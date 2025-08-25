Is grass safe for dogs to eat?

It’s generally safe for dogs to eat grass in small amounts. That said, it’s important to give your dog parasite prevention on a regular basis to protect your pet. It’s also typically best to only allow grass grazing in your own yard, where you have more control over the lawn treatments.

Yet, grass can have potential safety risks for your dog. Lawn treatments that involve pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers could expose your pet to harmful toxins. Grass seeds and grass clippings may also cause irritation in the intestinal tract or even lead to blockages. And if your dog eats large amounts of grass, it could trigger vomiting, diarrhea, or stomach upset.

Good to Know Because every dog is different, it’s best to check with your veterinarian before you assume grass is safe for your pet to eat. And if you’re worried about your pup’s behavior or suspect it might have potential parasites after eating grass, seek veterinary advice.

Can puppies eat grass?

Puppies may be more sensitive to grass consumption compared to adult dogs. While nibbling a few blades of grass is unlikely to cause harm, remember that a puppy’s digestive system is still developing. Grass-eating behavior at this age may stem more from instinct or boredom.

Puppies are also more likely to pick up parasites like intestinal worms, lungworms, hookworms, roundworms, and more.[2] [3] If your puppy eats grass, monitor it for nausea, diarrhea, stomach upset, or vomiting, and seek veterinary advice if needed.