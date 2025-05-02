Home>Pet Insurance

Almost 70% of DINK Pet Owners Sacrifice Financially for Their Pets, but the Cost of Children Remains Daunting

Double-income pet owners with no kids spend an average of $159 monthly, or about $1,906 annually, on their pets — a fraction of the cost of childrearing.

Share

The acronym “DINK,” which refers to dual-income couples with no kids, has the ring of internet-era slang, but the term is nearly four decades old. The Los Angeles Times first documented DINKs in the 1980s — a decade ushered in by a recession that discouraged some working couples from having children. 

Similar economic concerns affect DINKs in 2025.

Feeling unable to afford a lifestyle that supports children, many dual-income couples are babying pets instead. A great majority (94%) of DINKs with pets consider their cat or dog a family member, according to a recent Insurify survey. And 46% view pets as “fur babies” or child substitutes.

Being a fur parent is pretty expensive. Vet costs — a regular expense for nearly half (47%) the DINKs Insurify polled — alone have increased 8% just since last year. Pet parents are struggling to keep up, with more than 68% resorting to working more hours, racking up credit card debt, and sacrificing contributions to their savings accounts.

To better understand how DINKs with pets are keeping up with the rising cost of being a pet parent, Insurify surveyed 750 DINKs with one or more pets to determine how finances factor into their family planning. Insurify’s data scientists supplemented this research with an analysis of pet insurance rates from its partner Fletch.

Key takeaways

  • Most DINKs (68%) would go into debt to pay for a pet’s medical care, according to an Insurify survey. On average, DINKs are willing to spend up to $5,004 for a lifesaving veterinary treatment.

  • Pet insurance costs an average of $44 per month for dogs and $24 per month for cats, according to Insurify and Fletch data.

  • One-fifth of DINKs stress about the cost of veterinary care. A significant unexpected veterinary expense would be unaffordable for 36% of DINKs polled by Insurify.

  • Seven in 10 DINKs have faced a major unexpected pet-related expense.

  • DINKs overwhelmingly plan to adopt more animals, with 72% of Insurify poll respondents reporting they would have another pet in the future.

DINKs spend nearly $2,000 annually on their pets, and 68% make financial sacrifices for their fur babies

DINKs spend an average of $158 monthly, or about $1,906 annually, on their pets, according to Insurify’s survey. Only 3% of DINKs spend $500 or more monthly on pets. Insurify polled DINKs about their specific monthly pet expenses, which include food, treats, toys, vet care, litter, and medication.

Pet Products and Services DINKs Regularly Buy
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of DINKs That Pay for Specific Product or Services Monthly
sort ascsort desc
Food87%
Treats77%
Toys61%
Veterinary care47%
Litter43%
Medication35%
Vitamins29%
Groomer28%
Beds23%
Training8%
Day care7%
Monitoring devices6%
Nanny/walker3%

Pet expenses pale in comparison to the cost of parenting, which the Brookings Institution estimates is $310,605 to raise a child to age 18, or about $1,438 monthly. Parents who fund their child’s college education spend an additional $153,080 on the average four-year degree.[1]

Although pets are more affordable than kids, they still strain the budgets of dual-income couples.

Insurify’s poll found that 68% of DINKs have made financial sacrifices for their pets, including working extra hours or taking on a second job (34%), taking on credit card or loan debt (33%), and halting contributions to savings accounts (29%).

Financial Sacrifices DINKs Have Made for Their Pets
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of DINKs Sacrificing
sort ascsort desc
Worked extra hours or took a second job34%
Took on credit card or loan debt33%
Have never made financial sacrifices for a pet32%
Stopped contributing to savings29%
Delayed paying other bills24%
Skipped personal medical care15%
Other1%

Despite lower overall costs, pet-related expenses are on the rise

The rising cost of veterinary care, up 8% since last year, compared to an average of 3% for all expenditures,[2] is a source of financial stress for 1 out of 5 DINKs. An additional 45% of DINKs in Insurify’s survey think vet care is expensive but worth it for their pet’s health.

Veterinary care has dramatically advanced over the past decade, according to Dr. Eliza O’Callaghan, managing veterinarian for Small Door Veterinary. People are increasingly treating pets like family members, O’Callaghan says, and are willing to pay for more diagnostics and procedures. Small veterinary practices are investing in sophisticated equipment to meet the demand. But inflation and supply chain issues, in addition to the cost of equipment, have driven up the price of vet visits.

The highest vet bill the average DINK has paid is about $1,449. But 13% reported having spent more than $3,000. Overall, DINKs surveyed are willing to spend up to $5,004 for lifesaving treatment and $2,835 annually on a pet’s chronic health condition.

