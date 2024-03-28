The New Tornado Alley: How Expanding Severe Storm Risk Is Disrupting Home Insurance

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are a primary driver of home insurance costs in many states, but the risk they pose to affordability is changing, according to a new Insurify analysis. While it’s already showing up in premiums in some states, it can often take time for homeowners to feel the effects of burgeoning risks hit their pockets.
Traditionally, two regions of the United States have a “disproportionately high” tornado frequency: Tornado Alley, in the south-central U.S., and Florida, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).[1] Tornado risks persist in those areas, but Insurify found that states outside Tornado Alley, such as Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee, are seeing storm frequency rise.
More than half (55%) of homeowners in counties with historic or more recent severe storm risk reported that severe weather has damaged their homes, according to an Insurify survey of 1,000 insured American homeowners. Only three months into 2026, a third (34%) had already experienced weather damage to their homes or surrounding properties. Among those, 20% reported tornado damage.
Key findings
Many homeowners are aware of the risk they’re signing up for: 69% of survey respondents who’ve had tornado damage to their homes knew about tornado risk when they moved to the area.
Homeowners in traditional Tornado Alley states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, pay 26% more for home insurance than the national average, according to Insurify data.
South Carolina, Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee have experienced significant increases in tornado-related losses over the past two decades, according to Insurify’s analysis of NOAA data.
Elevated insurance costs in storm-prone areas often mean homeowners have to take on more financial risk to afford policies: 20% chose not to file a claim after severe weather damage because the deductible was too high, according to the survey.
The 10 states where tornado risk is growing the fastest
The states that have historically made up Tornado Alley are still seeing action from severe storms, but scientists have noted a subtle eastward shift over the last few decades.[2]
Though one severe convective storm, which can include thunderstorms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and hail, may cause less damage than a hurricane, they occur much more frequently. That repeated, localized damage, especially to roofs, is driving up the cost of home insurance and often burdening homeowners with increased financial risk through higher premiums or larger deductibles.
Insurify used NOAA data to determine where tornado risk exposure is growing fastest, ranking states based on the percent change in the number of days with at least one tornado event, the number of tornado events, and the amount of monetary losses between two decades, 2005–2014 and 2015–2024. Analysts also used the number of tornadoes EF3 or stronger in each state from 2015 to 2024 in the ranking. Insurify excluded states from the ranking if they had 40 or fewer tornado days or events in either decade.
1. Texas
Average annual home insurance premium: $4,380 (14% increase)
Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 348
Percent increase in days with a tornado event: -1%
Texas is the fourth most expensive state for home insurance. The state saw a 14% increase in 2025, largely due to significant claims costs from the many climate hazards affecting the region. Among surveyed Texas homeowners who reported severe weather damage, 52% attributed it to severe thunderstorms and 23% to tornadoes.
Between 2015 and 2024, Texas averaged about 125 tornadoes per year. During those years, Texas had 1% fewer days with tornadoes but experienced 11% more tornadoes compared to the previous decade. Insurance losses nearly doubled, increasing by 87% from 2015 to 2024 compared to the previous decade.
2. Oklahoma
Average annual home insurance premium: $4,962 (24% increase)
Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 170
Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 12%
By the end of 2026, Insurify projects Oklahoma will become the second most expensive state for home insurance. It will surpass Louisiana’s costs, even though Oklahoma doesn’t face the same hurricane risks as the Gulf states. Between 1990 and 2025, Oklahoma’s building stock increased by 40%, and developed land area increased by 60%, according to Allianz.[3] This could lead to increased variability in home insurance costs as insurers price their risk exposure throughout the state.
Tornado frequency is still increasing in Oklahoma, a traditional Tornado Alley state, but it’s also changing. The state saw 26% fewer EF3+ (the most severe) tornadoes between 2015 and 2024, compared to the previous decade. That drop in severity may have contributed to a 72% decrease in monetary losses.
3. Mississippi
Average annual home insurance premium: $3,743 (2% increase)
Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 163
Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 16%
Though not part of Tornado Alley, Mississippi has long been a tornado hotspot. Over the last two decades, tornadoes have become more frequent in the state. Mississippi experienced a 27% increase in the number of tornadoes between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade.
