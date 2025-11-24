NY Needs Home Insurance Reform, Industry Watchers Tell Regulators

What’s next: Potential legislative actions

Multiple recommendations emerged from testimony presented to the committee.

Chiquita D’Arbeau, executive director of the Albany Housing Authority, called on legislators to require greater transparency from insurers regarding rate-setting practices, hold insurers accountable for unfair underwriting practices, and require companies to apply property-specific underwriting.

Legislators should also prioritize policies that foster resilience to weather disasters and “support innovation in risk management,” the National Association of Insurance Commissioners said in written testimony. “In our experience, the most effective path forward is not simply to react to market disruptions, but to anticipate and mitigate risk before disaster strikes,” the organization testified.

Jones urged legislators to require insurers operating in New York to bring subrogation claims against major fossil fuel companies and require insurers to stop investing in fossil fuels. The state should also require insurers to consider resilience measures at the property level in their underwriting.

Finally, Enright urged legislators to adopt a “Homeowners Insurance Bill of Rights” that would, among other provisions, require greater clarity from insurers on what policies will and won’t cover and base underwriting decisions on property-level risks rather than financial factors like credit.

The bill would also require insurers to provide incentives for homeowners who make fortification changes and faster, more helpful claim payouts following disasters.

More than 43,000 people have signed a Consumer Reports petition backing the Homeowners Insurance Bill of Rights, she said.

Committee member Sen. James Skoufis, D-Cornwall, said state lawmakers are considering what policies to take up in the next legislative session.

“Some of the responses that we can move forward with when we get to session in January include making sure regulators have all the tools and the mandates they need to ensure insurance companies are not ripping off their policyholders,” he said, according to ABC’s Albany affiliate.