Common pet illnesses can easily surpass these spending limits. About 1 in 4 dogs and 1 in 5 cats develop cancer.[3] [4] The average cost of chemotherapy is $5,351 for dogs and $3,980 for cats diagnosed with lymphoma. But treatment costs can exceed $10,000 depending on location and length of treatment, according to CareCredit.

Routine procedures can seriously dent DINKs’ budgets, too. The average pet tooth cleaning costs $707, treating a bladder or urinary tract infection costs $1,053, and hernia surgery costs $700–$2,500.[5]

Most DINKs don’t invest in pet insurance, but 68% would go into debt over their pet’s medical care

“[Pet insurance] helps cover the rising costs of chronic disease management, emergency care, and new therapies,” says O’Callaghan, who calls coverage a “game-changer.”

Only 31% of pet-owning DINKs Insurify polled have pet insurance. A stark 68% say they’d go into debt to pay for their pet’s medical care. 

Faced with a surprise vet bill, 11% of DINKs would use CareCredit or a deferred payment plan to pay for a major vet expense, 21% would use a credit card or loan, and 27% would tap into their savings. Fewer than one-fifth (18%) would pay with income or cash.

How DINKs Would Cover an Unexpected, Major Veterinary Expense
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of DINKs
sort ascsort desc
Rely on savings27%
Use a credit card or loan21%
Pet insurance18%
Income18%
CareCredit or deferred payment plan11%
Wouldn’t be able to pay past a certain amount3%
Not sure1%
Other1%

A vet care savings account can work for well-off couples, but “emergencies can easily cost thousands of dollars, and no one expects their pet to need an emergency surgery or long-term treatment for chronic illness,” says O’Callaghan.

But pet owners should expect the unexpected. More than two-thirds (70%) of DINKs in Insurify’s poll reported at least one surprise major pet-related expense.

Pet insurance for Chihuahuas, the most popular breed among those surveyed, costs $36 per month on average. Accident and illness coverage typically covers diagnostics and treatment for illnesses as well as accidents like broken bones. Across the U.S., owners pay an average of $44 monthly for dog insurance and $24 for cat insurance, according to Insurify and Fletch data.

Dog Breed
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of Dog-Owner DINKs With the Breed
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Pet Insurance Premium
sort ascsort desc
Chihuahua13%$36
German shepherd11%$52
Labrador retriever11%$60
Golden retriever5%$53
Yorkshire terrier5%$39
Australian shepherd5%$37
Boxer5%$78
Bulldog4%$91
Poodle4%$56
Beagle4%$54

Among DINKs who have filed a pet insurance claim, most received either full (52%) or partial (28%) reimbursement from their insurer, according to Insurify’s survey.

“People often regret not getting [insurance] when their pet is young and healthy. Even if your pet is a few years old, I recommend enrolling in a plan as soon as possible,” says O’Callaghan.

While vet expenses strain DINKs’ finances, many still splurge on their pets

When it comes to their fur babies, DINKs have a hard time sticking to a budget. Only 11% never splurge on luxury pet products or services, according to Insurify’s survey.

How DINKs Budget for Their Pets
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of DINKs
sort ascsort desc
Stick to a budget but occasionally splurge43%
Regularly spoil pets and don’t track spending closely26%
Don’t track spending but rarely buy non-essentials20%
Stick to a budget and never splurge11%

Jackie Frick, a 45-year-old change management consultant who lives with her partner Ryan, says she’s “not price-sensitive” about her cat Amara’s expenses.

Amara’s food delivery comes imported from Italy, and Frick treats her to bites of sushi-grade salmon, Greek yogurt, and “shaved, not sliced” deli turkey. “She really loves Churus, but those are like the cat version of McDonald’s, so I’ve recently started buying her this goat-milk version of Churus.”

Photos of Amara, her $200 cat tree, and one of her many toys, courtesy of Jackie Frick.

Like Frick, 36% of DINKs splurge on luxury treats for their pets.

Luxury Pet Product
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of DINKs Who Buy Pet Product
sort ascsort desc
Vitamins or supplements41%
Luxury treats36%
Gourmet or organic fresh food34%
High-end toys31%
Clothing or accessories27%
Fresh catnip21%
Backpack carrier8%
Automated litterbox7%
Stroller6%
Shoes6%
Perfume6%
Professional pictures4%

Kristina Perná, a 27-year-old recruitment lead for Insurify, is among the 34% of DINKs who feed their pets gourmet or organic fresh food. After her mental health declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, Perná and her husband of eight years adopted their golden retriever Hazel from a service animal breeder.