But decreasing storm severity may be leading to lower losses and less pressure on insurance costs. The state has seen home insurance costs fall 11% since the end of 2023, according to Insurify’s home report. Mississippi experienced a 74% decrease in losses between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade.
4. Iowa
Average annual home insurance premium: $2,802 (28% increase)
Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 151
Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 22%
Iowa’s average annual home insurance premium is below the national average of $2,948, but increased 28% in the last year, according to Insurify data. Severe convective storm risk, particularly hail-damage claims, is contributing to those higher rates.
Iowa experienced a 54% increase in tornadoes between 2015 and 2024, compared to the previous decade. Severity has also increased by 33%, but Iowa hasn’t seen that many violent tornadoes. Iowa experienced 12 EF3 or EF4 tornadoes between 2005 and 2014 and 16 between 2015 and 2024.
5. South Carolina
Average annual home insurance premium: $3,092 (20% increase)
Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 82
Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 6%
Tornado-related losses in South Carolina have increased by 263% over the past two decades, climbing to $128 million between 2015 and 2024. Tornado frequency is also increasing in South Carolina. The state experienced 30% more tornadoes between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade.
Higher losses, mostly from Hurricane Helene, have pushed up home insurance premiums. In 2024, the year Helene hit, home insurers in the state paid out $105 for every $100 in premiums they earned, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).[4] In the last year, as insurers have adjusted to that loss, South Carolina home insurance rates rose by 20% from 2024 to 2025.
6. Tennessee
Average annual home insurance premium: $3,019 (14% increase)
Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 94
Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 13%
Tennessee experienced a 155% increase in monetary losses from tornado damage between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade. Losses rose from $745 million to $1.9 billion, largely due to a devastating tornado outbreak in 2020 that passed straight through the Nashville area as an EF3 storm.
Tennessee experienced several multimillion-dollar tornado outbreaks between 2005 and 2014, but the 2020 storms demonstrate that location and timing play a major role in subsequent losses. The storms not only hit a densely populated area of Tennessee, but they also occurred just weeks before a global pandemic shut down supply chains and drove up repair costs.[5]
7. Illinois
Average annual home insurance premium: $3,380 (18% increase)
Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 190
Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 29%
Illinois is experiencing increasingly frequent tornadoes. The number of tornadoes rose by 35% between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade. Losses decreased by 81%, largely because a major tornado outbreak tracked through central Illinois in November 2013.[6] Still, the state experienced nearly $245 million in losses between 2015 and 2024. In 2025 alone, tornadoes caused $30.2 million in damage in Illinois, according to NOAA.
Illinois has 14 counties with a high tornado risk index, mostly scattered throughout the state. However, the highest-risk areas are near Chicago, largely due to the extremely high loss potential from expensive real estate.
8. Pennsylvania
Average annual home insurance premium: $1,681 (5% increase)
Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 89
Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 41%
Though Pennsylvania isn’t facing the same level of tornado risk as other states on this list, tornado frequency is increasing. The total number of tornadoes rose 91% between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade.
Pennsylvania hasn’t had enough EF3 or stronger tornadoes to suggest a notable change in severity. But tornado-related losses increased by 77% to $45 million from 2015 to 2024, showing that EF0, EF1, and EF2 storms can cause significant damage. Pennsylvania’s lower-than-average home insurance premiums may not reflect this shifting risk. But six counties have a high tornado risk index, several around Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, so a tornado hitting a more densely settled area could change that.
9. Ohio
Average annual home insurance premium: $1,604 (9% increase)
Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 106
Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 19%
Ohio is also seeing an increase in tornado frequency. The number of tornadoes rose by 60% between 2015 and 2024 compared to the previous decade. Despite storms causing significant damage in 2006 and 2010, losses increased by 186% over the last two decades. A May 2019 tornado outbreak in southeastern and south-central Ohio caused more than $500 million in property damage.
Though tornado risk hasn’t yet seemed to significantly affect home insurance costs in Ohio, changing risk and the eastward shift may influence that. Average annual home insurance costs in Ohio rose 9% between 2024 and 2025.
10. Alabama
Average annual home insurance premium: $3,928 (15% increase)
Number of days with a tornado event from 2015 to 2024: 161
Percent increase in days with a tornado event: 19%
Alabama isn’t new to being a storm-prone state, but its tornado risk has also been increasing. The number of days with a tornado event rose 19% between the last two decades, from 135 days from 2005 to 2014 to 161 days from 2015 to 2024.
