Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance coverage is important and can add greater protection to a life or health insurance policy. Employers often provide AD&D coverage as a benefit to employees so that workers and their families have coverage in the event of death or serious injury in an accident.
Here’s what you need to know about what accidental death and dismemberment insurance is, how it works, and whether it needs to be part of your insurance portfolio.
AD&D coverage is typically available in coverage blocks of $1,000 and costs just a few cents per coverage block per month.
Accidental death and dismemberment insurance doesn’t cover death by suicide or any other type of self-harm.
The payout from AD&D coverage depends on the severity of the injury and ranges from 100% of the coverage amount if an insured person dies to 50% for partial dismemberment.
What is accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance?
An AD&D insurance policy pays out a lump sum if a covered accident causes the insured person to die or be dismembered.[1]
AD&D coverage and life insurance have some similarities. Both pay out a benefit if the insured person dies. But they’re not the same kind of insurance.
Life insurance pays out a death benefit even if the insured dies of natural causes, while AD&D only pays if the death is the result of a covered accident. Additionally, life insurance doesn’t offer a benefit if the insured person is dismembered in an accident, while AD&D does.
Since AD&D insurance only pays out in limited circumstances (if you suffer specific injuries or death from a covered accident) it tends to be cheaper than life insurance, which pays out for non-accident-related deaths.
You can purchase AD&D as a stand-alone policy, but it may also be included as a rider on a life insurance policy or a health insurance policy. Employers who offer AD&D to their workforce typically include it as a rider to one of these types of policies at no additional cost to the employees.
How does AD&D insurance work?
With an AD&D policy, the insurance company pays out a lump-sum benefit to you (or your beneficiary) if an accident causes you to die or be dismembered.
For AD&D insurance, dismemberment means:[2]
Permanent or partial loss of one or more limbs
Permanent or partial paralysis of one or more limbs
Complete or partial loss of sight, hearing, or speech
To receive a benefit payout from an AD&D insurance policy, the insured person must have suffered injury or death in an accident covered by the policy. Unlike life insurance, which only pays out to your beneficiaries after you pass away, you may receive an AD&D benefit while you’re still living.
But the AD&D benefit amount isn’t the same for every death or injury. Your beneficiaries will receive the full benefit payout from your AD&D policy if you die in a covered accident. But the dismemberment benefit you receive will depend on the severity of your injury.
Here’s a common payout structure for AD&D policies:
Type of Injury
Percentage of Benefit
|100%
|50%
What AD&D insurance covers
If you have AD&D insurance, your policy will pay out the benefit if you die, lose a limb or limbs, or lose sight, hearing, or speech as a result of an accident. For example, your AD&D policy will pay out a death benefit to your beneficiaries if you die in a car accident. You’d also receive a payout if you slipped on some ice and hit your head, causing vision loss.
In other words, AD&D insurance pays a benefit if you’re killed or seriously injured in an unexpected, unforeseen accident.
What AD&D insurance doesn’t cover
Like all insurance coverage, AD&D policies exclude certain situations and events. Specifically, your AD&D coverage won’t pay out a benefit for the following types of events:
Death by natural causes: AD&D protects against accidental death. It won’t cover natural deaths from illness, disease, or old age.
Dismemberment caused by illness: A number of illnesses and ailments can cause loss of limb, sight, hearing, or speech. For example, diabetes can lead to limb amputation. AD&D doesn’t cover these kinds of illness-related dismemberments.
Suicide or self-inflicted injuries: AD&D policies won’t pay if the insured person dies or is injured by their own hand. For example, AD&D generally won’t pay in cases of overdose.[3] It likely won’t pay if mental illness results in a physical injury or death.
Death or dismemberment caused by high-risk activities: High-risk recreational activities, such as skydiving or bungee jumping, potentially could result in accidents, and AD&D insurance is meant to protect you from unforeseen accidents.
Accidents involving alcohol or drug use: If you get into an accident while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, your AD&D insurance won’t pay out your benefit.
Accidents that occur while committing a crime: If your accidental injury occurred while you were committing a crime, felony, or assault, you won’t receive your benefit payout.
Accidents that occur because of war or armed conflict: Whether war is declared or undeclared, if you’re killed or injured during a war, act of war, or other armed conflict involving a military or other organized force, your AD&D policy won’t pay out.
Life insurance vs. AD&D insurance
Although life insurance and AD&D insurance have some similarities — both offer a payout upon death — they also have some important differences.
In most cases, life insurance will pay out the death benefit regardless of the cause of death, while AD&D only pays out if the death occurs because of an accident. For example, life insurance would pay out after an insured person died because of a heart attack, while AD&D wouldn’t.
Life insurance only pays out upon the death of the insured. The insured person will never see the payout from their life insurance policy. An AD&D policy offers a payout to the living policyholder if they’re dismembered in a covered accident. That means you may see the benefit from an AD&D policy while you’re still alive.