Perná makes all Hazel’s meals with Whole Foods ingredients like grass-fed beef, celery, goat milk, berries, peanut butter, and yogurt.

Kristina Perná and Hazel, courtesy of @hazelbearperna on Instagram.

“Having a child is still way more expensive, because I know what I’m doing for Hazel right now, I would do for a kid as well,” says Perná, who also mentions the higher cost of children’s medical care and supplies like diapers.

Nearly 4 in 10 DINKs plan to have children, but 68% still prefer pets over kids

Thirty-nine percent of pet owners Insurify surveyed say they plan on having children in the future but finances are a significant barrier. When asked to pick all applicable reasons they don’t currently have children, 22% of DINKs say they need to improve their finances before they could afford kids, and 17% say it’s too costly to ever have children.

Why DINKs With Pets Don’t Have Kids
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of DINKs
sort ascsort desc
Plan on having children someday39%
Prefer a lifestyle that allows more freedom29%
Need to improve finances before children22%
Too expensive to ever have children17%
Never wanted to have children15%
Medical or fertility issues5%
Other3%

That said, about 15% of DINKs have never wanted children, and 68% say they generally prefer pets over children.

Nearly 3 in 10 DINKs Insurify surveyed say a lifestyle that allows more freedom is important to them. Pets might be a less difficult and cheaper way of fulfilling a caregiving or nurturing goal, with 81% referring to themselves as their pet’s “mom” or “dad” and a further 94% viewing their pets as family members. 

Most (86%) let their pets sleep in their beds, (94%) talk to their pets like they’re people, and (65%) turn on the TV or music for their pets when they’re not around. Some (34%) even video call their pets when they’re away and (43%) throw birthday parties for their pets. 

Suzanne Kiggin, a 62-year-old operations executive, dresses up her labrador Cooper, mostly for costume contests and birthday parties at doggy day care. He’s also welcome on the furniture. Kiggin has had four dogs during her 25-year-long marriage to her husband, Michael.

Holiday photos of Cooper, courtesy of Suzanne Kiggin.

For Kiggin, Cooper isn’t just a member of the family — he’s the heart of it. “I consider it his house, and we’re lucky he lets us live in it.”

Companionship and emotional support are worth the pet-related splurges for DINKs

Human relationships with cats and dogs have drastically shifted, with a growing focus on animal welfare over the past several decades. “The humanization of pets is at an all-time high,” says O’Callaghan.

COVID-19 fueled this humanization as owners spent more time at home with their pets. During periods of social distancing, pets helped ease stress and improve well-being for 72% of owners surveyed by the American Pet Products Association (APPA).

Hazel’s unconditional support helped Perná heal her mental health after it worsened during pandemic lockdowns. Though Perná is an extrovert, she felt like isolation had turned her into an introvert.

“I thought, ‘I’m never going to be the old me,’ and I mourned that side of me, and I missed it. [Hazel] kind of got me out of the bubble I thought I was stuck in, because every time we go out and she’s got her bows on or a sweater on, people go crazy for her … and then it’s like an hour-long conversation on the street,” says Perná.

Frick’s cat also comforted her when she felt isolated, especially as she rebuilt her U.S. connections after an eight-year stint in Greece. She found Amara on the street during COVID-19 lockdowns, and the flea-bitten stray became her “pandemic baby.”

Frick met Ryan two years later. “I brought him back [to my apartment] on our first date, and I was like, ‘Do you want to meet my cat?’” says Frick. Amara warmed quickly to Ryan — a green flag for Frick. 

Amara more than pays her dues, insists Frick. She and Ryan work remotely, and Amara encourages the couple to take breaks and entertains them throughout the day. “It feels like a family,” says Frick.

Likewise, Kiggin says Cooper and her previous dogs have provided invaluable emotional support. “I feel like dogs are very intuitive. When we had Gunner, and [my mother-in-law] fell and moved in with us, he was by her side.”

Kiggin also looks forward to seeing Cooper every time she comes home, and vice versa.

“There’s nothing better than when you’re at work all day, and you walk in [to your house], and there’s this beautiful face looking up at you, with a butt and tail that are just going crazy. Like, I’m sorry, but no spouse has ever done that,” says Kiggin.

Children, as parents of teenagers can attest, aren’t always so elated, either.

Methodology

Insurify commissioned an online survey to collect proprietary data for this study. The survey sampled 750 people with a double-income household with no kids and at least one cat or dog. Respondents are between the ages of 22 and 44. Respondents answered up to 20 questions regarding how much they invest in their pets’ well-being. The survey was conducted from March 1320, 2025.

Pet insurance costs reflect average premiums based on quotes from Insurify’s pet insurance partner, Fletch.