While tornado losses decreased by 99% between the two decades, this is largely due to a particularly devastating tornado “super outbreak” in 2011 that inflated losses for the 2005 to 2014 decade. Over just four days, 362 tornadoes touched down in 21 states and hit Alabama hardest, according to NASA.[7] The outbreak caused more than $4.3 billion in property damage just in Alabama, according to NOAA.
How climate risk is increasing Florida homeowners’ financial responsibility
It’s riskier than ever to own a home in Florida, and not just because of hurricanes. For a long time, Florida has been one of the few states outside Tornado Alley to experience numerous tornadoes. It’s due to the regions’ near-daily thunderstorms and the added risk brought on by hurricanes, according to NOAA.
Tornado frequency and severity are increasing in Florida, adding to the state’s already significant hurricane risk. Florida experienced 5% more tornado days and 30% more tornado events between 2015 and 2024 than during the previous decade, according to an Insurify analysis. The threat of monetary losses has also risen, increasing by 192% between the same periods.
Surveyed Florida homeowners are seeing higher claims costs from severe weather and inflation affecting their home insurance: 79% have experienced policy changes, such as a premium increase or non-renewal. Nearly two-thirds (65%) reported severe weather damage, 12% of those from tornadoes and 35% from severe thunderstorms, according to Insurify’s survey.
Florida is the most expensive state for home insurance, with an average annual premium of $8,292, according to Insurify data. As inflation and severe weather have driven up claims costs, insurers have had to increase rates to align them with heightened risk.
But homeowners are also seeing those effects beyond their premiums. Wind and hurricane risk have increased enough that many policies now have separate deductibles for related damage. These deductibles can be as high as 5% or 10% of the dwelling coverage amount.
That means a Florida homeowner with $300,000 of dwelling coverage would have to pay $15,000 or $30,000 out of pocket for wind or hurricane damage before insurance began to cover costs.
Other states outside Tornado Alley see an increase in losses
Florida, California, Louisiana, Michigan, and Virginia all saw higher tornado-related losses between 2015 and 2024 than in the previous decade. And while higher losses alone don’t necessarily indicate a weather trend, they can demonstrate the effects of inflation on loss costs and where homeowners may see associated risk reflected in their premiums.
California is more of an outlier. It’s not a tornado-prone state, but in 2015, an EF1 tornado hit the Coachella Valley in Southern California, causing $18 million in property damage, according to NOAA. Since 2020, tornadoes have caused only $142,000 in property damage in California.
Louisiana has seen an increase in tornado activity and losses between the last two decades. Tornado-related losses increased by 15% from 2015 to 2024 compared to the previous decade. Three outbreaks in 2019, 2020, and 2022 caused the majority of the damage. The 2020 tornado outbreak in Monroe, a city in northern Louisiana, caused more than $252 million in property damage. The 2022 outbreak hit the New Orleans area, causing around $153 million in damage.
Despite slight decreases in tornado activity, Michigan saw a 34% increase in tornado-related losses decade-over-decade, according to Insurify’s analysis. Outbreaks in 2022, 2023, and 2024 caused expensive damage. In 2023, an outbreak of EF0, EF1, and EF2 tornadoes caused $86.6 million in property damage outside of Lansing, Michigan.
A similar trend emerged in Virginia: fewer tornadoes but a 29% increase in tornado-related losses. Besides a costly outbreak in 2008, expensive storms hit outside Lynchburg in 2016 and 2018, and Virginia Beach in 2023.
Homeowners are taking on more financial risk in storm-prone areas
Florida is far from the only state where homeowners are increasingly assuming more financial risk to afford or maintain home insurance. Nearly a third (30%) of surveyed homeowners in storm-prone areas reported paying more than $5,000 out of pocket following severe weather damage to their home.
But those experiencing more significant damage report paying out more than a standard $1,000 or even $5,000 deductible. Nearly half (45%) of homeowners who reported severe weather damage between $60,001 and $100,000 said they paid $15,001 to $30,000 out of pocket.