Key Factor
Life Insurance
AD&D
|Payout
|Insured must pass away for the death benefit to payout.
|Insured can receive benefits while still living.
|Coverage
Pays out in the event of most deaths, including
Pays out in the event of:
|Benefit amount
|100% benefit for any covered death
100% benefit for covered
50% benefit for covered
|Cost
|Based on age of the insured and amount of coverage purchased. Cost increases sharply with age.
|Based on amount of coverage purchased. If age is a factor in cost, increases are minor.
|Medical exam
|Typically required
|Not required
Pros and cons of AD&D insurance
AD&D insurance coverage has some drawbacks as well as benefits. Understanding the advantages and disadvantages of this kind of insurance can help you decide if it’s the right coverage for your needs.
Much lower cost compared to life insurance
If paired with life insurance as a rider, may offer double indemnity, in which the beneficiaries receive a life insurance death benefit plus an AD&D death benefit, doubling the payout
No required medical exam
Payout limited to death or dismemberment resulting from covered accidents
Size of payout for dismemberment depends on the severity of the injury
Large number of typical policy exclusions
How much does accidental death and dismemberment insurance cost?
Since AD&D only covers a limited number of situations, it’s generally cheaper than life insurance.
Insurers know that anyone buying a life insurance policy will eventually pass away. But an AD&D policyholder may or may not get into an accident that causes death or dismemberment. Since the types of accidents that would prompt an AD&D payout are relatively rare, the cost to purchase this kind of coverage is low.
AD&D coverage is usually available in $1,000 coverage blocks, and consumers typically pay less than $1 per coverage block per month. For example, if you want $100,000 in AD&D coverage and each $1,000 coverage block costs $0.04 per month, you’ll pay $4 per month for that level of coverage.
How to get AD&D coverage
If you’re interested in buying AD&D coverage, follow these steps:
1. Ask if you can get AD&D coverage through your workplace
You may already have coverage or may be able to get access to AD&D coverage through your employer. Your employer may even pay for a basic level of AD&D coverage for you.
2. Look into buying your own AD&D coverage
If you can’t access AD&D insurance through work, you can also purchase it on your own.
3. Determine the level of coverage you want
AD&D insurance is often available in blocks of $1,000 worth of coverage. Typically, there’s a limit to the size of the benefit you can purchase. Calculate the amount of coverage you think you’ll need.
4. Consider stand-alone policy versus rider
You can purchase an AD&D policy by itself or as a rider to your life insurance policy. Just remember that a stand-alone AD&D policy doesn’t replace life insurance since your beneficiaries won’t receive a payout if you die from natural causes.
5. Stay current on your premium payment
Failing to pay your premium on time could prompt the insurance company to cancel your policy.
How to choose AD&D coverage levels
You can usually purchase AD&D coverage in increments of $5,000 to $10,000, starting at the minimum benefit level up to the maximum amount, which is typically around no more than $500,000.
Remember that the severity of your injury determines your payout if you’re dismembered in an accident. You’ll receive 50% of the full benefit if you lose one limb or lose sight in one eye.
To calculate your AD&D coverage needs, start by figuring out how large a payout you’d need if you lost the use of a limb in an accident — then double it. That means a concert pianist might need a higher coverage level than a social worker since the musician can’t work if they don’t have both hands.
Do you need AD&D insurance?
Every person’s situation is different, so it can be tough to decide if this kind of coverage is something you need. To figure out if AD&D is right for you, start by considering your personal risk factors, including:
Lifestyle: Do you have a lifestyle that makes you more likely to get into an accident? For example, if you work in a physically demanding job, spend a lot of time driving, or travel frequently for work, AD&D insurance might be right for you.
Income sources: How would losing a limb or your sight, hearing, or speech affect your ability to make a living? If you’d be unable to work in your current job after a disabling accident, AD&D insurance may be an important protection for you.
Current insurance coverage: Do you have enough life insurance to provide for your family in the event of your sudden death? AD&D isn’t a replacement for life insurance, but it can be a low-cost way to increase the payout your beneficiaries would receive if you pass away in an accident.
Accidental death and dismemberment FAQs
If you’re considering an AD&D policy, the answers to the following questions can help you decide if it’s the right insurance for your needs.
Do you need both life insurance and AD&D?
It depends. Some people might benefit from having both types of insurance, but not everyone will need both. Purchasing an AD&D policy in addition to your life insurance can potentially increase your family’s death benefit if you die in an accident. And AD&D will offer you a payout if an accident leaves you dismembered. Life insurance doesn’t.
Is accidental death and dismemberment insurance worth it?
Since AD&D insurance is both very low cost and often paid for by your workplace as a benefit of employment, it can be a worthwhile addition to your insurance portfolio. You get peace of mind for a very low monthly cost.
What counts as accidental death or dismemberment?
An accidental death is any fatality that occurs because of an unexpected and unforeseeable accident, such as a car accident, a fall, or a plane crash. Dismemberment refers to the loss of one or more limbs or the loss of sight, hearing, or speech as a result of an unforeseeable accident.
Does AD&D pay out if you die of natural causes?
No. AD&D doesn’t cover death by any natural causes, even if they’re unexpected.
Does AD&D insurance cover injuries from car accidents?
It depends. AD&D only covers injuries that meet the definition of dismemberment, which includes permanent or partial loss of one or more limbs, permanent or partial paralysis of one or more limbs, or complete or partial loss of sight, hearing, or speech.
