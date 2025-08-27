Home Security Statistics and Trends in 2025

A quarter of Americans spent more than $1,000 on security

In response to experiencing a security issue, half of homeowners invested in a home security system, Insurify found. And 25% of homeowners spent $1,000 or more on security measures in the past five years.

But less than a quarter of those with home security systems pay for a professional monitoring service, according to Insurify.

Heavy investment in home security suggests that homeowners feel a sense of vulnerability. A closer look at the data reveals what homeowners are most concerned about when spending at this level for security: fear of property theft and vehicle-related crime.

Property crime is the top reason for high spending on home security

About 3 in 5 (59%) homeowners spent $1,000 or more on security because they’re genuinely concerned about property crime, according to Insurify, and those concerns aren’t unfounded. Larceny-theft is the most reported crime across the U.S., according to FBI data.

In major cities (with more than 50,000 inhabitants), the FBI estimates that reported larceny-theft accounted for 70% of all reported property crimes in the U.S. in 2023. The trend is nearly the same outside of major cities and is even more pronounced in some areas, making up 77% of property crime in smaller cities and 64% in rural counties, per FBI data.

But property crime is steadily declining, according to FBI estimates that tracked crime data from 2004 to 2023. The FBI reports that total property crime in 2023 decreased by 2.4% compared to 2022 and has decreased by 40% compared to 2004.

Fears of neighborhood property crime likely come from the experiences of homeowners and their neighbors, especially as popular local apps like Nextdoor act as a digital neighborhood watch, as reported by National Neighborhood Watch.

Traffic to Nextdoor grew 57% between February and March 2020, according to Axios. Weekly active users have continued to grow in recent years, with a 5% year-over-year change in 2023, according to Nextdoor. The hyper-awareness sparked by these apps could be the reason that property crime fears are outpacing the national numbers.

Despite fears, only 7% of those surveyed by Insurify say they or a neighbor has experienced a home invasion while the home was occupied, and 1 in 6 experienced a home burglary.

While larceny is decreasing, it remains the most frequently reported property crime.

Vehicle-related crime ranks a close second for heavy home security investment

Although larceny dominates national crime trends, many homeowners also cite concerns about vehicle-related crime as a reason for investing in home security. Of those who spent $1,000 or more on home security measures, 55% reported feeling genuinely concerned about vehicle-related crime, according to Insurify.

The numbers offer a more nuanced story.

Nationwide, motor vehicle crime accounts for a much smaller share of property crime compared to larceny. But total motor vehicle theft estimates for 2023 (1,067,522) increased by 12.6% compared to 2022 (948,119), and by 53.9% compared to 2014 (693,663), per FBI data. These rising numbers indicate that taking precautions against vehicle-related crime is increasingly important for homeowners.