Many don’t even bother to file a claim: 20% of surveyed homeowners chose not to file after severe weather damage because the deductible was too high. But expensive damage like that can wipe out or significantly deplete someone’s life savings in seconds. Nearly half (45%) of Americans don’t have three months of expenses saved, according to the Federal Reserve.[8]
The growing and shifting climate risks affecting swaths of the U.S. mean many homeowners who’ve experienced severe weather damage were aware of the risk before moving there. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of surveyed homeowners who’ve experienced severe thunderstorm damage knew about thunderstorm risk when they moved to the area. And 69% who’ve experienced tornado damage said the same.
Now, 72% of surveyed homeowners would make some kind of sacrifice to lower their premiums, including taking on more financial risk.
Tips: How homeowners can protect themselves from rising risks and costs
Severe thunderstorm and tornado risks aren’t confined to traditional regions anymore, which may require homeowners to adopt a mindset shift, as well as a financial one. And, while this can be challenging, it doesn’t leave homeowners completely without options. Proactive insurance policy management, home “hardening” or resilience improvements, and financial preparedness can add up to strong protections.
“Severe weather risk is becoming less predictable, and that can feel overwhelming for homeowners, especially in places that haven’t historically dealt with frequent tornadoes,” said Mallory Mooney, director of sales and service at Insurify. “The good news is there are practical steps people can take to stay ahead of both the physical and financial impact.”
Reviewing coverage annually and shopping around if rates spike can help ensure homeowners have the coverage they need and pay the best rate for that coverage. And understanding which deductibles they could be on the hook for can help inform how much homeowners should save in the event of a claim.
Home storm mitigation can significantly reduce the risk of severe weather damage. Reducing structural vulnerabilities can help homeowners and insurers adapt to severe convective storm risk, according to Swiss Re.[9]
“Investing in basic home hardening, like roof reinforcements or impact-resistant materials, can make a meaningful difference,” Mooney said. “It’s also worth having an emergency savings buffer, if possible, to handle out-of-pocket costs. As risks evolve, staying informed and proactive is one of the most effective ways homeowners can protect both their property and their peace of mind.”
Methodology
Insurify’s data science team leveraged both their real-time database of home insurance quotes from partner carriers and aggregated rate filings from Quadrant Information Services to determine average home insurance costs.
From their proprietary quotes database, Insurify gathered the average dwelling coverage limit needed to cover a home in every state. Unless otherwise noted, average insurance rates in each state reflect the median cost of an HO-3 policy with that state’s average dwelling coverage limit, a liability limit equal to 75% of that dwelling limit, standard personal property and loss of use limits, a 5% wind/hurricane deductible, a 2% hail deductible, and a $1,000 deductible for all other claims. Costs assume homeowners with good credit and zero claims within the past five years, living in a single-family frame house.
To assess tornado risk, Insurify analyzed the Severe Weather Database Files for U.S. tornadoes between 1950 and 2024 from NOAA. Insurify ranked states based on the percent change in the number of days with at least one tornado event, the number of tornado events, and the amount of monetary losses between 2005–2014 and 2015–2024. Analysts also used the number of tornadoes EF3 or stronger in each state from 2015 to 2024 in the ranking. Insurify excluded states from the ranking if they had 40 or fewer tornado days or events in either decade.
This article also includes proprietary data from an online survey that Insurify commissioned. The survey respondents comprised 1,000 U.S. residents aged 23 and older who live in counties that have one or both of the following qualities:
A moderate-to-high risk index for tornado or hail damage, according to FEMA
An EF2 or higher tornado event or a hailstorm with hail 1.5 inches or larger between Jan. 1, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2025, according to NOAA
Respondents answered up to 15 questions about their views on climate risk and homeownership. The survey fieldwork took place from March 26 to March 27, 2026.
Sources
- National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "U.S. Tornadoes."
- National Geographic. "Where is tornado alley? How the deadliest storm zone in the U.S. is shifting east."
- Allianz. "Severe convective storms."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "2024 Market Share Reports For Property/Casualty Groups and Companies by State and Countrywide."
- National Weather Service (NOAA). "March 2-3, 2020 Tornadoes and Severe Weather."
- National Weather Service (NOAA). "Historic Tornado Outbreak of November 17, 2013."
- NASA. "How the 2011 Tornadoes Transformed Alabama's Vegetation."
- Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. "Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households in 2024."
- Swiss Re Institute. "Natural catastrophes in 2020: secondary perils in the spotlight, but don’t forget primary-peril risks."