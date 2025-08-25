Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert, freelance writer, and founder of CreditWriter.com. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money, and focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their credit, money, and financial products (including insurance). Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book. You can connect with Michelle on Instagram or Twitter.
Michelle has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
If you’ve ever watched your dog chew on your lawn, you’re not alone. Grass consumption is common among dogs, and it’s usually harmless.[1] Some pet owners may worry about toxins, pesticides, or stomach upset when their dog eats grass. But your pup’s occasional grazing usually isn’t a problem for its digestive health.
Still, eating too much grass can come with safety risks. If your pup begins to consume large amounts of grass or grass clippings, it might signal health or behavioral issues that may require professional veterinary advice. Here’s what you need to know.
Is grass safe for dogs to eat?
It’s generally safe for dogs to eat grass in small amounts. That said, it’s important to give your dog parasite prevention on a regular basis to protect your pet. It’s also typically best to only allow grass grazing in your own yard, where you have more control over the lawn treatments.
Yet, grass can have potential safety risks for your dog. Lawn treatments that involve pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers could expose your pet to harmful toxins. Grass seeds and grass clippings may also cause irritation in the intestinal tract or even lead to blockages. And if your dog eats large amounts of grass, it could trigger vomiting, diarrhea, or stomach upset.
Because every dog is different, it’s best to check with your veterinarian before you assume grass is safe for your pet to eat. And if you’re worried about your pup’s behavior or suspect it might have potential parasites after eating grass, seek veterinary advice.
Can puppies eat grass?
Puppies may be more sensitive to grass consumption compared to adult dogs. While nibbling a few blades of grass is unlikely to cause harm, remember that a puppy’s digestive system is still developing. Grass-eating behavior at this age may stem more from instinct or boredom.
Puppies are also more likely to pick up parasites like intestinal worms, lungworms, hookworms, roundworms, and more.[2] [3] If your puppy eats grass, monitor it for nausea, diarrhea, stomach upset, or vomiting, and seek veterinary advice if needed.
Why dogs eat grass
Dogs may eat grass for a variety of reasons. In many cases, it comes down to natural behavior. Here are a few common reasons for grass-eating behavior in dogs:
Nutrition
Some dogs may be looking to add fiber or nutrients missing from their diet.
Instinct and scavenger ancestry
Although dogs eat meat, they’re not strictly carnivores. They’re omnivores that can survive off both animal- and plant-based foods. And, like their wolf ancestors that sometimes grazed on grass and other wild plants, dogs often follow this instinct from their scavenger ancestry.
Digestive health
Grass may help move stomach contents through a dog’s digestive system. This can stimulate digestion for your pet or help dogs remove bile from their system.
Behavior and boredom
Grass eating sometimes has less to do with health issues and more to do with anxiety, stress, or simple boredom.
Nutritional benefits of grass for dogs
Grass consumption isn’t a replacement for a healthy canine diet. But eating grass in moderation might offer your pup a few potential health benefits, including the following:
Fiber: Grass may help regulate digestion and support digestive health in your pet.[4]
Hydration and nutrients: Fresh grass often contains water and small amounts of vitamins and minerals.
Grazing behavior: Occasional grazing can mimic natural canine behavior, which can help lower anxiety and reduce stress in your pet.
Can dogs be allergic to grass?
While many dogs can safely eat grass, some may develop allergies. Grass allergies are more commonly linked to skin-related issues than to grass consumption.[5] But some pets might react poorly to eating grass, grass clippings, or grass seeds.
Watch for symptoms like itching, skin irritation, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea, or stomach upset. If you notice a bad reaction, seek veterinary advice and potential treatment for your dog right away.
How to stop your dog from eating grass
If your dog’s grass eating seems excessive, here are some steps you can take to try to discourage the behavior:
Pay attention to diet. Make sure your dog’s meals provide enough fiber and nutrients to discourage grass eating.
Check for stress or anxiety. Dogs sometimes chew grass out of boredom, anxiety, or stress. Try adding extra walks and indoor enrichment activities like toys and playtime.
Offer safe alternatives. Consider adding wheatgrass (sometimes called pet grass) as a safe grazing substitute. Just remember to consult with your vet before introducing new foods into your dog’s diet.
Supervise your pet. Watch your pet closely during outdoor time in the yard or elsewhere to avoid exposure to lawn treatments, pesticides, parasites, or toxins.
Dogs eating grass FAQs
People often seek veterinary advice about whether it’s safe for dogs to eat grass. Below are some quick answers to common questions on this topic.
Do dogs eat grass to settle their stomachs?
Dogs may eat grass to help move their stomach contents or bile through their digestive system. But grass-eating behavior doesn’t automatically mean your dog is nauseated.
Does eating grass mean a dog has worms?
Grass eating might indicate that a dog has worms, but not necessarily. While parasites can cause stomach upset in pets, fecal samples and veterinary examination are the only ways to confirm whether your pup needs treatment for parasites.
Can dogs get a blockage from eating grass?
Yes. If a dog eats a large amount of grass clippings, it’s possible to get a blockage in the intestinal tract. You should seek immediate veterinary care if you’re concerned about this possibility.
Will a dog eat grass if it’s in pain?
Some dogs might eat grass to seek relief from stomach upset or stress. But grass consumption alone, especially in moderation, doesn’t automatically indicate pain or discomfort.
Can grass get stuck in a dog’s stomach?
Grass seeds or grass clippings could potentially stick in a dog’s stomach or intestinal tract. If this happens, it may cause your dog to experience digestion issues, stomach upset, nausea, or vomiting, and you may need to seek veterinary care.
