Best Home Warranty Companies in California (2025)

American Home Shield and Liberty Home Guard offer comprehensive coverage for California homeowners.

Anna Baluch
Written byAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

You may want to purchase a home warranty in California, where the cost of living is high and repair or replacement costs can add up quickly. Unlike home insurance, a home warranty typically covers the major systems and appliances in your home. Warranties can also cover costs related to typical wear and tear.

A home warranty might be a good option if you live in an older home with appliances that you may need to replace soon.

Below, you can compare the best home warranty companies in California.

Quick Facts

  • Home warranties typically cover HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems, as well as major appliances like ovens, refrigerators, and dishwashers.[1]

  • The cost of a home warranty in California ranges from $20 to $90 per month, on average.

  • For California homeowners, 2-10 offers the cheapest home warranties, while American Home Shield has some of the most comprehensive plans.

American Home Shield: Best for air conditioning coverage

If you live in California, air conditioning system coverage from American Home Shield can be particularly valuable in the summer months. American Home Shield is one of the only home warranty companies with a base plan (ShieldSilver) that includes air conditioning systems. ShieldSilver includes up to $5,000 in repairs or replacements for every permanent air conditioning system with a capacity of up to 5 tons.

Pros

  • Three plans available

  • Doesn’t require maintenance records

  • Offers video chat with some plans

Cons

  • Fewer add-ons than some competitors

  • Lowest service fee is $100

  • Poor reviews on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website

Liberty Home Guard: Best for add-ons

Liberty Home Guard offers a long list of add-ons that can enhance the warranty coverage for your California home. The company offers nearly 40 optional warranty add-ons, including coverage for your second refrigerator, ice maker, wine cooler, generator, TV mount, saltwater pool, carpet cleaning, lawn sprinkler system, and more. You’ll get coverage of up to $2,000 for most items, which is helpful in an expensive state like California.

Pros

  • Plans start at $1 per day

  • Higher-tier plans include ceiling fans, which can be important in California

  • Convenient mobile app

Cons

  • Service fees go up to $125 or more

  • $500 limit on plumbing and electrical systems

  • Base plan starts at $59.99 per month in California

First American Home Warranty: Best for appliance coverage

First American Home Warranty is a solid choice for protecting your appliances in California. Most home warranty companies cap appliance coverage at $2,000 or less per item, but First American will reimburse you for up to $7,000 per appliance. Plus, the higher-tier plan covers luxury appliances without any age limits, so you can cover older appliances with no restrictions.

Pros

  • Three robust plans

  • Premium plan covers faucets, central vacuum systems, and instant hot water dispensers

  • Pool and spa add-on available

Cons

  • Base plan doesn’t cover air conditioning, which can be an issue in California

  • Customer complaints about contractors

  • May find cheaper coverage with another company

2-10: Best for homeowners on a budget

If you’re looking for the cheapest home warranty coverage in California, you should consider 2-10. The company has the cheapest warranty rates among the companies we reviewed. The base Simply Kitchen plan, which covers your kitchen appliances, starts at $32 per month. Even if you go with Pinnacle Home, the highest-level plan, you may pay only about $42 per month. The company also caps service fees at $100.

Pros

  • Offers an entry-level plan only for kitchen appliances

  • Luxury Package increases limits for most items from $2,000 to $5,000

  • Access to exclusive discounts

Cons

  • Processing fee of 9.5% for monthly payments

  • Poor customer reviews

  • Charges additional fees for using contractors outside of the network

Super Home Warranty: Best for comprehensive coverage

Super Home Warranty’s comprehensive plans are a good option to protect your major systems and appliances in California. Having a warranty can help you avoid expensive repairs or replacements. Even the entry-level Simple plan covers HVAC, plumbing systems, central vacuum, garage door openers, and a variety of appliances. The LUX top-tier plan offers unique coverages for items such as smart home devices, water softeners, and landscape lighting.

Pros

  • Low service fee of $75 for all items

  • Intuitive app

  • Offers coverage for some outdoor systems and smart devices

Cons

  • Doesn’t offer 24/7 service

  • No bare-bones plans available

  • Ceiling and exhaust fan coverage capped at $250 per occurrence

  • Our editorial team analyzed home warranty companies that sell plans in California to assess which offer the best prices, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We looked at available plans, service fees and agreements, and coverage limits. We prioritized competitive prices, customer service reviews, discounts, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How home warranties work

A home warranty acts as a service contract for your home. Though coverages vary by company and plan, a home warranty typically covers the following home systems and appliances:

  • HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning)

  • Electrical

  • Plumbing

  • Kitchen appliances, including ovens, dishwashers, and refrigerators

  • Water heater

Warranty companies also often offer add-ons, such as for a pool, a water softener, and more, that you can purchase to extend protection. You’ll have to decide what additional features you need.

Home warranties don’t typically cover the following:

  • Foundation problems

  • Doors, walls, or windows

  • Flooring

  • Non-major appliances, like a countertop toaster or microwave

  • Hazard remediation reimbursements, like for radon or mold

You might want to invest in a home warranty if you live in an older home or hope to avoid high out-of-pocket repair costs every time a major system or appliance breaks. A home warranty may also make your home more appealing if you decide to sell it.[2]

How much does a home warranty cost in California?

