Proposed California Home Insurance Reform Bills Advance in State Senate

California homeowners struggling with delayed insurance claim payments, underpayments, and non-renewals could see some relief if a trio of bills moving through the state senate become law.

One bill would require home insurance companies to provide homeowners with more detailed reasoning and more time to respond when their insurer decides to non-renew a policy. Another would require insurers to disclose more detail around loss estimates when the insurer pays less than the requested claim amount.

The third would impose a 20% penalty on late claim payments.

All three bills are with the Senate Appropriations Committee, after passing Insurance Committee review.

The Insurance Committee rejected a fourth home insurance bill that would have barred insurers from refusing to cover homes that meet minimum home hardening and wildfire mitigation standards.

The average annual cost of home insurance in California was $2,455 at the end of 2025, according to Insurify’s 2026 Insuring the American Homeowner Report. The state’s average is below the national average, and it’s the 23rd most expensive state for home insurance. However, Insurify data analysts predict homeowners could see a 16% increase in home insurance rates by the end of 2026.