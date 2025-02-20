What AD&D insurance covers

If you have AD&D insurance, your policy will pay out the benefit if you die, lose a limb or limbs, or lose sight, hearing, or speech as a result of an accident. For example, your AD&D policy will pay out a death benefit to your beneficiaries if you die in a car accident. You’d also receive a payout if you slipped on some ice and hit your head, causing vision loss.

In other words, AD&D insurance pays a benefit if you’re killed or seriously injured in an unexpected, unforeseen accident.

What AD&D insurance doesn’t cover

Like all insurance coverage, AD&D policies exclude certain situations and events. Specifically, your AD&D coverage won’t pay out a benefit for the following types of events:

Death by natural causes: AD&D protects against accidental death. It won’t cover natural deaths from illness, disease, or old age.

Dismemberment caused by illness: A number of illnesses and ailments can cause loss of limb, sight, hearing, or speech. For example, diabetes can lead to limb amputation. AD&D doesn’t cover these kinds of illness-related dismemberments.

Suicide or self-inflicted injuries: AD&D policies won’t pay if the insured person dies or is injured by their own hand. For example, AD&D generally won’t pay in cases of overdose. [3] It likely won’t pay if mental illness results in a physical injury or death.

Death or dismemberment caused by high-risk activities: High-risk recreational activities, such as skydiving or bungee jumping, potentially could result in accidents, and AD&D insurance is meant to protect you from unforeseen accidents.

Accidents involving alcohol or drug use: If you get into an accident while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, your AD&D insurance won’t pay out your benefit.

Accidents that occur while committing a crime: If your accidental injury occurred while you were committing a crime, felony, or assault, you won’t receive your benefit payout.

Accidents that occur because of war or armed conflict: Whether war is declared or undeclared, if you’re killed or injured during a war, act of war, or other armed conflict involving a military or other organized force, your AD&D policy won’t pay out.

Life insurance vs. AD&D insurance

Although life insurance and AD&D insurance have some similarities — both offer a payout upon death — they also have some important differences.

In most cases, life insurance will pay out the death benefit regardless of the cause of death, while AD&D only pays out if the death occurs because of an accident. For example, life insurance would pay out after an insured person died because of a heart attack, while AD&D wouldn’t.

Life insurance only pays out upon the death of the insured. The insured person will never see the payout from their life insurance policy. An AD&D policy offers a payout to the living policyholder if they’re dismembered in a covered accident. That means you may see the benefit from an AD&D policy while you’re still alive.

Key Factor ▲ ▼ Life Insurance ▲ ▼ AD&D ▲ ▼ Payout Insured must pass away for the death benefit to payout. Insured can receive benefits while still living. Coverage Pays out in the event of most deaths, including Natural death, including illness, disease, or old age

Accidental death

Drug overdose

Suicide (after the end of the exemption period, typically two years) Pays out in the event of: Accidental death

Accidental dismemberment, including loss of one or more limbs or loss of sight, hearing, or speech Benefit amount 100% benefit for any covered death 100% benefit for covered Death

Loss of two limbs, both eyes, or one eye and one limb 50% benefit for covered Loss of one limb

Loss of one eye

Partial hearing loss

Loss of speech Cost Based on age of the insured and amount of coverage purchased. Cost increases sharply with age. Based on amount of coverage purchased. If age is a factor in cost, increases are minor. Medical exam Typically required Not required