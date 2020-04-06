These are the States with the Oldest Population

States with the Oldest Populations in the United States

10. South Carolina

Percentage of population over age 65: 17.7

Percentage of population over age 75: 6.8

Median age: 39.7

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: Beaufort County (27.8%)

According to the most recent Census Bureau data, South Carolina is the state with the tenth-highest proportion of retirement-age residents in the United States. The Palmetto State has increasingly become a desirable destination for retirees, with its year-round natural beauty and relatively mild winters. For those living off retirement savings, a dollar also goes much further in this state than it does in many others. In fact, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the cost of living in South Carolina is quite low, 9.6 percent lower than the national average.

9. New Hampshire

Percentage of population over age 65: 18.1

Percentage of population over age 75: 7.3

Median age: 43.1

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: Grafton County (20.80%)

With its long winters and heavy snowfall, New Hampshire may not strike many as the ideal location for those above age 65. Yet, New Hampshire is one of the most tax-friendly states in the U.S. The Granite State is one of the few U.S. states with no sales tax, and residents pay neither estate tax nor inheritance tax. Health care for retirement-age residents in New Hampshire is also a plus; The Granite State ranks fifth in the nation for senior health, according to the United Health Foundation.

8. Pennsylvania

Percentage of population over age 65: 18.2

Percentage of population over age 75: 8.0

Median age: 40.8

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: Westmoreland County (22.7%)

With scenic state parks, bustling cities and retiree-friendly tax laws, it’s not hard to see why Pennsylvania is home to one of the highest percentages of residents over the age of 65. Pennsylvania is quite tax-friendly to retirement-age residents, as it is one of the few U.S. states that do not tax retirement income, whether public or private pensions or Social Security. With over twenty retirement communities, Westmoreland County has the highest proportion of residents over age 65 in the state.

7. Hawaii

Percentage of population over age 65: 18.4

Percentage of population over age 75: 7.9

Median age: 39.3

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: Hawaii County: (1.20%)

Hawaii is one of America’s most coveted retirement destinations, and we weren’t surprised to find it ranking among the top 10 this year. With year-round fantastic weather, warm water, and miles of sandy beaches, Hawaii is a popular state for retirees… especially the wealthy, as this state has the highest cost of living in the country, at 18.5 percent above the national average.

6. Delaware

Percentage of population over age 65: 18.7

Percentage of population over age 75: 7.5

Median age: 41.1

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: Sussex County (27.8%)

Similar to many of the most popular states among Americans over age 65, Delaware is another mild-weathered and tax-friendly state for retirees. Like New Hampshire, The Diamond State does not levy an estate tax, inheritance tax, or sales tax. Sussex County in Delaware has the highest proportion of residents over age 65. It boasts nearly a dozen retirement communities, all located within miles of each other.

5. Montana

Percentage of population over age 65: 18.8

Percentage of population over age 75: 7.5

Median age: 40.1

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: Flathead County (19.50%)

Montana ranks among the top five states this year with the highest share of residents over age 65. Despite a reputation for isolation, Montana ’s rugged beauty and tranquility, in addition to its retirement-friendly tax policies, are more than enough persuasion for some to retire to this state. In Montana, the income tax is capped below 10 percent, meaning that pensioners and Social Security recipients pay far lower taxes than many of their counterparts in other states. In addition, Montana does not collect estate or inheritance tax.

4. Vermont

Percentage of population over age 65: 19.8

Percentage of population over age 75: 7.7

Median age: 43.1

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: N/A (county-specific data unavailable)

Another northeastern state to make the rankings this year, Vermont has the fourth-highest proportion of residents over 65 in the nation. It may be surprising to find Vermont among the top ten states in this ranking, given its long, snowy winters, higher-than-average cost of living, and Social Security income tax. Yet, for some, other factors such as Vermont ’s quaint small towns and wealth of outdoor activities outweigh such drawbacks.

3. West Virginia

Percentage of population over age 65: 20.0

Percentage of population over age 75: 8.1

Median age: 42.8

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: Raleigh County and Kanawha County (both 20.90%)

West Virginia ’s mild weather, abundant land, retiree-friendly taxes, and below-average cost of living contribute to this state’s appeal. The Mountain State collects neither estate or inheritance tax, and the cost of living is quite low, 13.0 percent below the national average. Although Kanawha County has nearly two dozen retirement communities, West Virginia ’s older population remains relatively evenly spread across all of its counties.

2. Florida

Percentage of population over age 65: 20.5

Percentage of population over age 75: 9.2

Median age: 42.2

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: Sumter County: (56.8%)

A longtime top retirement destination, Florida is the state with the second-highest proportion of retirement-age residents in the nation. The Sunshine State remains the “go-to” location for many living in the Northeast, from New York to Connecticut to New Jersey. It’s not hard to see why Florida remains popular among Americans over the age of 65, given its warm weather, walkable cities, and lack of estate and inheritance taxes. With nearly one in ten residents over the age of 75, Florida is also the state with the highest percentage of residents within this age bracket. A number of counties in this state, including Sumter County, Charlotte County, and Citrus County, are home to over 35 percent of residents over the age of 65.

1. Maine

Percentage of population over age 65: 20.6

Percentage of population over age 75: 8.4

Median age: 45.1

County with the highest percentage of population over age 65: Aroostook County (24.10%)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Maine ranks first in the nation for the highest proportion of residents over the age of 65. This statistic may come as a surprise to some, given Maine ’s harsh winters and reputation for remote, isolated communities. Yet, with its flourishing art and food scenes and countless opportunities for outdoor recreation, this state has become increasingly popular among retirement-age Americans seeking a less traditional retirement lifestyle. Unlike Florida ’s older populations, which are concentrated within a small handful of counties, Maine ’s older populations are integrated into each county overall.

