according to Insurify data.
How do you contact Toggle insurance customer service?
Customers can reach Toggle insurance customer service by phone at 1 (855) 864-1530 or via chat on its website Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time, and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time. You can submit an email form from the Toggle website at any time. Toggle doesn’t have a mobile app.
Can you get same-day renters insurance?
Yes. Many digital renters insurance companies, including Toggle, offer same-day renters insurance. Once you’ve applied for and paid for your insurance policy, you can download your policy documents on the same day.