Several factors determine what you pay for a home warranty in California, including the company, plan, and add-ons you choose. The cost of home warranty coverage generally ranges from $20 per month for a fairly basic plan to $90 per month for a comprehensive plan.

It’s a good idea to shop around and compare quotes so you can find the best option for your budget and needs.

Below, you can compare rates and coverage options from the top home warranty companies in California.

Warranty Company
sort ascsort desc
Plan Options
sort ascsort desc
What Base Plan Covers
sort ascsort desc
Monthly Premiums
sort ascsort desc
Service Fees
sort ascsort desc
Add-Ons
sort ascsort desc
American Home ShieldShieldSilver (base plan), ShieldGold, Shield PlatinumHVAC, electrical systems, and plumbing systems$20–$90$100 or $125Roof leak repair, septic pump, well pump, and more
Liberty Home GuardSystems Guard (base plan), Total Home Guard, Appliance GuardHVAC, electrical systems, and plumbing systems$60–$70$75–$125Pool and spa, sump pump, well pump, roof leak, lighting fixtures, and more
First American Home WarrantyStarter (base plan), Essential, PremiumHVAC, electrical systems, plumbing systems, garbage disposal, oven and cooktop, and built-in microwave oven$52–$87$75–$125Extra refrigeration appliances, pool and spa, roof leak, well pump, water softener, and more
Select Home WarrantyBronze (base plan), Gold, PlatinumClothes washer and dryer, garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, oven, built-in microwave, cooktop, and dishwasher$46–$50$75–$100Central vacuum, lawn sprinkler system, pool, roof leak, septic system, spa, sump pump, well pump, and more
2-10Simply Kitchen (base plan), Complete Home, Pinnacle HomeKitchen appliances$32–$42Up to $100Plumbing and electrical, extended pipe leak, clothes washer and dryer, garage door opener, pool and spa, roof leak, septic system, well pump, and more
Choice Home WarrantyBasic (base plan), TotalHeating and electrical system, plumbing system, water heater, Whirlpool bathtub, cooktop, dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, ductwork, garage door opener, and ceiling fans$47–$55$100Pool and spa, stand-alone freezer, additional spa, second refrigerator, central vacuum, sump pump, and more

How to buy a home warranty in California

You can invest in a home warranty at any time. Follow these steps to secure home warranty coverage in California:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b045612c49/house-rental-96x96-orange_045-value.svg

    1. Determine your needs

    Figure out what you’re looking for in a home warranty. You may want to protect only your appliances. If you live in an older property, appliance coverage might make more sense than if you recently built your home and have brand-new appliances. You might also prefer a robust plan that covers your major systems and extras like your pool. Decide on the right coverage amount for your home.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/a6cd5b8958/banking-96x96-green_036-piggy-bank.svg

    2. Come up with a budget

    Consider how much you want (and can afford) to spend on a home warranty on a monthly and annual basis. You should aim to find a plan that matches your needs and doesn’t exceed your budget.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    3. Shop around

    Do your research and get quotes from at least three home warranty companies in California. Compare coverage, rates, add-ons, customer service, and special perks to find the best fit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    4. Finalize your coverage

    Most home warranty companies in California let you buy a plan online. You’ll typically have to provide details about your home, including your address. You may also be able to call the company directly and go through the process over the phone.

Home warranties in California FAQs

If you’re searching for a home warranty company in California, the additional information below may help as you research your options.

  • What is the best home warranty in California?

    Your budget, needs, and personal preferences will determine the best home warranty for your California home. American Home Shield, Liberty Home Guard, and 2-10 are a few of the best home warranty companies for you to explore.

  • How much does a home warranty cost in California?

    In general, home warranties in California can cost between $20 and $90 per month. The company and plan you choose play a major role in what you pay for coverage, making it important to shop around and compare quotes.

  • What do home warranty companies cover?

    Home warranties each have a list of inclusions, but most of them will reimburse you for major appliances, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems. You may pay more for add-ons to cover your pool and spa, landscape lighting, water softener, and more.[3]

  • Are home warranties worth it?

    It depends. A home warranty can help you reduce the risk of high out-of-pocket costs, which can be especially helpful if you live in an older home with dated appliances or systems. If you have a new home or can afford to pay for potential home system or appliance repairs or replacements out of pocket, you may not benefit from a warranty.

  • Why do home warranty companies deny claims?

    Your home warranty company may deny your claim if the damage stems from poor maintenance, the use of unlicensed contractors, or delayed damage reporting. In some cases, companies may not cover claims for normal wear and tear or an event like a flood.

Sources

  1. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Consumer's Guide to Home Insurance."
  2. National Home Service Contract Association. "https://homeservicecontract.org/resource-center/faqs/."
  3. Federal Trade Commission. "So what’s the deal with “home warranties”?."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Anna has been a contributor at Insurify since December 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate