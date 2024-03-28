The New Tornado Alley: How Expanding Severe Storm Risk Is Disrupting Home Insurance

The 10 states where tornado risk is growing the fastest

The states that have historically made up Tornado Alley are still seeing action from severe storms, but scientists have noted a subtle eastward shift over the last few decades.[2]

Though one severe convective storm, which can include thunderstorms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and hail, may cause less damage than a hurricane, they occur much more frequently. That repeated, localized damage, especially to roofs, is driving up the cost of home insurance and often burdening homeowners with increased financial risk through higher premiums or larger deductibles.

Insurify used NOAA data to determine where tornado risk exposure is growing fastest, ranking states based on the percent change in the number of days with at least one tornado event, the number of tornado events, and the amount of monetary losses between two decades, 2005–2014 and 2015–2024. Analysts also used the number of tornadoes EF3 or stronger in each state from 2015 to 2024 in the ranking. Insurify excluded states from the ranking if they had 40 or fewer tornado days or events in either decade.

1. Texas

Average annual home insurance premium: $4,380 (14% increase)

Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 348

Percent increase in days with a tornado event: -1%

Texas is the fourth most expensive state for home insurance. The state saw a 14% increase in 2025, largely due to significant claims costs from the many climate hazards affecting the region. Among surveyed Texas homeowners who reported severe weather damage, 52% attributed it to severe thunderstorms and 23% to tornadoes.

Between 2015 and 2024, Texas averaged about 125 tornadoes per year. During those years, Texas had 1% fewer days with tornadoes but experienced 11% more tornadoes compared to the previous decade. Insurance losses nearly doubled, increasing by 87% from 2015 to 2024 compared to the previous decade.

2. Oklahoma

Average annual home insurance premium: $4,962 (24% increase)

Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 170

Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 12%

By the end of 2026, Insurify projects Oklahoma will become the second most expensive state for home insurance. It will surpass Louisiana’s costs, even though Oklahoma doesn’t face the same hurricane risks as the Gulf states. Between 1990 and 2025, Oklahoma’s building stock increased by 40%, and developed land area increased by 60%, according to Allianz.[3] This could lead to increased variability in home insurance costs as insurers price their risk exposure throughout the state.

Tornado frequency is still increasing in Oklahoma, a traditional Tornado Alley state, but it’s also changing. The state saw 26% fewer EF3+ (the most severe) tornadoes between 2015 and 2024, compared to the previous decade. That drop in severity may have contributed to a 72% decrease in monetary losses.

3. Mississippi

Average annual home insurance premium: $3,743 (2% increase)

Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 163

Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 16%

Though not part of Tornado Alley, Mississippi has long been a tornado hotspot. Over the last two decades, tornadoes have become more frequent in the state. Mississippi experienced a 27% increase in the number of tornadoes between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade.

But decreasing storm severity may be leading to lower losses and less pressure on insurance costs. The state has seen home insurance costs fall 11% since the end of 2023, according to Insurify’s home report. Mississippi experienced a 74% decrease in losses between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade.

4. Iowa

Average annual home insurance premium: $2,802 (28% increase)

Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 151

Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 22%

Iowa’s average annual home insurance premium is below the national average of $2,948, but increased 28% in the last year, according to Insurify data. Severe convective storm risk, particularly hail-damage claims, is contributing to those higher rates.

Iowa experienced a 54% increase in tornadoes between 2015 and 2024, compared to the previous decade. Severity has also increased by 33%, but Iowa hasn’t seen that many violent tornadoes. Iowa experienced 12 EF3 or EF4 tornadoes between 2005 and 2014 and 16 between 2015 and 2024.

5. South Carolina

Average annual home insurance premium: $3,092 (20% increase)

Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 82

Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 6%

Tornado-related losses in South Carolina have increased by 263% over the past two decades, climbing to $128 million between 2015 and 2024. Tornado frequency is also increasing in South Carolina. The state experienced 30% more tornadoes between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade.

Higher losses, mostly from Hurricane Helene, have pushed up home insurance premiums. In 2024, the year Helene hit, home insurers in the state paid out $105 for every $100 in premiums they earned, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).[4] In the last year, as insurers have adjusted to that loss, South Carolina home insurance rates rose by 20% from 2024 to 2025.

6. Tennessee

Average annual home insurance premium: $3,019 (14% increase)

Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 94

Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 13%

Tennessee experienced a 155% increase in monetary losses from tornado damage between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade. Losses rose from $745 million to $1.9 billion, largely due to a devastating tornado outbreak in 2020 that passed straight through the Nashville area as an EF3 storm.

Tennessee experienced several multimillion-dollar tornado outbreaks between 2005 and 2014, but the 2020 storms demonstrate that location and timing play a major role in subsequent losses. The storms not only hit a densely populated area of Tennessee, but they also occurred just weeks before a global pandemic shut down supply chains and drove up repair costs.[5]

7. Illinois

Average annual home insurance premium: $3,380 (18% increase)

Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 190

Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 29%

Illinois is experiencing increasingly frequent tornadoes. The number of tornadoes rose by 35% between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade. Losses decreased by 81%, largely because a major tornado outbreak tracked through central Illinois in November 2013.[6] Still, the state experienced nearly $245 million in losses between 2015 and 2024. In 2025 alone, tornadoes caused $30.2 million in damage in Illinois, according to NOAA.

Illinois has 14 counties with a high tornado risk index, mostly scattered throughout the state. However, the highest-risk areas are near Chicago, largely due to the extremely high loss potential from expensive real estate.

8. Pennsylvania

Average annual home insurance premium: $1,681 (5% increase)

Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 89

Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 41%

Though Pennsylvania isn’t facing the same level of tornado risk as other states on this list, tornado frequency is increasing. The total number of tornadoes rose 91% between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade.

Pennsylvania hasn’t had enough EF3 or stronger tornadoes to suggest a notable change in severity. But tornado-related losses increased by 77% to $45 million from 2015 to 2024, showing that EF0, EF1, and EF2 storms can cause significant damage. Pennsylvania’s lower-than-average home insurance premiums may not reflect this shifting risk. But six counties have a high tornado risk index, several around Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, so a tornado hitting a more densely settled area could change that.

9. Ohio

Average annual home insurance premium: $1,604 (9% increase)

Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 106

Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 19%

Ohio is also seeing an increase in tornado frequency. The number of tornadoes rose by 60% between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade. Despite storms causing significant damage in 2006 and 2010, losses increased by 186% over the last two decades. A May 2019 tornado outbreak in southeastern and south-central Ohio caused more than $500 million in property damage.

Though tornado risk hasn’t yet seemed to significantly affect home insurance costs in Ohio, changing risk and the eastward shift may influence that. Average annual home insurance costs in Ohio rose 9% between 2024 and 2025.

10. Alabama

Average annual home insurance premium: $3,928 (15% increase)

Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 161

Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 19%

Alabama isn’t new to being a storm-prone state, but its tornado risk has also been increasing. The number of days with a tornado event rose 19% between the last two decades, from 135 days from 2005 to 2014 to 161 days from 2015 to 2024.

While tornado losses decreased by 99% between the two decades, this is largely due to a particularly devastating tornado “super outbreak” in 2011 that inflated losses for the 2005 to 2014 decade. Over just four days, 362 tornadoes touched down in 21 states and hit Alabama hardest, according to NASA.[7] The outbreak caused more than $4.3 billion in property damage just in Alabama, according to NOAA.